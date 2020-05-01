DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

May 1 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Name Event Name Time 04-May-2020 07:00 SRE Sempra Energy Q1 2020 Sempra Energy Earnings Release 04-May-2020 BMO TSN Tyson Foods Inc Q2 2020 Tyson Foods Inc Earnings Release 04-May-2020 BMO WAB Westinghouse Air Q1 2020 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Brake Corp Earnings Release Technologies Corp 04-May-2020 BMO L Loews Corp Q1 2020 Loews Corp Earnings Release 04-May-2020 BMO PEG Public Service Q1 2020 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Enterprise Group Earnings Release Inc 04-May-2020 BMO WEC WEC Energy Group Q1 2020 WEC Energy Group Inc Earnings Release Inc 04-May-2020 AMC JKHY.O Jack Henry & Q3 2020 Jack Henry & Associates Inc Earnings Associates Inc Release 04-May-2020 AMC WMB Williams Q1 2020 Williams Companies Inc Earnings Release Companies Inc 04-May-2020 AMC VAR Varian Medical Q2 2020 Varian Medical Systems Inc Earnings Systems Inc Release 04-May-2020 16:00 O Realty Income Q1 2020 Realty Income Corp Earnings Release Corp 04-May-2020 AMC UNM Unum Group Q1 2020 Unum Group Earnings Release 04-May-2020 AMC MHK Mohawk Q1 2020 Mohawk Industries Inc Earnings Release Industries Inc 04-May-2020 AMC AIG American Q1 2020 American International Group Inc International Earnings Release Group Inc 04-May-2020 AMC LEG Leggett & Platt Q1 2020 Leggett & Platt Inc Earnings Release Inc 04-May-2020 AMC VNO Vornado Realty Q1 2020 Vornado Realty Trust Earnings Release Trust 04-May-2020 AMC MOS Mosaic Co Q1 2020 Mosaic Co Earnings Release 04-May-2020 AMC SWKS.O Skyworks Q2 2020 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings Release Solutions Inc 04-May-2020 AMC FANG.O Diamondback Q1 2020 Diamondback Energy Inc Earnings Release Energy Inc 05-May-2020 06:55 XYL Xylem Inc Q1 2020 Xylem Inc Earnings Release 05-May-2020 07:00 INCY.O Incyte Corp Q1 2020 Incyte Corp Earnings Release 05-May-2020 08:00 ITW Illinois Tool Q1 2020 Illinois Tool Works Inc Earnings Works Inc Release 05-May-2020 08:00 HWM Howmet Aerospace Q1 2020 Howmet Aerospace Inc Earnings Release Inc 05-May-2020 BMO TT Trane Q1 2020 Trane Technologies PLC Earnings Release Technologies PLC 05-May-2020 BMO EXPD.O Expeditors Q1 2020 Expeditors International of Washington International of Inc Earnings Release Washington Inc 05-May-2020 BMO TDG TransDigm Group Q2 2020 TransDigm Group Inc Earnings Release Inc 05-May-2020 BMO REGN.O Regeneron Q1 2020 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Pharmaceuticals Release Inc 05-May-2020 BMO APTV Aptiv PLC Q1 2020 Aptiv PLC Earnings Release 05-May-2020 BMO MPC Marathon Q1 2020 Marathon Petroleum Corp Earnings Petroleum Corp Release 05-May-2020 BMO ALK Alaska Air Group Q1 2020 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings Release Inc 05-May-2020 BMO SEE Sealed Air Corp Q1 2020 Sealed Air Corp Earnings Release 05-May-2020 BMO IPGP.O IPG Photonics Q1 2020 IPG Photonics Corp Earnings Release Corp 05-May-2020 BMO HSIC.O Henry Schein Inc Q1 2020 Henry Schein Inc Earnings Release 05-May-2020 BMO SYY Sysco Corp Q3 2020 Sysco Corp Earnings Release 05-May-2020 BMO AOS A. O. Smith Corp Q1 2020 A. O. Smith Corp Earnings Release 05-May-2020 BMO D Dominion Energy Q1 2020 Dominion