DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name (GMT) 17-Feb-2020 16:00 FLS.N Flowserve Corp Q4 2019 Flowserve Corp Earnings Release 18-Feb-2020 AMC A.N Agilent Technologies Inc Q1 2020 Agilent Technologies Inc Earnings Release 18-Feb-2020 AMC CXO.N Concho Resources Inc Q4 2019 Concho Resources Inc Earnings Release 18-Feb-2020 AMC AWK.N American Water Works Company Inc Q4 2019 American Water Works Company Inc Earnings Release 18-Feb-2020 AMC EXR.N Extra Space Storage Inc Q4 2019 Extra Space Storage Inc Earnings Release 18-Feb-2020 AMC VNO.N Vornado Realty Trust Q4 2019 Vornado Realty Trust Earnings Release 18-Feb-2020 AMC FANG.OQ Diamondback Energy Inc Q4 2019 Diamondback Energy Inc Earnings Release 18-Feb-2020 AMC VRSK.OQ Verisk Analytics Inc Q4 2019 Verisk Analytics Inc Earnings Release 18-Feb-2020 AMC DVN.N Devon Energy Corp Q4 2019 Devon Energy Corp Earnings Release 18-Feb-2020 BMO MDT.N Medtronic PLC Q3 2020 Medtronic PLC Earnings Release 18-Feb-2020 BMO ECL.N Ecolab Inc Q4 2019 Ecolab Inc Earnings Release 18-Feb-2020 BMO LDOS.N Leidos Holdings Inc Q4 2019 Leidos Holdings Inc Earnings Release 18-Feb-2020 BMO VMC.N Vulcan Materials Co Q4 2019 Vulcan Materials Co Earnings Release 18-Feb-2020 BMO AAP.N Advance Auto Parts Inc Q4 2019 Advance Auto Parts Inc Earnings Release 18-Feb-2020 BMO ALLE.N Allegion PLC Q4 2019 Allegion PLC Earnings Release 18-Feb-2020 BMO EXPD.OQ Expeditors International of Q4 2019 Expeditors International of Washington Inc Washington Inc Earnings Release 18-Feb-2020 BMO WAB.N Westinghouse Air Brake Q4 2019 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp Technologies Corp Earnings Release 18-Feb-2020 06:00 WMT.N Walmart Inc Q4 2020 Walmart Inc Earnings Release 19-Feb-2020 AMC ALB.N Albemarle Corp Q4 2019 Albemarle Corp Earnings Release 19-Feb-2020 AMC O.N Realty Income Corp Q4 2019 Realty Income Corp Earnings Release 19-Feb-2020 AMC ES.N Eversource Energy Q4 2019 Eversource Energy Earnings Release 19-Feb-2020 AMC WMB.N Williams Companies Inc Q4 2019 Williams Companies Inc Earnings Release 19-Feb-2020 AMC MOS.N Mosaic Co Q4 2019 Mosaic Co Earnings Release 19-Feb-2020 AMC XEC.N Cimarex Energy Co Q4 2019 Cimarex Energy Co Earnings Release 19-Feb-2020 AMC SNPS.OQ Synopsys Inc Q1 2020 Synopsys Inc Earnings Release 19-Feb-2020 AMC PXD.N Pioneer Natural Resources Co Q4 2019 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Earnings Release 19-Feb-2020 AMC HST.N Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Q4 2019 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings Release 19-Feb-2020 BMO GPC.N Genuine Parts Co Q4 2019 Genuine Parts Co Earnings Release 19-Feb-2020 BMO DISH.OQ DISH Network Corp Q4 2019 DISH Network Corp Earnings Release 19-Feb-2020 BMO PGR.N Progressive Corp January 2020 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 19-Feb-2020 BMO ETR.N Entergy Corp Q4 2019 Entergy Corp Earnings Release 19-Feb-2020 BMO GRMN.OQ Garmin Ltd Q4 2019 Garmin Ltd Earnings Release 19-Feb-2020 08:00 ADI.OQ Analog Devices Inc Q1 2020 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Release 20-Feb-2020 AMC SBAC.OQ SBA Communications Corp Q4 2019 SBA Communications Corp Earnings Release 20-Feb-2020 AMC ED.N Consolidated Edison Inc Q4 2019 Consolidated Edison Inc Earnings Release 20-Feb-2020 AMC LNT.OQ Alliant Energy Corp Q4 2019 Alliant Energy Corp Earnings Release 20-Feb-2020 AMC COG.N Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Q4 2019 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Earnings Release 20-Feb-2020 BMO AEP.N American Electric Power Company Q4 2019 American Electric Power Company Inc Earnings Inc Release 20-Feb-2020 BMO VTR.N Ventas Inc Q4 2019 Ventas Inc Earnings Release 20-Feb-2020 BMO TFX.N Teleflex Inc Q4 2019 Teleflex Inc Earnings Release 20-Feb-2020 BMO LKQ.OQ LKQ Corp Q4 2020 LKQ Corp Earnings Release 20-Feb-2020 BMO HSIC.OQ Henry Schein Inc Q4 2019 Henry Schein Inc Earnings Release 20-Feb-2020 BMO SO.N Southern Co Q4 2019 Southern Co Earnings Release 20-Feb-2020 BMO NEM.N Newmont Corporation Q4 2019 Newmont Mining Corp Earnings Release 20-Feb-2020 BMO HFC.N HollyFrontier Corp Q4 2019 HollyFrontier Corp Earnings Release 20-Feb-2020 BMO HRL.N Hormel Foods Corp Q1 2020 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Release 20-Feb-2020 BMO VIAC.OQ ViacomCBS Inc Q4 2019 ViacomCBS Inc Earnings Release 20-Feb-2020 07:00 NCLH.N Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Q4 2019 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Earnings Release 21-Feb-2020 BMO DE.N Deere & Co Q1 2020 Deere & Co Earnings Release 21-Feb-2020 BMO PNW.N Pinnacle West Capital Corp Q4 2019 Pinnacle West Capital Corp Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)