DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Name Event Name Time(GMT) 31-Jan-2020 BMO LYB.N LyondellBasell Industries NV Q4 2019 LyondellBasell Industries NV Earnings Release 31-Jan-2020 BMO CL.N Colgate-Palmolive Co Q4 2019 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings Release 31-Jan-2020 BMO WY.N Weyerhaeuser Co Q4 2019 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Release 31-Jan-2020 BMO CAT.N Caterpillar Inc Q4 2019 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release 31-Jan-2020 BMO PSX.N Phillips 66 Q4 2019 Phillips 66 Earnings Release 31-Jan-2020 BMO CHD.N Church & Dwight Co Inc Q4 2019 Church & Dwight Co Inc Earnings Release 31-Jan-2020 BMO IDXX.O IDEXX Laboratories Inc Q4 2019 IDEXX Laboratories Inc Earnings Release 31-Jan-2020 BMO BR.N Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc Q2 2020 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc Earnings Release 31-Jan-2020 BMO HON.N Honeywell International Inc Q4 2019 Honeywell International Inc Earnings Release 31-Jan-2020 BMO JCI.N Johnson Controls International PLC Q1 2020 Johnson Controls International PLC Earnings Release 31-Jan-2020 BMO XOM.N Exxon Mobil Corp Q4 2019 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release 31-Jan-2020 BMO CVX.N Chevron Corp Q4 2019 Chevron Corp Earnings Release 31-Jan-2020 08:00 ITW.N Illinois Tool Works Inc Q4 2019 Illinois Tool Works Inc Earnings Release 31-Jan-2020 07:00 CHTR.O Charter Communications Inc Q4 2019 Charter Communications Inc Earnings Release 31-Jan-2020 06:00 AON.N Aon PLC Q4 2019 Aon PLC Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 AMC AIV.N Apartment Investment and Management Co Q4 2019 Apartment Investment and Management Co Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 AMC WDC.O Western Digital Corp Q2 2020 Western Digital Corp Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 AMC AMZN.O Amazon.com Inc Q4 2019 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 AMC RMD.N Resmed Inc Q2 2020 Resmed Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 AMC AMGN.O Amgen Inc Q4 2019 Amgen Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 AMC EA.O Electronic Arts Inc Q3 2020 Electronic Arts Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 AMC VRTX.O Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Q4 2019 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 AMC EMN.N Eastman Chemical Co Q4 2019 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 AMC V.N Visa Inc Q1 2020 Visa Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 AMC EW.N Edwards Lifesciences Corp Q4 2019 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 AMC CE.N Celanese Corp Q4 2019 Celanese Corp Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 AMC AJG.N Arthur J Gallagher & Co Q4 2019 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 AMC RHI.N Robert Half International Inc Q4 2019 Robert Half International Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO WEC.N WEC Energy Group Inc Q4 2019 WEC Energy Group Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO SHW.N Sherwin-Williams Co Q4 2019 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO ROP.N Roper Technologies Inc Q4 2019 Roper Technologies Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO MSCI.N MSCI Inc Q4 2019 MSCI Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO KO.N Coca-Cola Co Q4 2019 Coca-Cola Co Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO PH.N Parker-Hannifin Corp Q2 2020 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO BIIB.O Biogen Inc Q4 2019 Biogen Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO HSY.N Hershey Co Q4 2019 Hershey Co Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO TSCO.O Tractor Supply Co Q4 2019 Tractor Supply Co Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO XEL.O Xcel Energy Inc Q4 2019 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO APTV.N Aptiv PLC Q4 2019 Aptiv PLC Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO NOC.N Northrop Grumman Corp Q4 2019 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO KIM.N Kimco Realty Corp Q4 2019 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO UPS.N United Parcel Service Inc Q4 2019 United Parcel Service Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO ALXN.O Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Q4 2019 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO CMS.N CMS Energy Corp Q4 2019 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO ABC.N AmerisourceBergen Corp Q1 2020 AmerisourceBergen Corp Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO TMO.N Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Q4 2019 