Energy Inc Earnings Release Inc 05-May-2020 BMO MLM Martin Marietta Q1 2020 Martin Marietta Materials Inc Earnings Materials Inc Release 05-May-2020 BMO DD Dupont De Q1 2020 Dupont De Nemours Inc Earnings Release Nemours Inc 05-May-2020 BMO LDOS Leidos Holdings Q1 2020 Leidos Holdings Inc Earnings Release Inc 05-May-2020 BMO AME AMETEK Inc Q1 2020 Ametek Inc Earnings Release 05-May-2020 BMO LHX L3Harris Q1 2020 L3Harris Technologies Inc Earnings Technologies Inc Release 05-May-2020 BMO NEM Newmont Q1 2020 Newmont Goldcorp Corp Earnings Release Corporation 05-May-2020 AMC FMC FMC Corp Q1 2020 FMC Corp Earnings Release 05-May-2020 AMC AIZ Assurant Inc Q1 2020 Assurant Inc Earnings Release 05-May-2020 AMC PEAK Healthpeak Q1 2020 Healthpeak Properties Inc Earnings Properties Inc Release 05-May-2020 AMC EA.O Electronic Arts Q4 2020 Electronic Arts Inc Earnings Release Inc 05-May-2020 AMC RSG Republic Q1 2020 Republic Services Inc Earnings Release Services Inc 05-May-2020 AMC DVN Devon Energy Q1 2020 Devon Energy Corp Earnings Release Corp 05-May-2020 AMC PRU Prudential Q1 2020 Prudential Financial Inc Earnings Financial Inc Release 05-May-2020 AMC DVA DaVita Inc Q1 2020 DaVita Inc Earnings Release 05-May-2020 AMC PGR Progressive Corp Q1 2020 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 05-May-2020 AMC EQR Equity Q1 2020 Equity Residential Earnings Release Residential 05-May-2020 AMC WU Western Union Co Q1 2020 Western Union Co Earnings Release 05-May-2020 AMC ALL Allstate Corp Q1 2020 Allstate Corp Earnings Release 05-May-2020 AMC SBAC.O SBA Q1 2020 SBA Communications Corp Earnings Communications Release Corp 05-May-2020 AMC ANET Arista Networks Q1 2020 Arista Networks Inc Earnings Release Inc 05-May-2020 AMC PKI PerkinElmer Inc Q1 2020 PerkinElmer Inc Earnings Release 05-May-2020 AMC VRSK.O Verisk Analytics Q1 2020 Verisk Analytics Inc Earnings Release Inc 05-May-2020 AMC KLAC.O KLA Corp Q3 2020 KLA Corp Earnings Release 05-May-2020 AMC OXY Occidental Q1 2020 Occidental Petroleum Corp Earnings Petroleum Corp Release 05-May-2020 AMC ATVI.O Activision Q1 2020 Activision Blizzard Inc Earnings Blizzard Inc Release 06-May-2020 NTS FTNT.O Fortinet Inc Q1 2020 Fortinet Inc Earnings Release 06-May-2020 07:00 DISCA. Discovery Inc Q1 2020 Discovery Inc Earnings Release O 06-May-2020 BMO VMC Vulcan Materials Q1 2020 Vulcan Materials Co Earnings Release Co 06-May-2020 BMO ALXN.O Alexion Q1 2020 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Pharmaceuticals Release Inc 06-May-2020 BMO GPC Genuine Parts Co Q1 2020 Genuine Parts Co Earnings Release 06-May-2020 BMO BWA BorgWarner Inc Q1 2020 BorgWarner Inc Earnings Release 06-May-2020 BMO NI NiSource Inc Q1 2020 NiSource Inc Earnings Release 06-May-2020 BMO CDW.O CDW Corp Q1 2020 CDW Corp Earnings Release 06-May-2020 BMO GM General Motors Q1 2020 General Motors Co Earnings Release Co 06-May-2020 BMO GPN Global Payments Q1 2020 Global Payments Inc Earnings Release Inc 06-May-2020 BMO AEP American Q1 2020 American Electric Power Company Inc Electric Power Earnings Release Company Inc 06-May-2020 BMO ZTS Zoetis Inc Q1 2020 Zoetis Inc Earnings Release 06-May-2020 BMO WM Waste Management Q1 2020 Waste Management Inc Earnings Release Inc 06-May-2020 08:30 FLIR.O FLIR Systems Inc Q1 2020 FLIR Systems Inc Earnings Release 06-May-2020 AMC ANSS.O ANSYS Inc Q1 2020 ANSYS Inc Earnings Release 06-May-2020 AMC EXR Extra Space Q1 2020 Extra Space Storage Inc Earnings Storage Inc Release 06-May-2020 AMC MRO Marathon Oil Q1 2020 Marathon Oil Corp Earnings Release Corp 06-May-2020 AMC LNC Lincoln National Q1 2020 Lincoln National Corp Earnings Release Corp 06-May-2020 AMC EQIX.O Equinix Inc Q1 2020 Equinix Inc Earnings Release 06-May-2020 AMC TMUS.O T-Mobile US Inc Q1 2020 T-Mobile US Inc Earnings Release 06-May-2020 AMC ES Eversource Q1 2020 Eversource Energy Earnings Release Energy 06-May-2020 AMC PXD Pioneer Natural Q1 2020 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Earnings Resources Co Release 06-May-2020 AMC FOXA.O Fox Corp Q3 2020 Fox Corp Earnings Release 06-May-2020 AMC RE Everest Re Group Q1 2020 Everest Re Group Ltd Earnings Release Ltd 06-May-2020 AMC J Jacobs Q2 2020 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Earnings Engineering Release Group Inc 06-May-2020 AMC ALB Albemarle Corp Q1 2020 Albemarle Corp Earnings Release 06-May-2020 AMC AMP Ameriprise Q1 2020 Ameriprise Financial Inc Earnings Financial Inc Release 06-May-2020 AMC EVRG Evergy Inc Q1 2020 Evergy Inc Earnings Release 06-May-2020 AMC CF CF Industries Q1 2020 CF Industries Holdings Inc Earnings Holdings Inc Release 06-May-2020 AMC MAA Mid-America Q1 2020 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Apartment Earnings Release Communities Inc 06-May-2020 AMC AVB AvalonBay Q1 2020 AvalonBay Communities Inc Earnings Communities Inc Release 06-May-2020 AMC APA Apache Corp Q1 2020 Apache Corp Earnings Release 06-May-2020 AMC ATO Atmos Energy Q2 2020 Atmos Energy Corp Earnings Release Corp 06-May-2020 AMC UDR UDR Inc Q1 2020 UDR Inc Earnings Release 06-May-2020 AMC AWK American Water Q1 2020 American Water Works Company Inc Works Company Earnings Release Inc 06-May-2020 AMC WELL Welltower Inc Q1 2020 Welltower Inc Earnings Release 06-May-2020 AMC FRT Federal Realty Q1 2020 Federal Realty Investment Trust Investment Trust Earnings Release 06-May-2020 AMC ESS Essex Property Q1 2020 Essex Property Trust Inc Earnings Trust Inc Release 06-May-2020 AMC MET MetLife Inc Q1 2020 MetLife Inc Earnings Release 06-May-2020 AMC CTL Centurylink Inc Q1 2020 CenturyLink Inc Earnings Release 06-May-2020 AMC PYPL.O PayPal Holdings Q1 2020 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Release Inc 07-May-2020 06:00 LIN Linde PLC Q1 2020 Linde PLC Earnings Release 07-May-2020 06:00 DHR Danaher Corp Q1 2020 Danaher Corp Earnings Release 07-May-2020 BMO IRM Iron Mountain Q1 2020 Iron Mountain Inc Earnings Release Inc 07-May-2020 BMO HES Hess Corp Q1 2020 Hess Corp Earnings Release 07-May-2020 BMO HLT Hilton Worldwide Q1 2020 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Earnings Holdings Inc Release 07-May-2020 BMO HII Huntington Q1 2020 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Ingalls Earnings Release Industries Inc 07-May-2020 BMO ABC AmerisourceBerge Q2 2020 AmerisourceBergen Corp Earnings Release n Corp 07-May-2020 BMO RTX Raytheon Q1 2020 Raytheon Technologies Corp Earnings Technologies Release Corp 07-May-2020 BMO NRG NRG Energy Inc Q1 2020 NRG Energy Inc Earnings Release 07-May-2020 BMO AES AES Corp Q1 2020 AES Corp Earnings Release 07-May-2020 BMO PWR Quanta Services Q1 2020 Quanta Services Inc Earnings Release Inc 07-May-2020 BMO CBRE CBRE Group Inc Q1 2020 CBRE Group Inc Earnings Release 07-May-2020 BMO