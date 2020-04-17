DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

April 17 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Name Event Name Time 20-Apr-2020 AMC IBM.N International Business Q1 2020 International Business Machines Corp Machines Corp Earnings Release 20-Apr-2020 AMC EFX.N Equifax Inc Q1 2020 Equifax Inc Earnings Release 20-Apr-2020 AMC CDNS.O Cadence Design Systems Inc Q1 2020 Cadence Design Systems Inc Earnings Release 20-Apr-2020 BMO TFC.N Truist Financial Corp Q1 2020 Truist Financial Corp Earnings Release 20-Apr-2020 BMO HAL.N Halliburton Co Q1 2020 Halliburton Co Earnings Release 20-Apr-2020 BMO MTB.N M&T Bank Corp Q1 2020 M&T Bank Corp Earnings Release 21-Apr-2020 AMC NFLX.O Netflix Inc Q1 2020 Netflix Inc Earnings Release 21-Apr-2020 AMC WRB.N W. R. Berkley Corp Q1 2020 W. R. Berkley Corp Earnings Release 21-Apr-2020 AMC CMG.N Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Q1 2020 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings Release 21-Apr-2020 AMC TXN.O Texas Instruments Inc Q1 2020 Texas Instruments Inc Earnings Release 21-Apr-2020 AMC CB.N Chubb Ltd Q1 2020 Chubb Ltd Earnings Release 21-Apr-2020 BMO FITB.O Fifth Third Bancorp Q1 2020 Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings Release 21-Apr-2020 BMO KO.N Coca-Cola Co Q1 2020 Coca-Cola Co Earnings Release 21-Apr-2020 BMO HCA.N HCA Healthcare Inc Q1 2020 HCA Healthcare Inc Earnings Release 21-Apr-2020 BMO EMR.N Emerson Electric Co Q2 2020 Emerson Electric Co Earnings Release 21-Apr-2020 BMO PLD.N Prologis Inc Q1 2020 Prologis Inc Earnings Release 21-Apr-2020 BMO PCAR.O Paccar Inc Q1 2020 Paccar Inc Earnings Release 21-Apr-2020 BMO TRV.N Travelers Companies Inc Q1 2020 Travelers Companies Inc Earnings Release 21-Apr-2020 BMO CMA.N Comerica Inc Q1 2020 Comerica Inc Earnings Release 21-Apr-2020 BMO LMT.N Lockheed Martin Corp Q1 2020 Lockheed Martin Corp Earnings Release 21-Apr-2020 BMO NTRS.O Northern Trust Corp Q1 2020 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Release 21-Apr-2020 BMO PM.N Philip Morris International Q1 2020 Philip Morris International Inc Inc Earnings Release 21-Apr-2020 BMO SYF.N Synchrony Financial Q1 2020 Synchrony Financial Earnings Release 21-Apr-2020 BMO SNA.N Snap-On Inc Q1 2020 Snap-On Inc Earnings Release 21-Apr-2020 07:00 DOV.N Dover Corp Q1 2020 Dover Corp Earnings Release 22-Apr-2020 AMC ORLY.O O'Reilly Automotive Inc Q1 2020 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Earnings Release 22-Apr-2020 AMC SLG.N SL Green Realty Corp Q1 2020 SL Green Realty Corp Earnings Release 22-Apr-2020 AMC CSX.O CSX Corp Q1 2020 CSX Corp Earnings Release 22-Apr-2020 AMC GL.N Globe Life Inc Q1 2020 Globe Life Inc Earnings Release 22-Apr-2020 AMC DFS.N Discover Financial Services Q1 2020 Discover Financial Services Earnings Release 22-Apr-2020 AMC LRCX.O Lam Research Corp Q3 2020 Lam Research Corp Earnings Release 22-Apr-2020 AMC XLNX.O Xilinx Inc Q4 2020 Xilinx Inc Earnings Release 22-Apr-2020 AMC STX.O Seagate Technology PLC Q3 2020 Seagate Technology PLC Earnings Release 22-Apr-2020 AMC LVS.N Las Vegas Sands Corp Q1 2020 Las Vegas Sands Corp Earnings Release 22-Apr-2020 AMC KMI.N Kinder Morgan Inc Q1 2020 Kinder Morgan Inc Earnings Release 22-Apr-2020 AMC FTI.N