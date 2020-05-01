Earnings Season
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    May 1 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **

    
  U.S. EARNINGS   
 Start Date     Start  RIC     Company Name      Event Name
                Time                             
 04-May-2020    07:00  SRE     Sempra Energy     Q1 2020 Sempra Energy Earnings Release
 04-May-2020    BMO    TSN     Tyson Foods Inc   Q2 2020 Tyson Foods Inc Earnings Release
 04-May-2020    BMO    WAB     Westinghouse Air  Q1 2020 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
                               Brake             Corp Earnings Release
                               Technologies      
                               Corp              
 04-May-2020    BMO    L       Loews Corp        Q1 2020 Loews Corp Earnings Release
 04-May-2020    BMO    PEG     Public Service    Q1 2020 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
                               Enterprise Group  Earnings Release
                               Inc               
 04-May-2020    BMO    WEC     WEC Energy Group  Q1 2020 WEC Energy Group Inc Earnings Release
                               Inc               
 04-May-2020    AMC    JKHY.O  Jack Henry &      Q3 2020 Jack Henry & Associates Inc Earnings
                               Associates Inc    Release
 04-May-2020    AMC    WMB     Williams          Q1 2020 Williams Companies Inc Earnings Release
                               Companies Inc     
 04-May-2020    AMC    VAR     Varian Medical    Q2 2020 Varian Medical Systems Inc Earnings
                               Systems Inc       Release
 04-May-2020    16:00  O       Realty Income     Q1 2020 Realty Income Corp Earnings Release
                               Corp              
 04-May-2020    AMC    UNM     Unum Group        Q1 2020 Unum Group Earnings Release
 04-May-2020    AMC    MHK     Mohawk            Q1 2020 Mohawk Industries Inc Earnings Release
                               Industries Inc    
 04-May-2020    AMC    AIG     American          Q1 2020 American International Group Inc
                               International     Earnings Release
                               Group Inc         
 04-May-2020    AMC    LEG     Leggett & Platt   Q1 2020 Leggett & Platt Inc Earnings Release
                               Inc               
 04-May-2020    AMC    VNO     Vornado Realty    Q1 2020 Vornado Realty Trust Earnings Release
                               Trust             
 04-May-2020    AMC    MOS     Mosaic Co         Q1 2020 Mosaic Co Earnings Release
 04-May-2020    AMC    SWKS.O  Skyworks          Q2 2020 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings Release
                               Solutions Inc     
 04-May-2020    AMC    FANG.O  Diamondback       Q1 2020 Diamondback Energy Inc Earnings Release
                               Energy Inc        
 05-May-2020    06:55  XYL     Xylem Inc         Q1 2020 Xylem Inc Earnings Release
 05-May-2020    07:00  INCY.O  Incyte Corp       Q1 2020 Incyte Corp Earnings Release
 05-May-2020    08:00  ITW     Illinois Tool     Q1 2020 Illinois Tool Works Inc Earnings
                               Works Inc         Release
 05-May-2020    08:00  HWM     Howmet Aerospace  Q1 2020 Howmet Aerospace Inc Earnings Release
                               Inc               
 05-May-2020    BMO    TT      Trane             Q1 2020 Trane Technologies PLC Earnings Release
                               Technologies PLC  
 05-May-2020    BMO    EXPD.O  Expeditors        Q1 2020 Expeditors International of Washington
                               International of  Inc Earnings Release
                               Washington Inc    
 05-May-2020    BMO    TDG     TransDigm Group   Q2 2020 TransDigm Group Inc Earnings Release
                               Inc               
 05-May-2020    BMO    REGN.O  Regeneron         Q1 2020 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings
                               Pharmaceuticals   Release
