April 17, 2020 / 4:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    April 17 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
 U.S. EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date    Start      RIC     Company Name                 Event Name
               Time                                            
 20-Apr-2020   AMC        IBM.N   International Business       Q1 2020 International Business Machines Corp
                                  Machines Corp                Earnings Release
 20-Apr-2020   AMC        EFX.N   Equifax Inc                  Q1 2020 Equifax Inc Earnings Release
 20-Apr-2020   AMC        CDNS.O  Cadence Design Systems Inc   Q1 2020 Cadence Design Systems Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 20-Apr-2020   BMO        TFC.N   Truist Financial Corp        Q1 2020  Truist Financial Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 20-Apr-2020   BMO        HAL.N   Halliburton Co               Q1 2020 Halliburton Co Earnings Release
 20-Apr-2020   BMO        MTB.N   M&T Bank Corp                Q1 2020 M&T Bank Corp Earnings Release
 21-Apr-2020   AMC        NFLX.O  Netflix Inc                  Q1 2020 Netflix Inc Earnings Release
 21-Apr-2020   AMC        WRB.N   W. R. Berkley Corp           Q1 2020 W. R. Berkley Corp Earnings Release
 21-Apr-2020   AMC        CMG.N   Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc   Q1 2020 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 21-Apr-2020   AMC        TXN.O   Texas Instruments Inc        Q1 2020 Texas Instruments Inc Earnings Release
 21-Apr-2020   AMC        CB.N    Chubb Ltd                    Q1 2020 Chubb Ltd Earnings Release
 21-Apr-2020   BMO        FITB.O  Fifth Third Bancorp          Q1 2020 Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings Release
 21-Apr-2020   BMO        KO.N    Coca-Cola Co                 Q1 2020 Coca-Cola Co Earnings Release
 21-Apr-2020   BMO        HCA.N   HCA Healthcare Inc           Q1 2020 HCA Healthcare Inc Earnings Release
 21-Apr-2020   BMO        EMR.N   Emerson Electric Co          Q2 2020 Emerson Electric Co Earnings Release
 21-Apr-2020   BMO        PLD.N   Prologis Inc                 Q1 2020 Prologis Inc Earnings Release
 21-Apr-2020   BMO        PCAR.O  Paccar Inc                   Q1 2020 Paccar Inc Earnings Release
 21-Apr-2020   BMO        TRV.N   Travelers Companies Inc      Q1 2020 Travelers Companies Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 21-Apr-2020   BMO        CMA.N   Comerica Inc                 Q1 2020 Comerica Inc Earnings Release
 21-Apr-2020   BMO        LMT.N   Lockheed Martin Corp         Q1 2020 Lockheed Martin Corp Earnings Release
 21-Apr-2020   BMO        NTRS.O  Northern Trust Corp          Q1 2020 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Release
 21-Apr-2020   BMO        PM.N    Philip Morris International  Q1 2020 Philip Morris International Inc
                                  Inc                          Earnings Release
 21-Apr-2020   BMO        SYF.N   Synchrony Financial          Q1 2020 Synchrony Financial Earnings Release
 21-Apr-2020   BMO        SNA.N   Snap-On Inc                  Q1 2020 Snap-On Inc Earnings Release
 21-Apr-2020   07:00      DOV.N   Dover Corp                   Q1 2020 Dover Corp Earnings Release
 22-Apr-2020   AMC        ORLY.O  O'Reilly Automotive Inc      Q1 2020 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 22-Apr-2020   AMC        SLG.N   SL Green Realty Corp         Q1 2020 SL Green Realty Corp Earnings Release
 22-Apr-2020   AMC        CSX.O   CSX Corp                     Q1 2020 CSX Corp Earnings Release
 22-Apr-2020   AMC        GL.N    Globe Life Inc               Q1 2020 Globe Life Inc Earnings Release
 22-Apr-2020   AMC        DFS.N   Discover Financial Services  Q1 2020 Discover Financial Services Earnings
                                                               Release
 22-Apr-2020   AMC        LRCX.O  Lam Research Corp            Q3 2020 Lam Research Corp Earnings Release
 22-Apr-2020   AMC        XLNX.O  Xilinx Inc                   Q4 2020 Xilinx Inc Earnings Release
 22-Apr-2020   AMC        STX.O   Seagate Technology PLC       Q3 2020 Seagate Technology PLC Earnings
                                                               Release
 22-Apr-2020   AMC        LVS.N   Las Vegas Sands Corp         Q1 2020 Las Vegas Sands Corp Earnings Release
 22-Apr-2020   AMC        KMI.N   Kinder Morgan Inc            Q1 2020 Kinder Morgan Inc Earnings Release
 22-Apr-2020   AMC        FTI.N   TechnipFMC PLC               Q1 2020 TechnipFMC PLC Earnings Release
 22-Apr-2020   BMO        KMB.N   Kimberly-Clark Corp          Q1 2020 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings Release