TechnipFMC PLC Q1 2020 TechnipFMC PLC Earnings Release 22-Apr-2020 BMO KMB.N Kimberly-Clark Corp Q1 2020 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings Release 22-Apr-2020 BMO T.N AT&T Inc Q1 2020 AT&T Inc Earnings Release 22-Apr-2020 BMO NDAQ.O Nasdaq Inc Q1 2020 Nasdaq Inc Earnings Release 22-Apr-2020 BMO DGX.N Quest Diagnostics Inc Q1 2020 Quest Diagnostics Inc Earnings Release 22-Apr-2020 BMO BIIB.O Biogen Inc Q1 2020 Biogen Inc Earnings Release 22-Apr-2020 BMO APH.N Amphenol Corp Q1 2020 Amphenol Corp Earnings Release 22-Apr-2020 BMO NEE.N Nextera Energy Inc Q1 2020 Nextera Energy Inc Earnings Release 22-Apr-2020 BMO DAL.N Delta Air Lines Inc Q1 2020 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Release 22-Apr-2020 BMO TMO.N Thermo Fisher Scientific Q1 2020 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Earnings Inc Release 22-Apr-2020 07:00 BKR.N Baker Hughes Co Q1 2020 Baker Hughes A GE Co Earnings Release 23-Apr-2020 AMC SIVB.O SVB Financial Group Q1 2020 SVB Financial Group Earnings Release 23-Apr-2020 AMC IEX.N IDEX Corp Q1 2020 IDEX Corp Earnings Release 23-Apr-2020 AMC FE.N FirstEnergy Corp Q1 2020 FirstEnergy Corp Earnings Release 23-Apr-2020 AMC ETFC.O E*TRADE Financial Corp Q1 2020 E*TRADE Financial Corp Earnings Release 23-Apr-2020 AMC COF.N Capital One Financial Corp Q1 2020 Capital One Financial Corp Earnings Release 23-Apr-2020 AMC RHI.N Robert Half International Q1 2020 Robert Half International Inc Earnings Inc Release 23-Apr-2020 AMC PBCT.O People's United Financial Q1 2020 People's United Financial Inc Earnings Inc Release 23-Apr-2020 AMC EW.N Edwards Lifesciences Corp Q1 2020 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Earnings Release 23-Apr-2020 AMC VRSN.O Verisign Inc Q1 2020 Verisign Inc Earnings Release 23-Apr-2020 AMC INTC.O Intel Corp Q1 2020 Intel Corp Earnings Release 23-Apr-2020 BMO LLY.N Eli Lilly and Co Q1 2020 Eli Lilly and Co Earnings Release 23-Apr-2020 BMO UNP.N Union Pacific Corp Q1 2020 Union Pacific Corp Earnings Release 23-Apr-2020 BMO HBAN.O Huntington Bancshares Inc Q1 2020 Huntington Bancshares Inc Earnings Release 23-Apr-2020 BMO LUV.N Southwest Airlines Co Q1 2020 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings Release 23-Apr-2020 BMO TSCO.O Tractor Supply Co Q1 2020 Tractor Supply Co Earnings Release 23-Apr-2020 BMO APD.N Air Products and Chemicals Q2 2020 Air Products and Chemicals Inc Inc Earnings Release 23-Apr-2020 BMO HSY.N Hershey Co Q1 2020 Hershey Co Earnings Release 23-Apr-2020 BMO ODFL.O Old Dominion Freight Line Q1 2020 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc Earnings Inc Release 23-Apr-2020 BMO PHM.N PulteGroup Inc Q1 2020 PulteGroup Inc Earnings Release 23-Apr-2020 BMO ALLE.N Allegion PLC Q1 2020 Allegion PLC Earnings Release 23-Apr-2020 BMO CTXS.O Citrix Systems Inc Q1 2020 Citrix Systems Inc Earnings Release 23-Apr-2020 BMO ADS.N Alliance Data Systems Corp Q1 2020 Alliance Data Systems Corp Earnings Release 23-Apr-2020 08:00 GWW.N W W Grainger Inc Q1 2020 W W Grainger Inc Earnings Release 23-Apr-2020 06:55 IVZ.N Invesco Ltd Q1 2020 Invesco Ltd Earnings Release 24-Apr-2020 BMO AXP.N American Express Co Q1 2020 American Express Co Earnings Release 24-Apr-2020 BMO VZ.N Verizon Communications Inc Q1 2020 Verizon Communications Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)