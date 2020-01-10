DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name 14-Jan-2020 BMO DAL.N Delta Air Lines Inc Q4 2019 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Release 14-Jan-2020 BMO C.N Citigroup Inc Q4 2019 Citigroup Inc Earnings Release 14-Jan-2020 BMO INFO.N IHS Markit Ltd Q4 2019 IHS Markit Ltd Earnings Release 14-Jan-2020 BMO JPM.N JPMorgan Chase & Co Q4 2019 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Release 14-Jan-2020 BMO WFC.N Wells Fargo & Co Q4 2019 Wells Fargo & Co Earnings Release 14-Jan-2020 BMO FRC.N First Republic Bank Q4 2019 First Republic Bank Earnings Release 15-Jan-2020 BMO USB.N U.S. Bancorp Q4 2019 U.S. Bancorp Earnings Release 15-Jan-2020 BMO UNH.N UnitedHealth Group Inc Q4 2019 UnitedHealth Group Inc Earnings Release 15-Jan-2020 BMO PNC.N PNC Financial Services Group Inc Q4 2019 PNC Financial Services Group Inc Earnings Release 15-Jan-2020 BMO GS.N Goldman Sachs Group Inc Q4 2019 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Earnings Release 15-Jan-2020 BMO BLK.N BlackRock Inc Q4 2019 BlackRock Inc Earnings Release 15-Jan-2020 06:45 BAC.N Bank of America Corp Q4 2019 Bank of America Corp Earnings Release 16-Jan-2020 AMC PBCT.O People's United Financial Inc Q4 2019 People's United Financial Inc Earnings Release 16-Jan-2020 AMC CSX.O CSX Corp Q4 2019 CSX Corp Earnings Release 16-Jan-2020 BMO BK.N Bank of New York Mellon Corp Q4 2019 Bank of New York Mellon Corp Earnings Release 16-Jan-2020 BMO MS.N Morgan Stanley Q4 2019 Morgan Stanley Earnings Release 16-Jan-2020 BMO PPG.N PPG Industries Inc Q4 2019 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Release 16-Jan-2020 BMO SCHW.N Charles Schwab Corp Q4 2019 Charles Schwab Corp Earnings Release 17-Jan-2020 BMO KSU.N Kansas City Southern Q4 2019 Kansas City Southern Earnings Release 17-Jan-2020 BMO STT.N State Street Corp Q4 2019 State Street Corp Earnings Release 17-Jan-2020 BMO JBHT.O J B Hunt Transport Services Inc Q4 2019 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc Earnings Release 17-Jan-2020 BMO RF.N Regions Financial Corp Q4 2019 Regions Financial Corp Earnings Release 17-Jan-2020 BMO CFG.N Citizens Financial Group Inc Q4 2019 Citizens Financial Group Inc Earnings Release 17-Jan-2020 07:00 SLB.N Schlumberger NV Q4 2019 Schlumberger NV Earnings Release 17-Jan-2020 06:50 FAST.O Fastenal Co Q4 2019 Fastenal Co Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)