DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

March 27 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name (GMT) 31-Mar-2020 BMO CAG.N Conagra Brands Inc Q3 2020 Conagra Brands Inc Earnings Release 31-Mar-2020 BMO MKC.N McCormick & Company Inc Q1 2020 McCormick & Company Inc Earnings Release 01-Apr-2020 08:30 LW.N Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Q3 2020 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Earnings Release 01-Apr-2020 AMC PVH.N PVH Corp Q4 2019 PVH Corp Earnings Release 02-Apr-2020 07:00 WBA.O Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Q2 2020 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Earnings Release 02-Apr-2020 BMO KMX.N Carmax Inc Q4 2020 Carmax Inc Earnings Release 03-Apr-2020 BMO STZ.N Constellation Brands Inc Q4 2020 Constellation Brands Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)