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO LLY.N Eli Lilly and Co Q4 2019 Eli Lilly and Co Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO BEN.N Franklin Resources Inc Q1 2020 Franklin Resources Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO TFC.N Truist Financial Corp Q4 2019 Truist Financial Corp Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO MMC.N Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Q4 2019 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO VZ.N Verizon Communications Inc Q4 2019 Verizon Communications Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO VLO.N Valero Energy Corp Q4 2019 Valero Energy Corp Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO IP.N International Paper Co Q4 2019 International Paper Co Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO ADS.N Alliance Data Systems Corp Q4 2019 Alliance Data Systems Corp Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO DGX.N Quest Diagnostics Inc Q4 2019 Quest Diagnostics Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 BMO DD.N Dupont De Nemours Inc Q4 2019 Dupont De Nemours Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 08:00 GWW.N W W Grainger Inc Q4 2019 W W Grainger Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 07:00 DOV.N Dover Corp Q4 2019 Dover Corp Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 07:00 RTN.N Raytheon Co Q4 2019 Raytheon Co Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 07:00 MO.N Altria Group Inc Q4 2019 Altria Group Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2020 06:00 DHR.N Danaher Corp Q4 2019 Danaher Corp Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 AMC PYPL.O PayPal Holdings Inc Q4 2019 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 16:05 MDLZ.O Mondelez International Inc Q4 2019 Mondelez International Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 AMC PKG.N Packaging Corp of America Q4 2019 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 AMC NOW.N ServiceNow Inc Q4 2019 ServiceNow Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 16:00 ALGN.O Align Technology Inc Q4 2019 Align Technology Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 AMC FB.O Facebook Inc Q4 2019 Facebook Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 AMC ESS.N Essex Property Trust Inc Q4 2019 Essex Property Trust Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 AMC HOLX.O Hologic Inc Q1 2020 Hologic Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 AMC MAA.N Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Q4 2019 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 AMC URI.N United Rentals Inc Q4 2019 United Rentals Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 AMC MSFT.O Microsoft Corp Q2 2020 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 AMC ILMN.O Illumina Inc Q4 2019 Illumina Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 16:00 QRVO.O Qorvo Inc Q3 2020 Qorvo Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 AMC DRE.N Duke Realty Corp Q4 2019 Duke Realty Corp Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 AMC LRCX.O Lam Research Corp Q2 2020 Lam Research Corp Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 AMC LVS.N Las Vegas Sands Corp Q4 2019 Las Vegas Sands Corp Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 AMC IEX.N IDEX Corp Q4 2019 IDEX Corp Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 AMC ADM.N Archer Daniels Midland Co Q4 2019 Archer Daniels Midland Co Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 AMC VAR.N Varian Medical Systems Inc Q1 2020 Varian Medical Systems Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 AMC AMP.N Ameriprise Financial Inc Q4 2019 Ameriprise Financial Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 AMC FBHS.N Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Q4 2019 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 BMO GD.N General Dynamics Corp Q4 2019 General Dynamics Corp Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 BMO ROK.N Rockwell Automation Inc Q1 2020 Rockwell Automation Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 BMO ROL.N Rollins Inc Q4 2019 Rollins Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 BMO T.N AT&T Inc Q4 2019 AT&T Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 BMO PGR.N Progressive Corp December 2019 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 BMO MKTX.O Marketaxess Holdings Inc Q4 2019 Marketaxess Holdings Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 BMO SWK.N Stanley Black & Decker Inc Q4 2019 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 BMO MCD.N Mcdonald's Corp Q4 2019 Mcdonald's Corp Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 BMO GE.N General