                               Inc               
 05-May-2020    BMO    APTV    Aptiv PLC         Q1 2020 Aptiv PLC Earnings Release
 05-May-2020    BMO    MPC     Marathon          Q1 2020 Marathon Petroleum Corp Earnings
                               Petroleum Corp    Release
 05-May-2020    BMO    ALK     Alaska Air Group  Q1 2020 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings Release
                               Inc               
 05-May-2020    BMO    SEE     Sealed Air Corp   Q1 2020 Sealed Air Corp Earnings Release
 05-May-2020    BMO    IPGP.O  IPG Photonics     Q1 2020 IPG Photonics Corp Earnings Release
                               Corp              
 05-May-2020    BMO    HSIC.O  Henry Schein Inc  Q1 2020 Henry Schein Inc Earnings Release
 05-May-2020    BMO    SYY     Sysco Corp        Q3 2020 Sysco Corp Earnings Release
 05-May-2020    BMO    AOS     A. O. Smith Corp  Q1 2020 A. O. Smith Corp Earnings Release
 05-May-2020    BMO    D       Dominion Energy   Q1 2020 Dominion Energy Inc Earnings Release
                               Inc               
 05-May-2020    BMO    MLM     Martin Marietta   Q1 2020 Martin Marietta Materials Inc Earnings
                               Materials Inc     Release
 05-May-2020    BMO    DD      Dupont De         Q1 2020 Dupont De Nemours Inc Earnings Release
                               Nemours Inc       
 05-May-2020    BMO    LDOS    Leidos Holdings   Q1 2020 Leidos Holdings Inc Earnings Release
                               Inc               
 05-May-2020    BMO    AME     AMETEK Inc        Q1 2020 Ametek Inc Earnings Release
 05-May-2020    BMO    LHX     L3Harris          Q1 2020 L3Harris Technologies Inc Earnings
                               Technologies Inc  Release
 05-May-2020    BMO    NEM     Newmont           Q1 2020 Newmont Goldcorp Corp Earnings Release
                               Corporation       
 05-May-2020    AMC    FMC     FMC Corp          Q1 2020 FMC Corp Earnings Release
 05-May-2020    AMC    AIZ     Assurant Inc      Q1 2020 Assurant Inc Earnings Release
 05-May-2020    AMC    PEAK    Healthpeak        Q1 2020 Healthpeak Properties Inc Earnings
                               Properties Inc    Release
 05-May-2020    AMC    EA.O    Electronic Arts   Q4 2020 Electronic Arts Inc Earnings Release
                               Inc               
 05-May-2020    AMC    RSG     Republic          Q1 2020 Republic Services Inc Earnings Release
                               Services Inc      
 05-May-2020    AMC    DVN     Devon Energy      Q1 2020 Devon Energy Corp Earnings Release
                               Corp              
 05-May-2020    AMC    PRU     Prudential        Q1 2020 Prudential Financial Inc Earnings
                               Financial Inc     Release
 05-May-2020    AMC    DVA     DaVita Inc        Q1 2020 DaVita Inc Earnings Release
 05-May-2020    AMC    PGR     Progressive Corp  Q1 2020 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 05-May-2020    AMC    EQR     Equity            Q1 2020 Equity Residential Earnings Release
                               Residential       
 05-May-2020    AMC    WU      Western Union Co  Q1 2020 Western Union Co Earnings Release
 05-May-2020    AMC    ALL     Allstate Corp     Q1 2020 Allstate Corp Earnings Release
 05-May-2020    AMC    SBAC.O  SBA               Q1 2020 SBA Communications Corp Earnings
                               Communications    Release
                               Corp              
 05-May-2020    AMC    ANET    Arista Networks   Q1 2020 Arista Networks Inc Earnings Release
                               Inc               
 05-May-2020    AMC    PKI     PerkinElmer Inc   Q1 2020 PerkinElmer Inc Earnings Release
 05-May-2020    AMC    VRSK.O  Verisk Analytics  Q1 2020 Verisk Analytics Inc Earnings Release
                               Inc               
 05-May-2020    AMC    KLAC.O  KLA Corp          Q3 2020 KLA Corp Earnings Release
 05-May-2020    AMC    OXY     Occidental        Q1 2020 Occidental Petroleum Corp Earnings