 22-Apr-2020   BMO        T.N     AT&T Inc                     Q1 2020 AT&T Inc Earnings Release
 22-Apr-2020   BMO        NDAQ.O  Nasdaq Inc                   Q1 2020 Nasdaq Inc Earnings Release
 22-Apr-2020   BMO        DGX.N   Quest Diagnostics Inc        Q1 2020 Quest Diagnostics Inc Earnings Release
 22-Apr-2020   BMO        BIIB.O  Biogen Inc                   Q1 2020 Biogen Inc Earnings Release
 22-Apr-2020   BMO        APH.N   Amphenol Corp                Q1 2020 Amphenol Corp Earnings Release
 22-Apr-2020   BMO        NEE.N   Nextera Energy Inc           Q1 2020 Nextera Energy Inc Earnings Release
 22-Apr-2020   BMO        DAL.N   Delta Air Lines Inc          Q1 2020 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Release
 22-Apr-2020   BMO        TMO.N   Thermo Fisher Scientific     Q1 2020 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Earnings
                                  Inc                          Release
 22-Apr-2020   07:00      BKR.N   Baker Hughes Co              Q1 2020 Baker Hughes A GE Co Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2020   AMC        SIVB.O  SVB Financial Group          Q1 2020 SVB Financial Group Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2020   AMC        IEX.N   IDEX Corp                    Q1 2020 IDEX Corp Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2020   AMC        FE.N    FirstEnergy Corp             Q1 2020 FirstEnergy Corp Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2020   AMC        ETFC.O  E*TRADE Financial Corp       Q1 2020 E*TRADE Financial Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 23-Apr-2020   AMC        COF.N   Capital One Financial Corp   Q1 2020 Capital One Financial Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 23-Apr-2020   AMC        RHI.N   Robert Half International    Q1 2020 Robert Half International Inc Earnings
                                  Inc                          Release
 23-Apr-2020   AMC        PBCT.O  People's United Financial    Q1 2020 People's United Financial Inc Earnings
                                  Inc                          Release
 23-Apr-2020   AMC        EW.N    Edwards Lifesciences Corp    Q1 2020 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 23-Apr-2020   AMC        VRSN.O  Verisign Inc                 Q1 2020 Verisign Inc Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2020   AMC        INTC.O  Intel Corp                   Q1 2020 Intel Corp Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2020   BMO        LLY.N   Eli Lilly and Co             Q1 2020 Eli Lilly and Co Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2020   BMO        UNP.N   Union Pacific Corp           Q1 2020 Union Pacific Corp Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2020   BMO        HBAN.O  Huntington Bancshares Inc    Q1 2020 Huntington Bancshares Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 23-Apr-2020   BMO        LUV.N   Southwest Airlines Co        Q1 2020 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2020   BMO        TSCO.O  Tractor Supply Co            Q1 2020 Tractor Supply Co Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2020   BMO        APD.N   Air Products and Chemicals   Q2 2020 Air Products and Chemicals Inc
                                  Inc                          Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2020   BMO        HSY.N   Hershey Co                   Q1 2020 Hershey Co Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2020   BMO        ODFL.O  Old Dominion Freight Line    Q1 2020 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc Earnings
                                  Inc                          Release
 23-Apr-2020   BMO        PHM.N   PulteGroup Inc               Q1 2020 PulteGroup Inc Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2020   BMO        ALLE.N  Allegion PLC                 Q1 2020 Allegion PLC Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2020   BMO        CTXS.O  Citrix Systems Inc           Q1 2020 Citrix Systems Inc Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2020   BMO        ADS.N   Alliance Data Systems Corp   Q1 2020 Alliance Data Systems Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 23-Apr-2020   08:00      GWW.N   W W Grainger Inc             Q1 2020 W W Grainger Inc Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2020   06:55      IVZ.N   Invesco Ltd                  Q1 2020 Invesco Ltd Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2020   BMO        AXP.N   American Express Co          Q1 2020 American Express Co Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2020   BMO        VZ.N    Verizon Communications Inc   Q1 2020 Verizon Communications Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens',
or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
