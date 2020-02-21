Earnings Season
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    Feb 21 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
   
 U.S. EARNINGS   
 Start Date   Start Time   RIC      Company Name                          Event Name
 24-Feb-2020  AMC          OKE.N    ONEOK Inc                             Q4 2019 ONEOK Inc Earnings Release
 24-Feb-2020  AMC          INTU.O   Intuit Inc                            Q2 2020 Intuit Inc Earnings Release
 24-Feb-2020  AMC          HPQ.N    HP Inc                                Q1 2020 HP Inc Earnings Release
 24-Feb-2020  AMC          KEYS.N   Keysight Technologies Inc             Q1 2020 Keysight Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 25-Feb-2020  AMC          PSA.N    Public Storage                        Q4 2019 Public Storage Earnings Release
 25-Feb-2020  AMC          CRM.N    Salesforce.Com Inc                    Q4 2020 Salesforce.Com Inc Earnings Release
 25-Feb-2020  BMO          HD.N     Home Depot Inc                        Q4 2019 Home Depot Inc Earnings Release
 25-Feb-2020  BMO          M.N      Macy's Inc                            Q4 2019 Macy's Inc Earnings Release
 25-Feb-2020  07:00        AMT.N    American Tower Corp                   Q4 2019 American Tower Corp Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2020  AMC          APA.N    Apache Corp                           Q4 2019 Apache Corp Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2020  AMC          UHS.N    Universal Health Services Inc         Q4 2019 Universal Health Services Inc Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2020  16:00        BKNG.O   Booking Holdings Inc                  Q4 2019 Booking Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2020  AMC          MAR.O    Marriott International Inc            Q4 2019 Marriott International Inc Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2020  AMC          ANSS.O   ANSYS Inc                             Q4 2019 ANSYS Inc Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2020  AMC          LB.N     L Brands Inc                          Q4 2019 L Brands Inc Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2020  AMC          CCI.N    Crown Castle International Corp       Q4 2019 Crown Castle International Corp Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2020  AMC          FTI.N    TechnipFMC PLC                        Q4 2019 TechnipFMC PLC Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2020  BMO          PEG.N    Public Service Enterprise Group Inc   Q4 2019 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2020  BMO          NI.N     NiSource Inc                          Q4 2019 NiSource Inc Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2020  BMO          LOW.N    Lowe's Companies Inc                  Q4 2019 Lowe's Companies Inc Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2020  BMO          AEE.N    Ameren Corp                           Q4 2019 Ameren Corp Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2020  BMO          TJX.N    TJX Companies Inc                     Q4 2020 TJX Companies Inc Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2020  07:00        SJM.N    J M Smucker Co                        Q3 2020 J M Smucker Co Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2020  AMC          EIX.N    Edison International                  Q4 2019 Edison International Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2020  AMC          MYL.O    Mylan NV                              Q4 2019 Mylan NV Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2020  AMC          ADSK.O   Autodesk Inc                          Q4 2020 Autodesk Inc Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2020  AMC          OXY.N    Occidental Petroleum Corp             Q4 2019 Occidental Petroleum Corp Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2020  AMC          EOG.N    EOG Resources Inc                     Q4 2019 EOG Resources Inc Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2020  AMC          LYV.N    Live Nation Entertainment Inc         Q4 2019 Live Nation Entertainment Inc Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2020  AMC          MNST.O   Monster Beverage Corp                 Q4 2019 Monster Beverage Corp Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2020  BMO          PWR.N    Quanta Services Inc                   Q4 2019 Quanta Services Inc Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2020  BMO          NRG.N    NRG Energy Inc                        Q4 2019 NRG Energy Inc Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2020  BMO          CBRE.N   CBRE Group Inc                        Q4 2019 CBRE Group Inc Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2020  BMO          CNP.N    CenterPoint Energy Inc                Q4 2019 CenterPoint Energy Inc Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2020  BMO          BBY.N    Best Buy Co Inc                       Q4 2020 Best Buy Co Inc Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2020  BMO          PRGO.N   Perrigo Company PLC                   Q4 2019 Perrigo Company PLC Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2020  BMO          NLSN.N   Nielsen Holdings PLC                  Q4 2019 Nielsen Holdings PLC Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2020  07:30        FLIR.O   FLIR Systems Inc                      Q4 2019 FLIR Systems Inc Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2020  07:00        DISCA.O  Discovery Inc                         Q4 2019 Discovery Inc Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2020  07:00        SRE.N    Sempra Energy                         Q4 2019 Sempra Energy Earnings Release
 28-Feb-2020  BMO          AES.N    AES Corp                              Q4 2019 AES Corp Earnings Release
     
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S.
business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
