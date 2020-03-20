Earnings Season
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    March 20 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
  U.S. EARNINGS    
 Start Date     Start Time   RIC      Company Name            Event Name
 24-Mar-2020    BMO          INFO.N   IHS Markit Ltd          Q1 2020 IHS Markit Ltd Earnings Release
 24-Mar-2020    AMC          NKE.N    Nike Inc                Q3 2020 Nike Inc Earnings Release
 25-Mar-2020    BMO          PAYX.OQ  Paychex Inc             Q3 2020 Paychex Inc Earnings Release
 25-Mar-2020    AMC          MU.OQ    Micron Technology Inc   Q2 2020 Micron Technology Inc Earnings Release
