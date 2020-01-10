Earnings Season
January 10, 2020 / 6:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

4 Min Read

    Jan 10 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
 U.S. EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC      Company Name                       Event Name
 14-Jan-2020  BMO         DAL.N    Delta Air Lines Inc                Q4 2019 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Release
 14-Jan-2020  BMO         C.N      Citigroup Inc                      Q4 2019 Citigroup Inc Earnings Release
 14-Jan-2020  BMO         INFO.N   IHS Markit Ltd                     Q4 2019 IHS Markit Ltd Earnings Release
 14-Jan-2020  BMO         JPM.N    JPMorgan Chase & Co                Q4 2019 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Release
 14-Jan-2020  BMO         WFC.N    Wells Fargo & Co                   Q4 2019 Wells Fargo & Co Earnings Release
 14-Jan-2020  BMO         FRC.N    First Republic Bank                Q4 2019 First Republic Bank Earnings Release
 15-Jan-2020  BMO         USB.N    U.S. Bancorp                       Q4 2019 U.S. Bancorp Earnings Release
 15-Jan-2020  BMO         UNH.N    UnitedHealth Group Inc             Q4 2019 UnitedHealth Group Inc Earnings Release
 15-Jan-2020  BMO         PNC.N    PNC Financial Services Group Inc   Q4 2019 PNC Financial Services Group Inc Earnings Release
 15-Jan-2020  BMO         GS.N     Goldman Sachs Group Inc            Q4 2019 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Earnings Release
 15-Jan-2020  BMO         BLK.N    BlackRock Inc                      Q4 2019 BlackRock Inc Earnings Release
 15-Jan-2020  06:45       BAC.N    Bank of America Corp               Q4 2019 Bank of America Corp Earnings Release
 16-Jan-2020  AMC         PBCT.O   People's United Financial Inc      Q4 2019 People's United Financial Inc Earnings Release
 16-Jan-2020  AMC         CSX.O    CSX Corp                           Q4 2019 CSX Corp Earnings Release
 16-Jan-2020  BMO         BK.N     Bank of New York Mellon Corp       Q4 2019 Bank of New York Mellon Corp Earnings Release
 16-Jan-2020  BMO         MS.N     Morgan Stanley                     Q4 2019 Morgan Stanley Earnings Release
 16-Jan-2020  BMO         PPG.N    PPG Industries Inc                 Q4 2019 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Release
 16-Jan-2020  BMO         SCHW.N   Charles Schwab Corp                Q4 2019 Charles Schwab Corp Earnings Release
 17-Jan-2020  BMO         KSU.N    Kansas City Southern               Q4 2019 Kansas City Southern Earnings Release
 17-Jan-2020  BMO         STT.N    State Street Corp                  Q4 2019 State Street Corp Earnings Release
 17-Jan-2020  BMO         JBHT.O   J B Hunt Transport Services Inc    Q4 2019 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc Earnings Release
 17-Jan-2020  BMO         RF.N     Regions Financial Corp             Q4 2019 Regions Financial Corp Earnings Release
 17-Jan-2020  BMO         CFG.N    Citizens Financial Group Inc       Q4 2019 Citizens Financial Group Inc Earnings Release
 17-Jan-2020  07:00       SLB.N    Schlumberger NV                    Q4 2019 Schlumberger NV Earnings Release
 17-Jan-2020  06:50       FAST.O   Fastenal Co                        Q4 2019 Fastenal Co Earnings Release
 

** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During
U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below