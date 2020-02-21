DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name 24-Feb-2020 AMC OKE.N ONEOK Inc Q4 2019 ONEOK Inc Earnings Release 24-Feb-2020 AMC INTU.O Intuit Inc Q2 2020 Intuit Inc Earnings Release 24-Feb-2020 AMC HPQ.N HP Inc Q1 2020 HP Inc Earnings Release 24-Feb-2020 AMC KEYS.N Keysight Technologies Inc Q1 2020 Keysight Technologies Inc Earnings Release 25-Feb-2020 AMC PSA.N Public Storage Q4 2019 Public Storage Earnings Release 25-Feb-2020 AMC CRM.N Salesforce.Com Inc Q4 2020 Salesforce.Com Inc Earnings Release 25-Feb-2020 BMO HD.N Home Depot Inc Q4 2019 Home Depot Inc Earnings Release 25-Feb-2020 BMO M.N Macy's Inc Q4 2019 Macy's Inc Earnings Release 25-Feb-2020 07:00 AMT.N American Tower Corp Q4 2019 American Tower Corp Earnings Release 26-Feb-2020 AMC APA.N Apache Corp Q4 2019 Apache Corp Earnings Release 26-Feb-2020 AMC UHS.N Universal Health Services Inc Q4 2019 Universal Health Services Inc Earnings Release 26-Feb-2020 16:00 BKNG.O Booking Holdings Inc Q4 2019 Booking Holdings Inc Earnings Release 26-Feb-2020 AMC MAR.O Marriott International Inc Q4 2019 Marriott International Inc Earnings Release 26-Feb-2020 AMC ANSS.O ANSYS Inc Q4 2019 ANSYS Inc Earnings Release 26-Feb-2020 AMC LB.N L Brands Inc Q4 2019 L Brands Inc Earnings Release 26-Feb-2020 AMC CCI.N Crown Castle International Corp Q4 2019 Crown Castle International Corp Earnings Release 26-Feb-2020 AMC FTI.N TechnipFMC PLC Q4 2019 TechnipFMC PLC Earnings Release 26-Feb-2020 BMO PEG.N Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Q4 2019 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Earnings Release 26-Feb-2020 BMO NI.N NiSource Inc Q4 2019 NiSource Inc Earnings Release 26-Feb-2020 BMO LOW.N Lowe's Companies Inc Q4 2019 Lowe's Companies Inc Earnings Release 26-Feb-2020 BMO AEE.N Ameren Corp Q4 2019 Ameren Corp Earnings Release 26-Feb-2020 BMO TJX.N TJX Companies Inc Q4 2020 TJX Companies Inc Earnings Release 26-Feb-2020 07:00 SJM.N J M Smucker Co Q3 2020 J M Smucker Co Earnings Release 27-Feb-2020 AMC EIX.N Edison International Q4 2019 Edison International Earnings Release 27-Feb-2020 AMC MYL.O Mylan NV Q4 2019 Mylan NV Earnings Release 27-Feb-2020 AMC ADSK.O Autodesk Inc Q4 2020 Autodesk Inc Earnings Release 27-Feb-2020 AMC OXY.N Occidental Petroleum Corp Q4 2019 Occidental Petroleum Corp Earnings Release 27-Feb-2020 AMC EOG.N EOG Resources Inc Q4 2019 EOG Resources Inc Earnings Release 27-Feb-2020 AMC LYV.N Live Nation Entertainment Inc Q4 2019 Live Nation Entertainment Inc Earnings Release 27-Feb-2020 AMC MNST.O Monster Beverage Corp Q4 2019 Monster Beverage Corp Earnings Release 27-Feb-2020 BMO PWR.N Quanta Services Inc Q4 2019 Quanta Services Inc Earnings Release 27-Feb-2020 BMO NRG.N NRG Energy Inc Q4 2019 NRG Energy Inc Earnings Release 27-Feb-2020 BMO CBRE.N CBRE Group Inc Q4 2019 CBRE Group Inc Earnings Release 27-Feb-2020 BMO CNP.N CenterPoint Energy Inc Q4 2019 CenterPoint Energy Inc Earnings Release 27-Feb-2020 BMO BBY.N Best Buy Co Inc Q4 2020 Best Buy Co Inc Earnings Release 27-Feb-2020 BMO PRGO.N Perrigo Company PLC Q4 2019 Perrigo Company PLC Earnings Release 27-Feb-2020 BMO NLSN.N Nielsen Holdings PLC Q4 2019 Nielsen Holdings PLC Earnings Release 27-Feb-2020 07:30 FLIR.O FLIR Systems Inc Q4 2019 FLIR Systems Inc Earnings Release 27-Feb-2020 07:00 DISCA.O Discovery Inc Q4 2019 Discovery Inc Earnings Release 27-Feb-2020 07:00 SRE.N Sempra Energy Q4 2019 Sempra Energy Earnings Release 28-Feb-2020 BMO AES.N AES Corp Q4 2019 AES Corp Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)