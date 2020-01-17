Earnings Season
January 17, 2020 / 5:04 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

6 Min Read

    Jan 17 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
U.S. EARNINGS 

 Start Date   Start Time  RIC       Company Name                          Event Name
 21-Jan-2020  BMO         CMA.N     Comerica Inc                          Q4 2019 Comerica Inc Earnings Release
 21-Jan-2020  BMO         HAL.N     Halliburton Co                        Q4 2019 Halliburton Co Earnings Release
 21-Jan-2020  AMC         IBM.N     International Business Machines Corp  Q4 2019 International Business Machines Corp Earnings Release
 21-Jan-2020  AMC         UAL.O     United Airlines Holdings Inc          Q4 2019 United Continental Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 21-Jan-2020  16:05       COF.N     Capital One Financial Corp            Q4 2019 Capital One Financial Corp Earnings Release
 21-Jan-2020  AMC         NFLX.O    Netflix Inc                           Q4 2019 Netflix Inc Earnings Release
 22-Jan-2020  07:00       BKR.N     Baker Hughes Co                       Q4 2019 Baker Hughes A GE Co Earnings Release
 22-Jan-2020  BMO         FITB.O    Fifth Third Bancorp                   Q4 2019 Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings Release
 22-Jan-2020  BMO         APH.N     Amphenol Corp                         Q4 2019 Amphenol Corp Earnings Release
 22-Jan-2020  BMO         JNJ.N     Johnson & Johnson                     Q4 2019 Johnson & Johnson Earnings Release
 22-Jan-2020  BMO         NTRS.O    Northern Trust Corp                   Q4 2019 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Release
 22-Jan-2020  BMO         ABT.N     Abbott Laboratories                   Q4 2019 Abbott Laboratories Earnings Release
 22-Jan-2020  BMO         PLD.N     Prologis Inc                          Q4 2019 Prologis Inc Earnings Release
 22-Jan-2020  AMC         CTXS.O    Citrix Systems Inc                    Q4 2019 Citrix Systems Inc Earnings Release
 22-Jan-2020  AMC         TXN.O     Texas Instruments Inc                 Q4 2019 Texas Instruments Inc Earnings Release
 22-Jan-2020  AMC         KMI.N     Kinder Morgan Inc                     Q4 2019 Kinder Morgan Inc Earnings Release
 22-Jan-2020  AMC         RJF.N     Raymond James Financial Inc           Q1 2020 Raymond James Financial Inc Earnings Release
 22-Jan-2020  AMC         SLG.N     SL Green Realty Corp                  Q4 2019 SL Green Realty Corp Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2020  BMO         KEY.N     KeyCorp                               Q4 2019 KeyCorp Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2020  BMO         UNP.N     Union Pacific Corp                    Q4 2019 Union Pacific Corp Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2020  BMO         AAL.O     American Airlines Group Inc           Q4 2019 American Airlines Group Inc Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2020  BMO         HBAN.O    Huntington Bancshares Inc             Q4 2019 Huntington Bancshares Inc Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2020  BMO         TRV.N     Travelers Companies Inc               Q4 2019 Travelers Companies Inc Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2020  BMO         PG.N      Procter & Gamble Co                   Q2 2020 Procter & Gamble Co Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2020  BMO         LUV.N     Southwest Airlines Co                 Q4 2019 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2020  BMO         VFC.N     VF Corp                               Q3 2020 VF Corp Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2020  BMO         FCX.N     Freeport-McMoRan Inc                  Q4 2019 Freeport-McMoRan Inc Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2020  BMO         CMCSA.O   Comcast Corp                          Q4 2019 Comcast Corp Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2020  BMO         MTB.N     M&T Bank Corp                         Q4 2019 M&T Bank Corp Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2020  BMO         KMB.N     Kimberly-Clark Corp                   Q4 2019 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2020  AMC         INTC.O    Intel Corp                            Q4 2019 Intel Corp Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2020  AMC         DFS.N     Discover Financial Services           Q4 2019 Discover Financial Services Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2020  AMC         ISRG.O    Intuitive Surgical Inc                Q4 2019 Intuitive Surgical Inc Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2020  AMC         SWKS.O    Skyworks Solutions Inc                Q1 2020 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2020  AMC         SIVB.O    SVB Financial Group                   Q4 2019 SVB Financial Group Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2020  AMC         ETFC.O    E*TRADE Financial Corp                Q4 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corp Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2020  BMO         SYF.N     Synchrony Financial                   Q4 2019 Synchrony Financial Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2020  BMO         APD.N     Air Products and Chemicals Inc        Q1 2020 Air Products and Chemicals Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2020  BMO         AXP.N     American Express Co                   Q4 2019 American Express Co Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2020  BMO         NEE.N     Nextera Energy Inc                    Q4 2019 Nextera Energy Inc Earnings Release
   
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S.
business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
