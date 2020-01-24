Earnings Season
January 24, 2020 / 5:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

18 Min Read

    Jan 24 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
U.S. EARNINGS
     
 Start Date      Start        RIC      Company Name                            Event Name
                 Time(GMT)                                                     
 31-Jan-2020     BMO          LYB.N    LyondellBasell Industries NV            Q4 2019 LyondellBasell Industries NV Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2020     BMO          CL.N     Colgate-Palmolive Co                    Q4 2019 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2020     BMO          WY.N     Weyerhaeuser Co                         Q4 2019 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2020     BMO          CAT.N    Caterpillar Inc                         Q4 2019 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2020     BMO          PSX.N    Phillips 66                             Q4 2019 Phillips 66 Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2020     BMO          CHD.N    Church & Dwight Co Inc                  Q4 2019 Church & Dwight Co Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2020     BMO          IDXX.O   IDEXX Laboratories Inc                  Q4 2019 IDEXX Laboratories Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2020     BMO          BR.N     Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc      Q2 2020 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2020     BMO          HON.N    Honeywell International Inc             Q4 2019 Honeywell International Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2020     BMO          JCI.N    Johnson Controls International PLC      Q1 2020 Johnson Controls International PLC Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2020     BMO          XOM.N    Exxon Mobil Corp                        Q4 2019 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2020     BMO          CVX.N    Chevron Corp                            Q4 2019 Chevron Corp Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2020     08:00        ITW.N    Illinois Tool Works Inc                 Q4 2019 Illinois Tool Works Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2020     07:00        CHTR.O   Charter Communications Inc              Q4 2019 Charter Communications Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2020     06:00        AON.N    Aon PLC                                 Q4 2019 Aon PLC Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     AMC          AIV.N    Apartment Investment and Management Co  Q4 2019 Apartment Investment and Management Co Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     AMC          WDC.O    Western Digital Corp                    Q2 2020 Western Digital Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     AMC          AMZN.O   Amazon.com Inc                          Q4 2019 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     AMC          RMD.N    Resmed Inc                              Q2 2020 Resmed Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     AMC          AMGN.O   Amgen Inc                               Q4 2019 Amgen Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     AMC          EA.O     Electronic Arts Inc                     Q3 2020 Electronic Arts Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     AMC          VRTX.O   Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc              Q4 2019 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     AMC          EMN.N    Eastman Chemical Co                     Q4 2019 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     AMC          V.N      Visa Inc                                Q1 2020 Visa Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     AMC          EW.N     Edwards Lifesciences Corp               Q4 2019 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     AMC          CE.N     Celanese Corp                           Q4 2019 Celanese Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     AMC          AJG.N    Arthur J Gallagher & Co                 Q4 2019 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     AMC          RHI.N    Robert Half International Inc           Q4 2019 Robert Half International Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          WEC.N    WEC Energy Group Inc                    Q4 2019 WEC Energy Group Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          SHW.N    Sherwin-Williams Co                     Q4 2019 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          ROP.N    Roper Technologies Inc                  Q4 2019 Roper Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          MSCI.N   MSCI Inc                                Q4 2019 MSCI Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          KO.N     Coca-Cola Co                            Q4 2019 Coca-Cola Co Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          PH.N     Parker-Hannifin Corp                    Q2 2020 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          BIIB.O   Biogen Inc                              Q4 2019 Biogen Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          HSY.N    Hershey Co                              Q4 2019 Hershey Co Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          TSCO.O   Tractor Supply Co                       Q4 2019 Tractor Supply Co Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          XEL.O    Xcel Energy Inc                         Q4 2019 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          APTV.N   Aptiv PLC                               Q4 2019 Aptiv PLC Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          NOC.N    Northrop Grumman Corp                   Q4 2019 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          KIM.N    Kimco Realty Corp                       Q4 2019 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          UPS.N    United Parcel Service Inc               Q4 2019 United Parcel Service Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          ALXN.O   Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc             Q4 2019 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          CMS.N    CMS Energy Corp                         Q4 2019 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          ABC.N    