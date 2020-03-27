Earnings Season
March 27, 2020 / 9:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

2 Min Read

    March 27 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
 U.S. EARNINGS 
 Start Date     Start Time     RIC       Company Name                  Event Name
                (GMT)                                                  
 31-Mar-2020    BMO            CAG.N     Conagra Brands Inc            Q3 2020 Conagra Brands Inc Earnings Release
 31-Mar-2020    BMO            MKC.N     McCormick & Company Inc       Q1 2020 McCormick & Company Inc Earnings Release
 01-Apr-2020    08:30          LW.N      Lamb Weston Holdings Inc      Q3 2020 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 01-Apr-2020    AMC            PVH.N     PVH Corp                      Q4 2019 PVH Corp Earnings Release
 02-Apr-2020    07:00          WBA.O     Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc  Q2 2020 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Earnings Release
 02-Apr-2020    BMO            KMX.N     Carmax Inc                    Q4 2020 Carmax Inc Earnings Release
 03-Apr-2020    BMO            STZ.N     Constellation Brands Inc      Q4 2020 Constellation Brands Inc Earnings Release
 
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business
hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below