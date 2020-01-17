DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name 21-Jan-2020 BMO CMA.N Comerica Inc Q4 2019 Comerica Inc Earnings Release 21-Jan-2020 BMO HAL.N Halliburton Co Q4 2019 Halliburton Co Earnings Release 21-Jan-2020 AMC IBM.N International Business Machines Corp Q4 2019 International Business Machines Corp Earnings Release 21-Jan-2020 AMC UAL.O United Airlines Holdings Inc Q4 2019 United Continental Holdings Inc Earnings Release 21-Jan-2020 16:05 COF.N Capital One Financial Corp Q4 2019 Capital One Financial Corp Earnings Release 21-Jan-2020 AMC NFLX.O Netflix Inc Q4 2019 Netflix Inc Earnings Release 22-Jan-2020 07:00 BKR.N Baker Hughes Co Q4 2019 Baker Hughes A GE Co Earnings Release 22-Jan-2020 BMO FITB.O Fifth Third Bancorp Q4 2019 Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings Release 22-Jan-2020 BMO APH.N Amphenol Corp Q4 2019 Amphenol Corp Earnings Release 22-Jan-2020 BMO JNJ.N Johnson & Johnson Q4 2019 Johnson & Johnson Earnings Release 22-Jan-2020 BMO NTRS.O Northern Trust Corp Q4 2019 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Release 22-Jan-2020 BMO ABT.N Abbott Laboratories Q4 2019 Abbott Laboratories Earnings Release 22-Jan-2020 BMO PLD.N Prologis Inc Q4 2019 Prologis Inc Earnings Release 22-Jan-2020 AMC CTXS.O Citrix Systems Inc Q4 2019 Citrix Systems Inc Earnings Release 22-Jan-2020 AMC TXN.O Texas Instruments Inc Q4 2019 Texas Instruments Inc Earnings Release 22-Jan-2020 AMC KMI.N Kinder Morgan Inc Q4 2019 Kinder Morgan Inc Earnings Release 22-Jan-2020 AMC RJF.N Raymond James Financial Inc Q1 2020 Raymond James Financial Inc Earnings Release 22-Jan-2020 AMC SLG.N SL Green Realty Corp Q4 2019 SL Green Realty Corp Earnings Release 23-Jan-2020 BMO KEY.N KeyCorp Q4 2019 KeyCorp Earnings Release 23-Jan-2020 BMO UNP.N Union Pacific Corp Q4 2019 Union Pacific Corp Earnings Release 23-Jan-2020 BMO AAL.O American Airlines Group Inc Q4 2019 American Airlines Group Inc Earnings Release 23-Jan-2020 BMO HBAN.O Huntington Bancshares Inc Q4 2019 Huntington Bancshares Inc Earnings Release 23-Jan-2020 BMO TRV.N Travelers Companies Inc Q4 2019 Travelers Companies Inc Earnings Release 23-Jan-2020 BMO PG.N Procter & Gamble Co Q2 2020 Procter & Gamble Co Earnings Release 23-Jan-2020 BMO LUV.N Southwest Airlines Co Q4 2019 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings Release 23-Jan-2020 BMO VFC.N VF Corp Q3 2020 VF Corp Earnings Release 23-Jan-2020 BMO FCX.N Freeport-McMoRan Inc Q4 2019 Freeport-McMoRan Inc Earnings Release 23-Jan-2020 BMO CMCSA.O Comcast Corp Q4 2019 Comcast Corp Earnings Release 23-Jan-2020 BMO MTB.N M&T Bank Corp Q4 2019 M&T Bank Corp Earnings Release 23-Jan-2020 BMO KMB.N Kimberly-Clark Corp Q4 2019 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings Release 23-Jan-2020 AMC INTC.O Intel Corp Q4 2019 Intel Corp Earnings Release 23-Jan-2020 AMC DFS.N Discover Financial Services Q4 2019 Discover Financial Services Earnings Release 23-Jan-2020 AMC ISRG.O Intuitive Surgical Inc Q4 2019 Intuitive Surgical Inc Earnings Release 23-Jan-2020 AMC SWKS.O Skyworks Solutions Inc Q1 2020 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings Release 23-Jan-2020 AMC SIVB.O SVB Financial Group Q4 2019 SVB Financial Group Earnings Release 23-Jan-2020 AMC ETFC.O E*TRADE Financial Corp Q4 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corp Earnings Release 24-Jan-2020 BMO SYF.N Synchrony Financial Q4 2019 Synchrony Financial Earnings Release 24-Jan-2020 BMO APD.N Air Products and Chemicals Inc Q1 2020 Air Products and Chemicals Inc Earnings Release 24-Jan-2020 BMO AXP.N American Express Co Q4 2019 American Express Co Earnings Release 24-Jan-2020 BMO NEE.N Nextera Energy Inc Q4 2019 Nextera Energy Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)