DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    Feb 14 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
   
 U.S. EARNINGS        
 Start Date   Start Time   RIC       Company Name                        Event Name
              (GMT)                                                      
 17-Feb-2020  16:00        FLS.N     Flowserve Corp                      Q4 2019 Flowserve Corp Earnings Release
 18-Feb-2020  AMC          A.N       Agilent Technologies Inc            Q1 2020 Agilent Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 18-Feb-2020  AMC          CXO.N     Concho Resources Inc                Q4 2019 Concho Resources Inc Earnings Release
 18-Feb-2020  AMC          AWK.N     American Water Works Company Inc    Q4 2019 American Water Works Company Inc Earnings
                                                                         Release
 18-Feb-2020  AMC          EXR.N     Extra Space Storage Inc             Q4 2019 Extra Space Storage Inc Earnings Release
 18-Feb-2020  AMC          VNO.N     Vornado Realty Trust                Q4 2019 Vornado Realty Trust Earnings Release
 18-Feb-2020  AMC          FANG.OQ   Diamondback Energy Inc              Q4 2019 Diamondback Energy Inc Earnings Release
 18-Feb-2020  AMC          VRSK.OQ   Verisk Analytics Inc                Q4 2019 Verisk Analytics Inc Earnings Release
 18-Feb-2020  AMC          DVN.N     Devon Energy Corp                   Q4 2019 Devon Energy Corp Earnings Release
 18-Feb-2020  BMO          MDT.N     Medtronic PLC                       Q3 2020 Medtronic PLC Earnings Release
 18-Feb-2020  BMO          ECL.N     Ecolab Inc                          Q4 2019 Ecolab Inc Earnings Release
 18-Feb-2020  BMO          LDOS.N    Leidos Holdings Inc                 Q4 2019 Leidos Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 18-Feb-2020  BMO          VMC.N     Vulcan Materials Co                 Q4 2019 Vulcan Materials Co Earnings Release
 18-Feb-2020  BMO          AAP.N     Advance Auto Parts Inc              Q4 2019 Advance Auto Parts Inc Earnings Release
 18-Feb-2020  BMO          ALLE.N    Allegion PLC                        Q4 2019 Allegion PLC Earnings Release
 18-Feb-2020  BMO          EXPD.OQ   Expeditors International of         Q4 2019 Expeditors International of Washington Inc
                                     Washington Inc                      Earnings Release
 18-Feb-2020  BMO          WAB.N     Westinghouse Air Brake              Q4 2019 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp
                                     Technologies Corp                   Earnings Release
 18-Feb-2020  06:00        WMT.N     Walmart Inc                         Q4 2020 Walmart Inc Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2020  AMC          ALB.N     Albemarle Corp                      Q4 2019 Albemarle Corp Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2020  AMC          O.N       Realty Income Corp                  Q4 2019 Realty Income Corp Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2020  AMC          ES.N      Eversource Energy                   Q4 2019 Eversource Energy Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2020  AMC          WMB.N     Williams Companies Inc              Q4 2019 Williams Companies Inc Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2020  AMC          MOS.N     Mosaic Co                           Q4 2019 Mosaic Co Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2020  AMC          XEC.N     Cimarex Energy Co                   Q4 2019 Cimarex Energy Co Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2020  AMC          SNPS.OQ   Synopsys Inc                        Q1 2020 Synopsys Inc Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2020  AMC          PXD.N     Pioneer Natural Resources Co        Q4 2019 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2020  AMC          HST.N     Host Hotels & Resorts Inc           Q4 2019 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2020  BMO          GPC.N     Genuine Parts Co                    Q4 2019 Genuine Parts Co Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2020  BMO          DISH.OQ   DISH Network Corp                   Q4 2019 DISH Network Corp Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2020  BMO          PGR.N     Progressive Corp                    January 2020 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2020  BMO          ETR.N     Entergy Corp                        Q4 2019 Entergy Corp Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2020  BMO          GRMN.OQ   Garmin Ltd                          Q4 2019 Garmin Ltd Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2020  08:00        ADI.OQ    Analog Devices Inc                  Q1 2020 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2020  AMC          SBAC.OQ   SBA Communications Corp             Q4 2019 SBA Communications Corp Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2020  AMC          ED.N      Consolidated Edison Inc             Q4 2019 Consolidated Edison Inc Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2020  AMC          LNT.OQ    Alliant Energy Corp                 Q4 2019 Alliant Energy Corp Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2020  AMC          COG.N     Cabot Oil & Gas Corp                Q4 2019 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2020  BMO          AEP.N     American Electric Power Company     Q4 2019 American Electric Power Company Inc Earnings
                                     Inc                                 Release
 20-Feb-2020  BMO          VTR.N     Ventas Inc                          Q4 2019 Ventas Inc Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2020  BMO          TFX.N     Teleflex Inc                        Q4 2019 Teleflex Inc Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2020  BMO          LKQ.OQ    LKQ Corp                            Q4 2020 LKQ Corp Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2020  BMO          HSIC.OQ   Henry Schein Inc                    Q4 2019 Henry Schein Inc Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2020  BMO          SO.N      Southern Co                         Q4 2019 Southern Co Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2020  BMO          NEM.N     Newmont Corporation                 Q4 2019 Newmont Mining Corp Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2020  BMO          HFC.N     HollyFrontier Corp                  Q4 2019 HollyFrontier Corp Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2020  BMO          HRL.N     Hormel Foods Corp                   Q1 2020 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2020  BMO          VIAC.OQ   ViacomCBS Inc                       Q4 2019 ViacomCBS Inc Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2020  07:00        NCLH.N    Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd  Q4 2019 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Earnings
                                                                         Release
 21-Feb-2020  BMO          DE.N      Deere & Co                          Q1 2020 Deere & Co Earnings Release
 21-Feb-2020  BMO          PNW.N     Pinnacle West Capital Corp          Q4 2019 Pinnacle West Capital Corp Earnings Release
     
