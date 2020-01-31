DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Name Event Name Time(GMT) 03-Feb-2020 BMO SYY.N Sysco Corp Q2 2020 Sysco Corp Earnings Release 03-Feb-2020 AMC GOOGL.O Alphabet Inc Q4 2019 Alphabet Inc Earnings Release 03-Feb-2020 AMC HIG.N Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Q4 2019 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Earnings Release 03-Feb-2020 AMC LEG.N Leggett & Platt Inc Q4 2019 Leggett & Platt Inc Earnings Release 03-Feb-2020 AMC ARE.N Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Q4 2019 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 06:00 ZBH.N Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Q4 2019 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 BMO EMR.N Emerson Electric Co Q1 2020 Emerson Electric Co Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 BMO HP.N Helmerich and Payne Inc Q1 2020 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 BMO ETN.N Eaton Corporation PLC Q4 2019 Eaton Corporation PLC Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 BMO LHX.N L3Harris Technologies Inc Q4 2019 L3Harris Technologies Inc Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 BMO RCL.N Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Q4 2019 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 BMO CMI.N Cummins Inc Q4 2019 Cummins Inc Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 BMO MCK.N McKesson Corp Q3 2020 McKesson Corp Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 BMO CNC.N Centene Corp Q4 2019 Centene Corp Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 BMO RL.N Ralph Lauren Corp Q3 2020 Ralph Lauren Corp Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 BMO SPG.N Simon Property Group Inc Q4 2019 Simon Property Group Inc Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 BMO WAT.N Waters Corp Q4 2019 Waters Corp Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 BMO J.N Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Q1 2020 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 BMO IT.N Gartner Inc Q4 2019 Gartner Inc Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 BMO TDG.N TransDigm Group Inc Q1 2020 TransDigm Group Inc Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 BMO CLX.N Clorox Co Q2 2020 Clorox Co Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 BMO COP.N ConocoPhillips Q4 2019 ConocoPhillips Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 AMC JKHY.O Jack Henry & Associates Inc Q2 2020 Jack Henry & Associates Inc Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 AMC CMG.N Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Q4 2019 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 AMC MCHP.O Microchip Technology Inc Q3 2020 Microchip Technology Inc Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 AMC PRU.N Prudential Financial Inc Q4 2019 Prudential Financial Inc Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 AMC ATO.N Atmos Energy Corp Q1 2020 Atmos Energy Corp Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 AMC CB.N Chubb Ltd Q4 2019 Chubb Ltd Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 AMC GL.N Globe Life Inc Q4 2019 Torchmark Corp Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 AMC ALL.N Allstate Corp Q4 2019 Allstate Corp Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 AMC CERN.O Cerner Corp Q4 2019 Cerner Corp Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 AMC FISV.O Fiserv Inc Q4 2019 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 AMC UNM.N Unum Group Q4 2019 Unum Group Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 AMC KLAC.O KLA Corp Q2 2020 KLA Corp Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 AMC GILD.O Gilead Sciences Inc Q4 2019 Gilead Sciences Inc Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 AMC STX.O Seagate Technology PLC Q2 2020 Seagate Technology PLC Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 16:05 F.N Ford Motor Co Q4 2019 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release 04-Feb-2020 16:15 AFL.N Aflac Inc Q4 2019 Aflac Inc Earnings Release 05-Feb-2020 06:30 HUM.N Humana Inc Q4 2019 Humana Inc Earnings Release 05-Feb-2020 08:00 GM.N General Motors Co Q4 2019 General Motors Co Earnings Release 05-Feb-2020 BMO AME.N Ametek Inc Q4 2019 Ametek Inc Earnings Release 05-Feb-2020 BMO CPRI.N Capri Holdings Ltd Q3 2020 Capri Holdings Ltd Earnings Release 05-Feb-2020 BMO COTY.N Coty Inc Q2 2020 Coty Inc Earnings Release 05-Feb-2020 BMO BSX.N Boston Scientific Corp Q4 2019 Boston Scientific Corp Earnings Release 05-Feb-2020 BMO DTE.N DTE Energy Co Q4 2019 DTE Energy Co Earnings Release 05-Feb-2020 BMO MRK.N Merck & Co