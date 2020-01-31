Earnings Season
January 31, 2020 / 5:26 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    Jan 31 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
U.S. EARNINGS
   
 Start Date    Start       RIC      Company Name                            Event Name
               Time(GMT)                                                    
 03-Feb-2020   BMO         SYY.N    Sysco Corp                              Q2 2020 Sysco Corp Earnings Release
 03-Feb-2020   AMC         GOOGL.O  Alphabet Inc                            Q4 2019 Alphabet Inc Earnings Release
 03-Feb-2020   AMC         HIG.N    Hartford Financial Services Group Inc   Q4 2019 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Earnings Release
 03-Feb-2020   AMC         LEG.N    Leggett & Platt Inc                     Q4 2019 Leggett & Platt Inc Earnings Release
 03-Feb-2020   AMC         ARE.N    Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc     Q4 2019 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   06:00       ZBH.N    Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc              Q4 2019 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   BMO         EMR.N    Emerson Electric Co                     Q1 2020 Emerson Electric Co Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   BMO         HP.N     Helmerich and Payne Inc                 Q1 2020 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   BMO         ETN.N    Eaton Corporation PLC                   Q4 2019 Eaton Corporation PLC Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   BMO         LHX.N    L3Harris Technologies Inc               Q4 2019 L3Harris Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   BMO         RCL.N    Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd             Q4 2019 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   BMO         CMI.N    Cummins Inc                             Q4 2019 Cummins Inc Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   BMO         MCK.N    McKesson Corp                           Q3 2020 McKesson Corp Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   BMO         CNC.N    Centene Corp                            Q4 2019 Centene Corp Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   BMO         RL.N     Ralph Lauren Corp                       Q3 2020 Ralph Lauren Corp Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   BMO         SPG.N    Simon Property Group Inc                Q4 2019 Simon Property Group Inc Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   BMO         WAT.N    Waters Corp                             Q4 2019 Waters Corp Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   BMO         J.N      Jacobs Engineering Group Inc            Q1 2020 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   BMO         IT.N     Gartner Inc                             Q4 2019 Gartner Inc Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   BMO         TDG.N    TransDigm Group Inc                     Q1 2020 TransDigm Group Inc Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   BMO         CLX.N    Clorox Co                               Q2 2020 Clorox Co Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   BMO         COP.N    ConocoPhillips                          Q4 2019 ConocoPhillips Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   AMC         JKHY.O   Jack Henry & Associates Inc             Q2 2020 Jack Henry & Associates Inc Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   AMC         CMG.N    Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc              Q4 2019 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   AMC         MCHP.O   Microchip Technology Inc                Q3 2020 Microchip Technology Inc Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   AMC         PRU.N    Prudential Financial Inc                Q4 2019 Prudential Financial Inc Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   AMC         ATO.N    Atmos Energy Corp                       Q1 2020 Atmos Energy Corp Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   AMC         CB.N     Chubb Ltd                               Q4 2019 Chubb Ltd Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   AMC         GL.N     Globe Life Inc                          Q4 2019 Torchmark Corp Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   AMC         ALL.N    Allstate Corp                           Q4 2019 Allstate Corp Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   AMC         CERN.O   Cerner Corp                             Q4 2019 Cerner Corp Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   AMC         FISV.O   Fiserv Inc                              Q4 2019 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   AMC         UNM.N    Unum Group                              Q4 2019 Unum Group Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   AMC         KLAC.O   KLA Corp                                Q2 2020 KLA Corp Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   AMC         GILD.O   Gilead Sciences Inc                     Q4 2019 Gilead Sciences Inc Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   AMC         STX.O    Seagate Technology PLC                  Q2 2020 Seagate Technology PLC Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   16:05       F.N      Ford Motor Co                           Q4 2019 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release
 04-Feb-2020   16:15       AFL.N    Aflac Inc                               Q4 2019 Aflac Inc Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2020   06:30       HUM.N    Humana Inc                              Q4 2019 Humana Inc Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2020   08:00       GM.N     General Motors Co                       Q4 2019 General Motors Co Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2020   BMO         AME.N    Ametek Inc                              Q4 2019 Ametek Inc Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2020   BMO         CPRI.N   Capri Holdings Ltd                      Q3 2020 Capri Holdings Ltd Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2020   BMO         COTY.N   Coty Inc                                Q2 2020 Coty Inc Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2020   BMO         BSX.N    Boston Scientific Corp                  Q4 2019 Boston Scientific Corp Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2020   BMO         DTE.N    DTE Energy Co                           Q4 2019 DTE Energy