Electric Co Q4 2019 General Electric Co Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 BMO BA.N Boeing Co Q4 2019 Boeing Co Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 BMO MPC.N Marathon Petroleum Corp Q4 2019 Marathon Petroleum Corp Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 BMO HES.N Hess Corp Q4 2019 Hess Corp Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 BMO NSC.N Norfolk Southern Corp Q4 2019 Norfolk Southern Corp Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 BMO DOW.N Dow Inc Q4 2019 Dow Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 BMO GLW.N Corning Inc Q4 2019 Corning Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 BMO IR.N Ingersoll-Rand PLC Q4 2019 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 BMO TEL.N TE Connectivity Ltd Q1 2020 TE Connectivity Ltd Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 BMO NDAQ.O Nasdaq Inc Q4 2019 Nasdaq Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 BMO TXT.N Textron Inc Q4 2019 Textron Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 BMO ADP.O Automatic Data Processing Inc Q2 2020 Automatic Data Processing Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 BMO MA.N Mastercard Inc Q4 2019 Mastercard Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 06:55 IVZ.N Invesco Ltd Q4 2019 Invesco Ltd Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 06:45 AVY.N Avery Dennison Corp Q4 2019 Avery Dennison Corp Earnings Release 29-Jan-2020 06:00 ANTM.N Anthem Inc Q4 2019 Anthem Inc Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 16:15 PFG.O Principal Financial Group Inc Q4 2019 Principal Financial Group Inc Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 16:05 SYK.N Stryker Corp Q4 2019 Stryker Corp Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 AMC CHRW.O C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Q4 2019 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 AMC ALK.N Alaska Air Group Inc Q4 2019 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 AMC AAPL.O Apple Inc Q1 2020 Apple Inc Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 AMC EBAY.O eBay Inc Q4 2019 eBay Inc Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 AMC SBUX.O Starbucks Corp Q1 2020 Starbucks Corp Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 AMC BXP.N Boston Properties Inc Q4 2019 Boston Properties Inc Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 AMC XLNX.O Xilinx Inc Q3 2020 Xilinx Inc Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 AMC AMD.O Advanced Micro Devices Inc Q4 2019 Advanced Micro Devices Inc Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 AMC WRB.N W. R. Berkley Corp Q4 2019 W. R. Berkley Corp Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 AMC MXIM.O Maxim Integrated Products Inc Q2 2020 Maxim Integrated Products Inc Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 AMC EQR.N Equity Residential Q4 2019 Equity Residential Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 BMO HOG.N Harley-Davidson Inc Q4 2019 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 BMO MKC.N McCormick & Company Inc Q4 2019 McCormick & Company Inc Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 BMO MMM.N 3M Co Q4 2019 3M Co Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 BMO PFE.N Pfizer Inc Q4 2019 Pfizer Inc Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 BMO AOS.N A. O. Smith Corp Q4 2019 A. O. Smith Corp Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 BMO PNR.N Pentair PLC Q4 2019 Pentair PLC Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 BMO HCA.N HCA Healthcare Inc Q4 2019 HCA Healthcare Inc Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 BMO UTX.N United Technologies Corp Q4 2019 United Technologies Corp Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 BMO NUE.N Nucor Corp Q4 2019 Nucor Corp Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 BMO PCAR.O Paccar Inc Q4 2019 Paccar Inc Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 BMO LMT.N Lockheed Martin Corp Q4 2019 Lockheed Martin Corp Earnings Release 28-Jan-2020 BMO PHM.N PulteGroup Inc Q4 2019 PulteGroup Inc Earnings Release 27-Jan-2020 AMC JNPR.N Juniper Networks Inc Q4 2019 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release 27-Jan-2020 16:10 WHR.N Whirlpool Corp Q4 2019 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Release 27-Jan-2020 AMC PKI.N PerkinElmer Inc Q4 2019 PerkinElmer Inc Earnings Release 27-Jan-2020 AMC FFIV.O F5 Networks Inc Q1 2020 F5 Networks Inc Earnings Release 27-Jan-2020 BMO DHI.N D.R. Horton Inc Q1 2020 D.R. Horton Inc Earnings Release 27-Jan-2020 BMO ARNC.N Arconic Inc Q4 2019 Arconic Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates