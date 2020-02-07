DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name 10-Feb-2020 BMO L.N Loews Corp Q4 2019 Loews Corp Earnings Release 10-Feb-2020 BMO AGN.N Allergan plc Q4 2019 Allergan plc Earnings Release 10-Feb-2020 AMC DVA.N DaVita Inc Q4 2019 DaVita Inc Earnings Release 10-Feb-2020 AMC STE.N Steris plc Q3 2020 Steris plc Earnings Release 10-Feb-2020 AMC FRT.N Federal Realty Investment Trust Q4 2019 Federal Realty Investment Trust Earnings Release 10-Feb-2020 AMC RE.N Everest Re Group Ltd Q4 2019 Everest Re Group Ltd Earnings Release 11-Feb-2020 07:00 MAS.N Masco Corp Q4 2019 Masco Corp Earnings Release 11-Feb-2020 BMO D.N Dominion Energy Inc Q4 2019 Dominion Energy Inc Earnings Release 11-Feb-2020 BMO MLM.N Martin Marietta Materials Inc Q4 2019 Martin Marietta Materials Inc Earnings Release 11-Feb-2020 BMO HAS.OQ Hasbro Inc Q4 2019 Hasbro Inc Earnings Release 11-Feb-2020 BMO UAA.N Under Armour Inc Q4 2019 Under Armour Inc Earnings Release 11-Feb-2020 BMO HLT.N Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Q4 2019 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Earnings Release 11-Feb-2020 BMO OMC.N Omnicom Group Inc Q4 2019 Omnicom Group Inc Earnings Release 11-Feb-2020 BMO EXC.OQ Exelon Corp Q4 2019 Exelon Corp Earnings Release 11-Feb-2020 BMO SEE.N Sealed Air Corp Q4 2019 Sealed Air Corp Earnings Release 11-Feb-2020 AMC WU.N Western Union Co Q4 2019 Western Union Co Earnings Release 11-Feb-2020 AMC AIZ.N Assurant Inc Q4 2019 Assurant Inc Earnings Release 11-Feb-2020 AMC PEAK.N Healthpeak Properties Inc Q4 2019 HCP Inc Earnings Release 11-Feb-2020 AMC AKAM.OQ Akamai Technologies Inc Q4 2019 Akamai Technologies Inc Earnings Release 11-Feb-2020 AMC UDR.N UDR Inc Q4 2019 UDR Inc Earnings Release 11-Feb-2020 16:00 AMCR.N Amcor PLC Half Year 2020 Amcor PLC Earnings Release 12-Feb-2020 BMO GPN.N Global Payments Inc Q4 2019 Global Payments Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2020 BMO IQV.N IQVIA Holdings Inc Q4 2019 IQVIA Holdings Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2020 BMO CME.OQ CME Group Inc Q4 2019 CME Group Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2020 BMO TAP.N Molson Coors Beverage Co Q4 2019 Molson Coors Brewing Co Earnings Release 12-Feb-2020 BMO NBL.OQ Noble Energy Inc Q4 2019 Noble Energy Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2020 BMO CVS.N CVS Health Corp Q4 2019 CVS Health Corp Earnings Release 12-Feb-2020 BMO IPG.N Interpublic Group of Companies Inc Q4 2019 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2020 BMO MCO.N Moody's Corp Q4 2019 Moody's Corp Earnings Release 12-Feb-2020 AMC CTL.N Centurylink Inc Q4 2019 CenturyLink Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2020 AMC AMAT.OQ Applied Materials Inc Q1 2020 Applied Materials Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2020 AMC MRO.N Marathon Oil Corp Q4 2019 Marathon Oil Corp Earnings Release 12-Feb-2020 AMC EQIX.OQ Equinix Inc Q4 2019 Equinix Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2020 AMC IFF.N International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Q4 2019 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2020 AMC EFX.N Equifax Inc Q4 2019 Equifax Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2020 AMC REG.OQ Regency Centers Corp Q4 2019 Regency Centers Corp Earnings Release 12-Feb-2020 AMC CSCO.OQ Cisco Systems Inc Q2 2020 Cisco Systems Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2020 AMC CF.N CF Industries Holdings Inc Q4 2019 CF Industries Holdings Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2020 AMC WELL.N Welltower Inc Q4 2019 Welltower Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2020 AMC MGM.N MGM Resorts International Q4 2019 MGM Resorts International Earnings Release 12-Feb-2020 AMC NTAP.OQ NetApp Inc Q3 2020 NetApp Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2020 AMC CDNS.OQ Cadence Design Systems Inc Q4 2019 Cadence Design Systems Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2020 06:00 PEP.OQ PepsiCo Inc Q4 2019 PepsiCo Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2020 06:00 LIN.N Linde PLC Q4 2019 Linde PLC Earnings Release 13-Feb-2020 07:00 DUK.N Duke Energy Corp Q4 2019 Duke Energy Corp Earnings Release 13-Feb-2020 07:00 INCY.OQ Incyte Corp Q4 2019 Incyte Corp Earnings Release 13-Feb-2020 BMO AIG.N American International Group Inc Q4 2019 American International Group Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2020 BMO IRM.N Iron Mountain Inc Q4 2019 Iron Mountain Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2020 BMO ZBRA.OQ Zebra Technologies Corp Q4 2019 Zebra Technologies Corp Earnings Release 13-Feb-2020 BMO ZTS.N Zoetis Inc Q4 2019 Zoetis Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2020 BMO LH.N Laboratory Corporation of America Q4 2019 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Earnings Holdings Release 13-Feb-2020 BMO FIS.N Fidelity National Information Services Q4 2019 Fidelity National Information Services Inc Earnings Inc Release 13-Feb-2020 BMO WM.N Waste Management Inc Q4 2019 Waste Management Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2020 BMO BWA.N BorgWarner Inc Q4 2019 BorgWarner Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2020 BMO HII.N Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Q4 2019 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2020 BMO KHC.OQ Kraft Heinz Co Q4 2019 Kraft Heinz Co Earnings Release 13-Feb-2020 BMO IPGP.OQ IPG Photonics Corp Q4 2019 IPG Photonics Corp Earnings Release 13-Feb-2020 AMC DLR.N Digital Realty Trust Inc Q4 2019 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2020 AMC ANET.N Arista Networks Inc Q4 2019 Arista Networks Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2020 AMC NVDA.OQ NVIDIA Corp Q4 2020 NVIDIA Corp Earnings Release 13-Feb-2020 AMC EXPE.OQ Expedia Group Inc Q4 2019 Expedia Group Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2020 AMC RSG.N Republic Services Inc Q4 2019 Republic Services Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2020 AMC MHK.N Mohawk Industries Inc Q4 2019 Mohawk Industries Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2020 BMO PPL.N PPL Corp Q4 2019 PPL Corp Earnings Release 14-Feb-2020 BMO NWL.OQ Newell Brands Inc Q4 2019 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. 