DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

May 8 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Name Event Name Time 11-May-2020 06:00 ZBH.N Zimmer Biomet Q1 2020 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Holdings Inc Earnings Release 11-May-2020 06:55 UAA.N Under Armour Inc Q1 2020 Under Armour Inc Earnings Release 11-May-2020 BMO MYL.O Mylan NV Q1 2020 Mylan NV Earnings Release 11-May-2020 BMO CAH.N Cardinal Health Inc Q3 2020 Cardinal Health Inc Earnings Release 11-May-2020 BMO COTY.N Coty Inc Q3 2020 Coty Inc Earnings Release 11-May-2020 BMO ETR.N Entergy Corp Q1 2020 Entergy Corp Earnings Release 11-May-2020 BMO MAR.O Marriott Q1 2020 Marriott International Inc International Inc Earnings Release 11-May-2020 AMC BHF.O Brighthouse Financial Q1 2020 Brighthouse Financial Inc Inc Earnings Release 11-May-2020 16:00 AMCR.N Amcor PLC Q3 2020 Amcor PLC Earnings Release 11-May-2020 AMC SPG.N Simon Property Group Q1 2020 Simon Property Group Inc Inc Earnings Release 11-May-2020 AMC AEE.N Ameren Corp Q1 2020 Ameren Corp Earnings Release 11-May-2020 AMC IFF.N International Flavors Q1 2020 International Flavors & & Fragrances Inc Fragrances Inc Earnings Release 12-May-2020 07:00 DUK.N Duke Energy Corp Q1 2020 Duke Energy Corp Earnings Release 12-May-2020 BMO IR.N Ingersoll Rand Inc Q1 2020 Ingersoll Rand Inc Earnings Release 13-May-2020 AMC STE.N Steris plc Q4 2020 Steris plc Earnings Release 13-May-2020 AMC CSCO.O Cisco Systems Inc Q3 2020 Cisco Systems Inc Earnings Release 14-May-2020 NTS AMAT.O Applied Materials Inc Q2 2020 Applied Materials Inc Earnings Release 14-May-2020 07:00 NCLH.N Norwegian Cruise Line Q1 2020 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Holdings Ltd Earnings Release 14-May-2020 AMC NLOK.O NortonLifeLock Inc Q4 2020 NortonLifeLock Inc Earnings Release 15-May-2020 BMO VFC.N VF Corp Q4 2020 VF Corp Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)