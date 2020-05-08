Earnings Season
May 8, 2020 / 4:06 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

4 Min Read

    May 8 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
 U.S. EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date   Start     RIC      Company Name           Event Name
              Time                                      
 11-May-2020  06:00     ZBH.N    Zimmer Biomet          Q1 2020 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
                                 Holdings Inc           Earnings Release
 11-May-2020  06:55     UAA.N    Under Armour Inc       Q1 2020 Under Armour Inc Earnings
                                                        Release
 11-May-2020  BMO       MYL.O    Mylan NV               Q1 2020 Mylan NV Earnings Release
 11-May-2020  BMO       CAH.N    Cardinal Health Inc    Q3 2020 Cardinal Health Inc Earnings
                                                        Release
 11-May-2020  BMO       COTY.N   Coty Inc               Q3 2020 Coty Inc Earnings Release
 11-May-2020  BMO       ETR.N    Entergy Corp           Q1 2020 Entergy Corp Earnings Release
 11-May-2020  BMO       MAR.O    Marriott               Q1 2020 Marriott International Inc
                                 International Inc      Earnings Release
 11-May-2020  AMC       BHF.O    Brighthouse Financial  Q1 2020 Brighthouse Financial Inc
                                 Inc                    Earnings Release
 11-May-2020  16:00     AMCR.N   Amcor PLC              Q3 2020 Amcor PLC Earnings Release
 11-May-2020  AMC       SPG.N    Simon Property Group   Q1 2020 Simon Property Group Inc
                                 Inc                    Earnings Release
 11-May-2020  AMC       AEE.N    Ameren Corp            Q1 2020 Ameren Corp Earnings Release
 11-May-2020  AMC       IFF.N    International Flavors  Q1 2020 International Flavors &
                                 & Fragrances Inc       Fragrances Inc Earnings Release
 12-May-2020  07:00     DUK.N    Duke Energy Corp       Q1 2020 Duke Energy Corp Earnings
                                                        Release
 12-May-2020  BMO       IR.N     Ingersoll Rand Inc     Q1 2020 Ingersoll Rand Inc Earnings
                                                        Release
 13-May-2020  AMC       STE.N    Steris plc             Q4 2020 Steris plc Earnings Release
 13-May-2020  AMC       CSCO.O   Cisco Systems Inc      Q3 2020 Cisco Systems Inc Earnings
                                                        Release
 14-May-2020  NTS       AMAT.O   Applied Materials Inc  Q2 2020 Applied Materials Inc
                                                        Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  07:00     NCLH.N   Norwegian Cruise Line  Q1 2020 Norwegian Cruise Line
                                 Holdings Ltd           Holdings Ltd Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  AMC       NLOK.O   NortonLifeLock Inc     Q4 2020 NortonLifeLock Inc Earnings
                                                        Release
 15-May-2020  BMO       VFC.N    VF Corp                Q4 2020 VF Corp Earnings Release
   
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before
U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from
Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types->
Select the company-> Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