FIS Fidelity Q1 2020 Fidelity National Information Services National Inc Earnings Release Information Services Inc 07-May-2020 BMO VIAC.O ViacomCBS Inc Q1 2020 ViacomCBS Inc Earnings Release 07-May-2020 BMO BDX Becton Dickinson Q2 2020 Becton Dickinson and Co Earnings and Co Release 07-May-2020 BMO BLL Ball Corp Q1 2020 Ball Corp Earnings Release 07-May-2020 BMO CTVA Corteva Inc Q1 2020 Corteva Inc Earnings Release 07-May-2020 BMO CNP CenterPoint Q1 2020 CenterPoint Energy Inc Earnings Release Energy Inc 07-May-2020 BMO XEL.O Xcel Energy Inc Q1 2020 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Release 07-May-2020 BMO HFC HollyFrontier Q1 2020 HollyFrontier Corp Earnings Release Corp 07-May-2020 BMO BMY Bristol-Myers Q1 2020 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings Squibb Co Release 07-May-2020 BMO IT Gartner Inc Q1 2020 Gartner Inc Earnings Release 07-May-2020 AMC LYV Live Nation Q1 2020 Live Nation Entertainment Inc Earnings Entertainment Release Inc 07-May-2020 AMC QRVO.O Qorvo Inc Q4 2020 Qorvo Inc Earnings Release 07-May-2020 AMC LNT.O Alliant Energy Q1 2020 Alliant Energy Corp Earnings Release Corp 07-May-2020 AMC NWSA.O News Corp Q3 2020 News Corp Earnings Release 07-May-2020 AMC REG.O Regency Centers Q1 2020 Regency Centers Corp Earnings Release Corp 07-May-2020 AMC HST Host Hotels & Q1 2020 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings Resorts Inc Release 07-May-2020 AMC FLT Fleetcor Q1 2020 Fleetcor Technologies Inc Earnings Technologies Inc Release 07-May-2020 AMC MTD Mettler-Toledo Q1 2020 Mettler-Toledo International Inc International Earnings Release Inc 07-May-2020 AMC FLS Flowserve Corp Q1 2020 Flowserve Corp Earnings Release 07-May-2020 AMC EOG EOG Resources Q1 2020 EOG Resources Inc Earnings Release Inc 07-May-2020 AMC BKNG.O Booking Holdings Q1 2020 Booking Holdings Inc Earnings Release Inc 07-May-2020 AMC FISV.O Fiserv Inc Q1 2020 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release 07-May-2020 AMC DLR Digital Realty Q1 2020 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings Trust Inc Release 07-May-2020 AMC MCHP.O Microchip Q4 2020 Microchip Technology Inc Earnings Technology Inc Release 07-May-2020 AMC CTSH.O Cognizant Q1 2020 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Technology Earnings Release Solutions Corp 07-May-2020 AMC MSI Motorola Q1 2020 Motorola Solutions Inc Earnings Release Solutions Inc 07-May-2020 AMC AIV Apartment Q1 2020 Apartment Investment and Management Co Investment and Earnings Release Management Co 07-May-2020 AMC ED Consolidated Q1 2020 Consolidated Edison Inc Earnings Edison Inc Release 07-May-2020 AMC MNST.O Monster Beverage Q1 2020 Monster Beverage Corp Earnings Release Corp 08-May-2020 BMO PPL PPL Corp Q1 2020 PPL Corp Earnings Release 08-May-2020 BMO EXC.O Exelon Corp Q1 2020 Exelon Corp Earnings Release 08-May-2020 BMO PNW Pinnacle West Q1 2020 Pinnacle West Capital Corp Earnings Capital Corp Release 08-May-2020 BMO VTR Ventas Inc Q1 2020 Ventas Inc Earnings Release 08-May-2020 BMO BR Broadridge Q3 2020 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc Financial Earnings Release Solutions Inc 08-May-2020 BMO KIM Kimco Realty Q1 2020 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Release Corp 08-May-2020 BMO NBL.O Noble Energy Inc Q1 2020 Noble Energy Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)