AmerisourceBergen Corp                  Q1 2020 AmerisourceBergen Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          TMO.N    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc            Q4 2019 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          LLY.N    Eli Lilly and Co                        Q4 2019 Eli Lilly and Co Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          BEN.N    Franklin Resources Inc                  Q1 2020 Franklin Resources Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          TFC.N    Truist Financial Corp                   Q4 2019  Truist Financial Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          MMC.N    Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc          Q4 2019 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          VZ.N     Verizon Communications Inc              Q4 2019 Verizon Communications Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          VLO.N    Valero Energy Corp                      Q4 2019 Valero Energy Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          IP.N     International Paper Co                  Q4 2019 International Paper Co Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          ADS.N    Alliance Data Systems Corp              Q4 2019 Alliance Data Systems Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          DGX.N    Quest Diagnostics Inc                   Q4 2019 Quest Diagnostics Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     BMO          DD.N     Dupont De Nemours Inc                   Q4 2019 Dupont De Nemours Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     08:00        GWW.N    W W Grainger Inc                        Q4 2019 W W Grainger Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     07:00        DOV.N    Dover Corp                              Q4 2019 Dover Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     07:00        RTN.N    Raytheon Co                             Q4 2019 Raytheon Co Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     07:00        MO.N     Altria Group Inc                        Q4 2019 Altria Group Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2020     06:00        DHR.N    Danaher Corp                            Q4 2019 Danaher Corp Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     AMC          PYPL.O   PayPal Holdings Inc                     Q4 2019 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     16:05        MDLZ.O   Mondelez International Inc              Q4 2019 Mondelez International Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     AMC          PKG.N    Packaging Corp of America               Q4 2019 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     AMC          NOW.N    ServiceNow Inc                          Q4 2019 ServiceNow Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     16:00        ALGN.O   Align Technology Inc                    Q4 2019 Align Technology Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     AMC          FB.O     Facebook Inc                            Q4 2019 Facebook Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     AMC          ESS.N    Essex Property Trust Inc                Q4 2019 Essex Property Trust Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     AMC          HOLX.O   Hologic Inc                             Q1 2020 Hologic Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     AMC          MAA.N    Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc   Q4 2019 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     AMC          URI.N    United Rentals Inc                      Q4 2019 United Rentals Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     AMC          MSFT.O   Microsoft Corp                          Q2 2020 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     AMC          ILMN.O   Illumina Inc                            Q4 2019 Illumina Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     16:00        QRVO.O   Qorvo Inc                               Q3 2020 Qorvo Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     AMC          DRE.N    Duke Realty Corp                        Q4 2019 Duke Realty Corp Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     AMC          LRCX.O   Lam Research Corp                       Q2 2020 Lam Research Corp Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     AMC          LVS.N    Las Vegas Sands Corp                    Q4 2019 Las Vegas Sands Corp Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     AMC          IEX.N    IDEX Corp                               Q4 2019 IDEX Corp Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     AMC          ADM.N    Archer Daniels Midland Co               Q4 2019 Archer Daniels Midland Co Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     AMC          VAR.N    Varian Medical Systems Inc              Q1 2020 Varian Medical Systems Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     AMC          AMP.N    Ameriprise Financial Inc                Q4 2019 Ameriprise Financial Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     AMC          FBHS.N   Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc      Q4 2019 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     BMO          GD.N     General Dynamics Corp                   Q4 2019 General Dynamics Corp Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     BMO          ROK.N    Rockwell Automation Inc                 Q1 2020 Rockwell Automation Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     BMO          ROL.N    Rollins Inc                             Q4 2019 Rollins Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     BMO          T.N      AT&T Inc                                Q4 2019 AT&T Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     BMO          PGR.N    Progressive Corp                        December 2019 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     BMO          MKTX.O   Marketaxess Holdings Inc                Q4 2019 Marketaxess Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     BMO          SWK.N    Stanley Black & Decker Inc              Q4 2019 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     BMO          MCD.N    Mcdonald's Corp                         Q4 2019 Mcdonald's Corp Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     BMO          GE.N     General Electric Co                     Q4 2019 General Electric Co Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     