Inc Q4 2019 Merck & Co Inc Earnings Release 05-Feb-2020 AMC MET.N MetLife Inc Q4 2019 MetLife Inc Earnings Release 05-Feb-2020 AMC CINF.O Cincinnati Financial Corp Q4 2019 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Release 05-Feb-2020 AMC FOXA.O Fox Corp Q2 2020 Fox Corp Earnings Release 05-Feb-2020 AMC QCOM.O Qualcomm Inc Q1 2020 Qualcomm Inc Earnings Release 05-Feb-2020 AMC FMC.N FMC Corp Q4 2019 FMC Corp Earnings Release 05-Feb-2020 AMC CTSH.O Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Q4 2019 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Earnings Release 05-Feb-2020 AMC LNC.N Lincoln National Corp Q4 2019 Lincoln National Corp Earnings Release 05-Feb-2020 AMC AVB.N AvalonBay Communities Inc Q4 2019 AvalonBay Communities Inc Earnings Release 05-Feb-2020 16:30 ORLY.O O'Reilly Automotive Inc Q4 2019 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 BMO ABMD.O Abiomed Inc Q3 2020 Abiomed Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 BMO CDW.O CDW Corp Q4 2019 CDW Corp Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 BMO ODFL.O Old Dominion Freight Line Inc Q4 2019 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 BMO WLTW.O Willis Towers Watson PLC Q4 2019 Willis Towers Watson PLC Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 BMO EL.N Estee Lauder Companies Inc Q2 2020 Estee Lauder Companies Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 BMO YUM.N Yum! Brands Inc Q4 2019 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 BMO BDX.N Becton Dickinson and Co Q1 2020 Becton Dickinson and Co Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 BMO TPR.N Tapestry Inc Q2 2020 Tapestry Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 BMO XYL.N Xylem Inc Q4 2019 Xylem Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 BMO CAH.N Cardinal Health Inc Q2 2020 Cardinal Health Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 BMO TSN.N Tyson Foods Inc Q1 2020 Tyson Foods Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 BMO K.N Kellogg Co Q4 2019 Kellogg Co Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 BMO REGN.O Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Q4 2019 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 BMO SNA.N Snap-On Inc Q4 2019 Snap-On Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 BMO BLL.N Ball Corp Q4 2019 Ball Corp Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 BMO ICE.N Intercontinental Exchange Inc Q4 2019 Intercontinental Exchange Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 BMO BMY.N Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Q4 2019 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 BMO SPGI.N S&P Global Inc Q4 2019 S&P Global Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 BMO TWTR.N Twitter Inc Q4 2019 Twitter Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 BMO PM.N Philip Morris International Inc Q4 2019 Philip Morris International Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 AMC DXC.N DXC Technology Co Q3 2020 DXC Technology Co Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 AMC VRSN.O Verisign Inc Q4 2019 Verisign Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 AMC TTWO.O Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Q3 2020 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 AMC ATVI.O Activision Blizzard Inc Q4 2019 Activision Blizzard Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 AMC MTD.N Mettler-Toledo International Inc Q4 2019 Mettler-Toledo International Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 AMC WYNN.O Wynn Resorts Ltd Q4 2019 Wynn Resorts Ltd Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 AMC FTNT.O Fortinet Inc Q4 2019 Fortinet Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 AMC FTV.N Fortive Corp Q4 2019 Fortive Corp Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 AMC NLOK.O NortonLifeLock Inc Q3 2020 NortonLifeLock Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 AMC NWSA.O News Corp Q2 2020 News Corp Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 AMC FLT.N Fleetcor Technologies Inc Q4 2019 Fleetcor Technologies Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 AMC TMUS.O T-Mobile US Inc Q4 2019 T-Mobile US Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 AMC MSI.N Motorola Solutions Inc Q4 2019 Motorola Solutions Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2020 AMC NOV.N National Oilwell Varco Inc Q4 2019 National Oilwell Varco Inc Earnings Release 07-Feb-2020 BMO FE.N FirstEnergy Corp Q4 2019 FirstEnergy Corp Earnings Release 07-Feb-2020 BMO CBOE.Z Cboe Global Markets Inc Q4 2019 Cboe Global Markets Inc Earnings Release 07-Feb-2020 BMO ABBV.N Abbvie Inc Q4 2019 AbbVie Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)