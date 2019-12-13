DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name 17-Dec-2019 AMC FDX.N FedEx Corp Q2 2020 FedEx Corp Earnings Release 17-Dec-2019 AMC CTAS.O Cintas Corp Q2 2020 Cintas Corp Earnings Release 18-Dec-2019 BMO GIS.N General Mills Inc Q2 2020 General Mills Inc Earnings Release 18-Dec-2019 BMO PAYX.O Paychex Inc Q2 2020 Paychex Inc Earnings Release 18-Dec-2019 AMC MU.O Micron Technology Inc Q1 2020 Micron Technology Inc Earnings Release 19-Dec-2019 BMO CAG.N Conagra Brands Inc Q2 2020 Conagra Brands Inc Earnings Release 19-Dec-2019 BMO ACN.N Accenture PLC Q1 2020 Accenture PLC Earnings Release 19-Dec-2019 BMO DRI.N Darden Restaurants Inc Q2 2020 Darden Restaurants Inc Earnings Release 19-Dec-2019 AMC NKE.N Nike Inc Q2 2020 Nike Inc Earnings Release 20-Dec-2019 BMO KMX.N Carmax Inc Q3 2020 Carmax Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)