BMO          BA.N     Boeing Co                               Q4 2019 Boeing Co Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     BMO          MPC.N    Marathon Petroleum Corp                 Q4 2019 Marathon Petroleum Corp Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     BMO          HES.N    Hess Corp                               Q4 2019 Hess Corp Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     BMO          NSC.N    Norfolk Southern Corp                   Q4 2019 Norfolk Southern Corp Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     BMO          DOW.N    Dow Inc                                 Q4 2019 Dow Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     BMO          GLW.N    Corning Inc                             Q4 2019 Corning Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     BMO          IR.N     Ingersoll-Rand PLC                      Q4 2019 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     BMO          TEL.N    TE Connectivity Ltd                     Q1 2020 TE Connectivity Ltd Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     BMO          NDAQ.O   Nasdaq Inc                              Q4 2019 Nasdaq Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     BMO          TXT.N    Textron Inc                             Q4 2019 Textron Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     BMO          ADP.O    Automatic Data Processing Inc           Q2 2020 Automatic Data Processing Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     BMO          MA.N     Mastercard Inc                          Q4 2019 Mastercard Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     06:55        IVZ.N    Invesco Ltd                             Q4 2019 Invesco Ltd Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     06:45        AVY.N    Avery Dennison Corp                     Q4 2019 Avery Dennison Corp Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2020     06:00        ANTM.N   Anthem Inc                              Q4 2019 Anthem Inc Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     16:15        PFG.O    Principal Financial Group Inc           Q4 2019 Principal Financial Group Inc Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     16:05        SYK.N    Stryker Corp                            Q4 2019 Stryker Corp Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     AMC          CHRW.O   C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc             Q4 2019 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     AMC          ALK.N    Alaska Air Group Inc                    Q4 2019 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     AMC          AAPL.O   Apple Inc                               Q1 2020 Apple Inc Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     AMC          EBAY.O   eBay Inc                                Q4 2019 eBay Inc Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     AMC          SBUX.O   Starbucks Corp                          Q1 2020 Starbucks Corp Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     AMC          BXP.N    Boston Properties Inc                   Q4 2019 Boston Properties Inc Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     AMC          XLNX.O   Xilinx Inc                              Q3 2020 Xilinx Inc Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     AMC          AMD.O    Advanced Micro Devices Inc              Q4 2019 Advanced Micro Devices Inc Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     AMC          WRB.N    W. R. Berkley Corp                      Q4 2019 W. R. Berkley Corp Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     AMC          MXIM.O   Maxim Integrated Products Inc           Q2 2020 Maxim Integrated Products Inc Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     AMC          EQR.N    Equity Residential                      Q4 2019 Equity Residential Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     BMO          HOG.N    Harley-Davidson Inc                     Q4 2019 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     BMO          MKC.N    McCormick & Company Inc                 Q4 2019 McCormick & Company Inc Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     BMO          MMM.N    3M Co                                   Q4 2019 3M Co Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     BMO          PFE.N    Pfizer Inc                              Q4 2019 Pfizer Inc Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     BMO          AOS.N    A. O. Smith Corp                        Q4 2019 A. O. Smith Corp Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     BMO          PNR.N    Pentair PLC                             Q4 2019 Pentair PLC Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     BMO          HCA.N    HCA Healthcare Inc                      Q4 2019 HCA Healthcare Inc Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     BMO          UTX.N    United Technologies Corp                Q4 2019 United Technologies Corp Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     BMO          NUE.N    Nucor Corp                              Q4 2019 Nucor Corp Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     BMO          PCAR.O   Paccar Inc                              Q4 2019 Paccar Inc Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     BMO          LMT.N    Lockheed Martin Corp                    Q4 2019 Lockheed Martin Corp Earnings Release
 28-Jan-2020     BMO          PHM.N    PulteGroup Inc                          Q4 2019 PulteGroup Inc Earnings Release
 27-Jan-2020     AMC          JNPR.N   Juniper Networks Inc                    Q4 2019 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release
 27-Jan-2020     16:10        WHR.N    Whirlpool Corp                          Q4 2019 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Release
 27-Jan-2020     AMC          PKI.N    PerkinElmer Inc                         Q4 2019 PerkinElmer Inc Earnings Release
 27-Jan-2020     AMC          FFIV.O   F5 Networks Inc                         Q1 2020 F5 Networks Inc Earnings Release
 27-Jan-2020     BMO          DHI.N    D.R. Horton Inc                         Q1 2020 D.R. Horton Inc Earnings Release
 27-Jan-2020     BMO          ARNC.N   Arconic Inc                             Q4 2019 Arconic Inc Earnings Release
 ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business
hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below