                               Petroleum Corp    Release
 05-May-2020    AMC    ATVI.O  Activision        Q1 2020 Activision Blizzard Inc Earnings
                               Blizzard Inc      Release
 06-May-2020    NTS    FTNT.O  Fortinet Inc      Q1 2020 Fortinet Inc Earnings Release
 06-May-2020    07:00  DISCA.  Discovery Inc     Q1 2020 Discovery Inc Earnings Release
                       O                         
 06-May-2020    BMO    VMC     Vulcan Materials  Q1 2020 Vulcan Materials Co Earnings Release
                               Co                
 06-May-2020    BMO    ALXN.O  Alexion           Q1 2020 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings
                               Pharmaceuticals   Release
                               Inc               
 06-May-2020    BMO    GPC     Genuine Parts Co  Q1 2020 Genuine Parts Co Earnings Release
 06-May-2020    BMO    BWA     BorgWarner Inc    Q1 2020 BorgWarner Inc Earnings Release
 06-May-2020    BMO    NI      NiSource Inc      Q1 2020 NiSource Inc Earnings Release
 06-May-2020    BMO    CDW.O   CDW Corp          Q1 2020 CDW Corp Earnings Release
 06-May-2020    BMO    GM      General Motors    Q1 2020 General Motors Co Earnings Release
                               Co                
 06-May-2020    BMO    GPN     Global Payments   Q1 2020 Global Payments Inc Earnings Release
                               Inc               
 06-May-2020    BMO    AEP     American          Q1 2020 American Electric Power Company Inc
                               Electric Power    Earnings Release
                               Company Inc       
 06-May-2020    BMO    ZTS     Zoetis Inc        Q1 2020 Zoetis Inc Earnings Release
 06-May-2020    BMO    WM      Waste Management  Q1 2020 Waste Management Inc Earnings Release
                               Inc               
 06-May-2020    08:30  FLIR.O  FLIR Systems Inc  Q1 2020 FLIR Systems Inc Earnings Release
 06-May-2020    AMC    ANSS.O  ANSYS Inc         Q1 2020 ANSYS Inc Earnings Release
 06-May-2020    AMC    EXR     Extra Space       Q1 2020 Extra Space Storage Inc Earnings
                               Storage Inc       Release
 06-May-2020    AMC    MRO     Marathon Oil      Q1 2020 Marathon Oil Corp Earnings Release
                               Corp              
 06-May-2020    AMC    LNC     Lincoln National  Q1 2020 Lincoln National Corp Earnings Release
                               Corp              
 06-May-2020    AMC    EQIX.O  Equinix Inc       Q1 2020 Equinix Inc Earnings Release
 06-May-2020    AMC    TMUS.O  T-Mobile US Inc   Q1 2020 T-Mobile US Inc Earnings Release
 06-May-2020    AMC    ES      Eversource        Q1 2020 Eversource Energy Earnings Release
                               Energy            
 06-May-2020    AMC    PXD     Pioneer Natural   Q1 2020 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Earnings
                               Resources Co      Release
 06-May-2020    AMC    FOXA.O  Fox Corp          Q3 2020 Fox Corp Earnings Release
 06-May-2020    AMC    RE      Everest Re Group  Q1 2020 Everest Re Group Ltd Earnings Release
                               Ltd               
 06-May-2020    AMC    J       Jacobs            Q2 2020 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Earnings
                               Engineering       Release
                               Group Inc         
 06-May-2020    AMC    ALB     Albemarle Corp    Q1 2020 Albemarle Corp Earnings Release
 06-May-2020    AMC    AMP     Ameriprise        Q1 2020 Ameriprise Financial Inc Earnings
                               Financial Inc     Release
 06-May-2020    AMC    EVRG    Evergy Inc        Q1 2020 Evergy Inc Earnings Release
 06-May-2020    AMC    CF      CF Industries     Q1 2020 CF Industries Holdings Inc Earnings
                               Holdings Inc      Release
 06-May-2020    AMC    MAA     Mid-America       Q1 2020 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc
                               Apartment         Earnings Release
                               Communities Inc   