Co Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2020   BMO         MRK.N    Merck & Co Inc                          Q4 2019 Merck & Co Inc Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2020   AMC         MET.N    MetLife Inc                             Q4 2019 MetLife Inc Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2020   AMC         CINF.O   Cincinnati Financial Corp               Q4 2019 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2020   AMC         FOXA.O   Fox Corp                                Q2 2020 Fox Corp Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2020   AMC         QCOM.O   Qualcomm Inc                            Q1 2020 Qualcomm Inc Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2020   AMC         FMC.N    FMC Corp                                Q4 2019 FMC Corp Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2020   AMC         CTSH.O   Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp     Q4 2019 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2020   AMC         LNC.N    Lincoln National Corp                   Q4 2019 Lincoln National Corp Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2020   AMC         AVB.N    AvalonBay Communities Inc               Q4 2019 AvalonBay Communities Inc Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2020   16:30       ORLY.O   O'Reilly Automotive Inc                 Q4 2019 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   BMO         ABMD.O   Abiomed Inc                             Q3 2020 Abiomed Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   BMO         CDW.O    CDW Corp                                Q4 2019 CDW Corp Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   BMO         ODFL.O   Old Dominion Freight Line Inc           Q4 2019 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   BMO         WLTW.O   Willis Towers Watson PLC                Q4 2019 Willis Towers Watson PLC Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   BMO         EL.N     Estee Lauder Companies Inc              Q2 2020 Estee Lauder Companies Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   BMO         YUM.N    Yum! Brands Inc                         Q4 2019 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   BMO         BDX.N    Becton Dickinson and Co                 Q1 2020 Becton Dickinson and Co Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   BMO         TPR.N    Tapestry Inc                            Q2 2020 Tapestry Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   BMO         XYL.N    Xylem Inc                               Q4 2019 Xylem Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   BMO         CAH.N    Cardinal Health Inc                     Q2 2020 Cardinal Health Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   BMO         TSN.N    Tyson Foods Inc                         Q1 2020 Tyson Foods Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   BMO         K.N      Kellogg Co                              Q4 2019 Kellogg Co Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   BMO         REGN.O   Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc           Q4 2019 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   BMO         SNA.N    Snap-On Inc                             Q4 2019 Snap-On Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   BMO         BLL.N    Ball Corp                               Q4 2019 Ball Corp Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   BMO         ICE.N    Intercontinental Exchange Inc           Q4 2019 Intercontinental Exchange Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   BMO         BMY.N    Bristol-Myers Squibb Co                 Q4 2019 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   BMO         SPGI.N   S&P Global Inc                          Q4 2019 S&P Global Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   BMO         TWTR.N   Twitter Inc                             Q4 2019 Twitter Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   BMO         PM.N     Philip Morris International Inc         Q4 2019 Philip Morris International Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   AMC         DXC.N    DXC Technology Co                       Q3 2020 DXC Technology Co Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   AMC         VRSN.O   Verisign Inc                            Q4 2019 Verisign Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   AMC         TTWO.O   Take-Two Interactive Software Inc       Q3 2020 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   AMC         ATVI.O   Activision Blizzard Inc                 Q4 2019 Activision Blizzard Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   AMC         MTD.N    Mettler-Toledo International Inc        Q4 2019 Mettler-Toledo International Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   AMC         WYNN.O   Wynn Resorts Ltd                        Q4 2019 Wynn Resorts Ltd Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   AMC         FTNT.O   Fortinet Inc                            Q4 2019 Fortinet Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   AMC         FTV.N    Fortive Corp                            Q4 2019 Fortive Corp Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   AMC         NLOK.O   NortonLifeLock Inc                      Q3 2020 NortonLifeLock Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   AMC         NWSA.O   News Corp                               Q2 2020 News Corp Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   AMC         FLT.N    Fleetcor Technologies Inc               Q4 2019 Fleetcor Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   AMC         TMUS.O   T-Mobile US Inc                         Q4 2019 T-Mobile US Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   AMC         MSI.N    Motorola Solutions Inc                  Q4 2019 Motorola Solutions Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2020   AMC         NOV.N    National Oilwell Varco Inc              Q4 2019 National Oilwell Varco Inc Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2020   BMO         FE.N     FirstEnergy Corp                        Q4 2019 FirstEnergy Corp Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2020   BMO         CBOE.Z   Cboe Global Markets Inc                 Q4 2019 Cboe Global Markets Inc Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2020   BMO         ABBV.N   Abbvie Inc                              Q4 2019 AbbVie Inc Earnings Release
  
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S.
business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
