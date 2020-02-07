Earnings Season
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    Feb 7 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
 U.S. EARNINGS       
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC      Company Name                             Event Name
 10-Feb-2020  BMO         L.N      Loews Corp                               Q4 2019 Loews Corp Earnings Release
 10-Feb-2020  BMO         AGN.N    Allergan plc                             Q4 2019 Allergan plc Earnings Release
 10-Feb-2020  AMC         DVA.N    DaVita Inc                               Q4 2019 DaVita Inc Earnings Release
 10-Feb-2020  AMC         STE.N    Steris plc                               Q3 2020 Steris plc Earnings Release
 10-Feb-2020  AMC         FRT.N    Federal Realty Investment Trust          Q4 2019 Federal Realty Investment Trust Earnings Release
 10-Feb-2020  AMC         RE.N     Everest Re Group Ltd                     Q4 2019 Everest Re Group Ltd Earnings Release
 11-Feb-2020  07:00       MAS.N    Masco Corp                               Q4 2019 Masco Corp Earnings Release
 11-Feb-2020  BMO         D.N      Dominion Energy Inc                      Q4 2019 Dominion Energy Inc Earnings Release
 11-Feb-2020  BMO         MLM.N    Martin Marietta Materials Inc            Q4 2019 Martin Marietta Materials Inc Earnings Release
 11-Feb-2020  BMO         HAS.OQ   Hasbro Inc                               Q4 2019 Hasbro Inc Earnings Release
 11-Feb-2020  BMO         UAA.N    Under Armour Inc                         Q4 2019 Under Armour Inc Earnings Release
 11-Feb-2020  BMO         HLT.N    Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc            Q4 2019 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 11-Feb-2020  BMO         OMC.N    Omnicom Group Inc                        Q4 2019 Omnicom Group Inc Earnings Release
 11-Feb-2020  BMO         EXC.OQ   Exelon Corp                              Q4 2019 Exelon Corp Earnings Release
 11-Feb-2020  BMO         SEE.N    Sealed Air Corp                          Q4 2019 Sealed Air Corp Earnings Release
 11-Feb-2020  AMC         WU.N     Western Union Co                         Q4 2019 Western Union Co Earnings Release
 11-Feb-2020  AMC         AIZ.N    Assurant Inc                             Q4 2019 Assurant Inc Earnings Release
 11-Feb-2020  AMC         PEAK.N   Healthpeak Properties Inc                Q4 2019 HCP Inc Earnings Release
 11-Feb-2020  AMC         AKAM.OQ  Akamai Technologies Inc                  Q4 2019 Akamai Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 11-Feb-2020  AMC         UDR.N    UDR Inc                                  Q4 2019 UDR Inc Earnings Release
 11-Feb-2020  16:00       AMCR.N   Amcor PLC                                Half Year 2020 Amcor PLC Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2020  BMO         GPN.N    Global Payments Inc                      Q4 2019 Global Payments Inc Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2020  BMO         IQV.N    IQVIA Holdings Inc                       Q4 2019 IQVIA Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2020  BMO         CME.OQ   CME Group Inc                            Q4 2019 CME Group Inc Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2020  BMO         TAP.N    Molson Coors Beverage Co                 Q4 2019 Molson Coors Brewing Co Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2020  BMO         NBL.OQ   Noble Energy Inc                         Q4 2019 Noble Energy Inc Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2020  BMO         CVS.N    CVS Health Corp                          Q4 2019 CVS Health Corp Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2020  BMO         IPG.N    Interpublic Group of Companies Inc       Q4 2019 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2020  BMO         MCO.N    Moody's Corp                             Q4 2019 Moody's Corp Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2020  AMC         CTL.N    Centurylink Inc                          Q4 2019 CenturyLink Inc Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2020  AMC         AMAT.OQ  Applied Materials Inc                    Q1 2020 Applied Materials Inc Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2020  AMC         MRO.N    Marathon Oil Corp                        Q4 2019 Marathon Oil Corp Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2020  AMC         EQIX.OQ  Equinix Inc                              Q4 2019 Equinix Inc Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2020  AMC         IFF.N    International Flavors & Fragrances Inc   Q4 2019 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Earnings
                                                                            Release
 12-Feb-2020  AMC         EFX.N    Equifax Inc                              Q4 2019 Equifax Inc Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2020  AMC         REG.OQ   Regency Centers Corp                     Q4 2019 Regency Centers Corp Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2020  AMC         CSCO.OQ  Cisco Systems Inc                        Q2 2020 Cisco Systems Inc Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2020  AMC         CF.N     CF Industries Holdings Inc               Q4 2019 CF Industries Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2020  AMC         WELL.N   Welltower Inc                            Q4 2019 Welltower Inc Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2020  AMC         MGM.N    MGM Resorts International                Q4 2019 MGM Resorts International Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2020  AMC         NTAP.OQ  NetApp Inc                               Q3 2020 NetApp Inc Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2020  AMC         CDNS.OQ  Cadence Design Systems Inc               Q4 2019 Cadence Design Systems Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2020  06:00       PEP.OQ   PepsiCo Inc                              Q4 2019 PepsiCo Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2020  06:00       LIN.N    Linde PLC                                Q4 2019 Linde PLC Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2020  07:00       DUK.N    Duke Energy Corp                         Q4 2019 Duke Energy Corp Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2020  07:00       INCY.OQ  Incyte Corp                              Q4 2019 Incyte Corp Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2020  BMO         AIG.N    American International Group Inc         Q4 2019 American International Group Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2020  BMO         IRM.N    Iron Mountain Inc                        Q4 2019 Iron Mountain Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2020  BMO         ZBRA.OQ  Zebra Technologies Corp                  Q4 2019 Zebra Technologies Corp Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2020  BMO         ZTS.N    Zoetis Inc                               Q4 2019 Zoetis Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2020  BMO         LH.N     Laboratory Corporation of America        Q4 2019 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Earnings
                                   Holdings                                 Release
 13-Feb-2020  BMO         FIS.N    Fidelity National Information Services   Q4 2019 Fidelity National Information Services Inc Earnings
                                   Inc                                      Release
 13-Feb-2020  BMO         WM.N     Waste Management Inc                     Q4 2019 Waste Management Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2020  BMO         BWA.N    BorgWarner Inc                           Q4 2019 BorgWarner Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2020  BMO         HII.N    Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc        Q4 2019 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2020  BMO         KHC.OQ   Kraft Heinz Co                           Q4 2019 Kraft Heinz Co Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2020  BMO         IPGP.OQ  IPG Photonics Corp                       Q4 2019 IPG Photonics Corp Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2020  AMC         DLR.N    Digital Realty Trust Inc                 Q4 2019 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2020  AMC         ANET.N   Arista Networks Inc                      Q4 2019 Arista Networks Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2020  AMC         NVDA.OQ  NVIDIA Corp                              Q4 2020 NVIDIA Corp Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2020  AMC         EXPE.OQ  Expedia Group Inc                        Q4 2019 Expedia Group Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2020  AMC         RSG.N    Republic Services Inc                    Q4 2019 Republic Services Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2020  AMC         MHK.N    Mohawk Industries Inc                    Q4 2019 Mohawk Industries Inc Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2020  BMO         PPL.N    PPL Corp                                 Q4 2019 PPL Corp Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2020  BMO         NWL.OQ   Newell Brands Inc                        Q4 2019 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Release
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S.
business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