 06-May-2020    AMC    AVB     AvalonBay         Q1 2020 AvalonBay Communities Inc Earnings
                               Communities Inc   Release
 06-May-2020    AMC    APA     Apache Corp       Q1 2020 Apache Corp Earnings Release
 06-May-2020    AMC    ATO     Atmos Energy      Q2 2020 Atmos Energy Corp Earnings Release
                               Corp              
 06-May-2020    AMC    UDR     UDR Inc           Q1 2020 UDR Inc Earnings Release
 06-May-2020    AMC    AWK     American Water    Q1 2020 American Water Works Company Inc
                               Works Company     Earnings Release
                               Inc               
 06-May-2020    AMC    WELL    Welltower Inc     Q1 2020 Welltower Inc Earnings Release
 06-May-2020    AMC    FRT     Federal Realty    Q1 2020 Federal Realty Investment Trust
                               Investment Trust  Earnings Release
 06-May-2020    AMC    ESS     Essex Property    Q1 2020 Essex Property Trust Inc Earnings
                               Trust Inc         Release
 06-May-2020    AMC    MET     MetLife Inc       Q1 2020 MetLife Inc Earnings Release
 06-May-2020    AMC    CTL     Centurylink Inc   Q1 2020 CenturyLink Inc Earnings Release
 06-May-2020    AMC    PYPL.O  PayPal Holdings   Q1 2020 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Release
                               Inc               
 07-May-2020    06:00  LIN     Linde PLC         Q1 2020 Linde PLC Earnings Release
 07-May-2020    06:00  DHR     Danaher Corp      Q1 2020 Danaher Corp Earnings Release
 07-May-2020    BMO    IRM     Iron Mountain     Q1 2020 Iron Mountain Inc Earnings Release
                               Inc               
 07-May-2020    BMO    HES     Hess Corp         Q1 2020 Hess Corp Earnings Release
 07-May-2020    BMO    HLT     Hilton Worldwide  Q1 2020 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Earnings
                               Holdings Inc      Release
 07-May-2020    BMO    HII     Huntington        Q1 2020 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
                               Ingalls           Earnings Release
                               Industries Inc    
 07-May-2020    BMO    ABC     AmerisourceBerge  Q2 2020 AmerisourceBergen Corp Earnings Release
                               n Corp            
 07-May-2020    BMO    RTX     Raytheon          Q1 2020 Raytheon Technologies Corp Earnings
                               Technologies      Release
                               Corp              
 07-May-2020    BMO    NRG     NRG Energy Inc    Q1 2020 NRG Energy Inc Earnings Release
 07-May-2020    BMO    AES     AES Corp          Q1 2020 AES Corp Earnings Release
 07-May-2020    BMO    PWR     Quanta Services   Q1 2020 Quanta Services Inc Earnings Release
                               Inc               
 07-May-2020    BMO    CBRE    CBRE Group Inc    Q1 2020 CBRE Group Inc Earnings Release
 07-May-2020    BMO    FIS     Fidelity          Q1 2020 Fidelity National Information Services
                               National          Inc Earnings Release
                               Information       
                               Services Inc      
 07-May-2020    BMO    VIAC.O  ViacomCBS Inc     Q1 2020 ViacomCBS Inc Earnings Release
 07-May-2020    BMO    BDX     Becton Dickinson  Q2 2020 Becton Dickinson and Co Earnings
                               and Co            Release
 07-May-2020    BMO    BLL     Ball Corp         Q1 2020 Ball Corp Earnings Release
 07-May-2020    BMO    CTVA    Corteva Inc       Q1 2020 Corteva Inc Earnings Release
 07-May-2020    BMO    CNP     CenterPoint       Q1 2020 CenterPoint Energy Inc Earnings Release
                               Energy Inc        
 07-May-2020    BMO    XEL.O   Xcel Energy Inc   Q1 2020 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Release
 07-May-2020    BMO    HFC     HollyFrontier     Q1 2020 HollyFrontier Corp Earnings Release
                               Corp              
 07-May-2020    BMO    BMY     Bristol-Myers     Q1 2020 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings
                               Squibb Co         Release
 07-May-2020    BMO    IT      Gartner Inc       Q1 2020 Gartner Inc Earnings Release
 07-May-2020    AMC    LYV     Live Nation       Q1 2020 Live Nation Entertainment Inc Earnings
                               Entertainment     Release
                               Inc               
 07-May-2020    AMC    QRVO.O  Qorvo Inc         Q4 2020 Qorvo Inc Earnings Release
 07-May-2020    AMC    LNT.O   Alliant Energy    Q1 2020 Alliant Energy Corp Earnings Release
                               Corp              
 07-May-2020    AMC    NWSA.O  News Corp         Q3 2020 News Corp Earnings Release
 07-May-2020    AMC    REG.O   Regency Centers   Q1 2020 Regency Centers Corp Earnings Release
                               Corp              
 07-May-2020    AMC    HST     Host Hotels &     Q1 2020 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings
                               Resorts Inc       Release
 07-May-2020    AMC    FLT     Fleetcor          Q1 2020 Fleetcor Technologies Inc Earnings
                               Technologies Inc  Release
 07-May-2020    AMC    MTD     Mettler-Toledo    Q1 2020 Mettler-Toledo International Inc
                               International     Earnings Release
                               Inc               
 07-May-2020    AMC    FLS     Flowserve Corp    Q1 2020 Flowserve Corp Earnings Release
 07-May-2020    AMC    EOG     EOG Resources     Q1 2020 EOG Resources Inc Earnings Release
                               Inc               
 07-May-2020    AMC    BKNG.O  Booking Holdings  Q1 2020 Booking Holdings Inc Earnings Release
                               Inc               
 07-May-2020    AMC    FISV.O  Fiserv Inc        Q1 2020 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release
 07-May-2020    AMC    DLR     Digital Realty    Q1 2020 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings
                               Trust Inc         Release
 07-May-2020    AMC    MCHP.O  Microchip         Q4 2020 Microchip Technology Inc Earnings
                               Technology Inc    Release
 07-May-2020    AMC    CTSH.O  Cognizant         Q1 2020 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
                               Technology        Earnings Release
                               Solutions Corp    
 07-May-2020    AMC    MSI     Motorola          Q1 2020 Motorola Solutions Inc Earnings Release
                               Solutions Inc     
 07-May-2020    AMC    AIV     Apartment         Q1 2020 Apartment Investment and Management Co
                               Investment and    Earnings Release
                               Management Co     
 07-May-2020    AMC    ED      Consolidated      Q1 2020 Consolidated Edison Inc Earnings
                               Edison Inc        Release
 07-May-2020    AMC    MNST.O  Monster Beverage  Q1 2020 Monster Beverage Corp Earnings Release
                               Corp              
 08-May-2020    BMO    PPL     PPL Corp          Q1 2020 PPL Corp Earnings Release
 08-May-2020    BMO    EXC.O   Exelon Corp       Q1 2020 Exelon Corp Earnings Release
 08-May-2020    BMO    PNW     Pinnacle West     Q1 2020 Pinnacle West Capital Corp Earnings
                               Capital Corp      Release
 08-May-2020    BMO    VTR     Ventas Inc        Q1 2020 Ventas Inc Earnings Release
 08-May-2020    BMO    BR      Broadridge        Q3 2020 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc
                               Financial         Earnings Release
                               Solutions Inc     
 08-May-2020    BMO    KIM     Kimco Realty      Q1 2020 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Release
                               Corp              
 08-May-2020    BMO    NBL.O   Noble Energy Inc  Q1 2020 Noble Energy Inc Earnings Release
 
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S.
Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from
Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select
the company-> Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
