Earnings Season
January 3, 2020 / 5:05 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

2 Min Read

    Jan 3 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
 U.S. EARNINGS 
 Start Date    Start Time  RIC     Company Name                  Event Name
 08-Jan-2020   BMO         STZ.N   Constellation Brands Inc      Q3 2020 Constellation Brands Inc Earnings Release
 08-Jan-2020   BMO         LEN.N   Lennar Corp                   Q4 2019 Lennar Corp Earnings Release
 08-Jan-2020   07:00       WBA.OQ  Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc  Q1 2020 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Earnings Release
 ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH -
'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
