Earnings Season
December 13, 2019 / 5:04 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

2 Min Read

    Dec 13 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
U.S. EARNINGS     
    
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC      Company Name              Event Name
 17-Dec-2019  AMC         FDX.N    FedEx Corp                Q2 2020 FedEx Corp Earnings Release
 17-Dec-2019  AMC         CTAS.O   Cintas Corp               Q2 2020 Cintas Corp Earnings Release
 18-Dec-2019  BMO         GIS.N    General Mills Inc         Q2 2020 General Mills Inc Earnings Release
 18-Dec-2019  BMO         PAYX.O   Paychex Inc               Q2 2020 Paychex Inc Earnings Release
 18-Dec-2019  AMC         MU.O     Micron Technology Inc     Q1 2020 Micron Technology Inc Earnings Release
 19-Dec-2019  BMO         CAG.N    Conagra Brands Inc        Q2 2020 Conagra Brands Inc Earnings Release
 19-Dec-2019  BMO         ACN.N    Accenture PLC             Q1 2020 Accenture PLC Earnings Release
 19-Dec-2019  BMO         DRI.N    Darden Restaurants Inc    Q2 2020 Darden Restaurants Inc Earnings Release
 19-Dec-2019  AMC         NKE.N    Nike Inc                  Q2 2020 Nike Inc Earnings Release
 20-Dec-2019  BMO         KMX.N    Carmax Inc                Q3 2020 Carmax Inc Earnings Release
 
 
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens',
or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
