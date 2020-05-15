DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Earnings Season
 Start Date    Start Time  RIC     Company Name                     Event Name
 19-May-2020   BMO         KSS.N   Kohls Corp                       Q1 2020 Kohls Corp Earnings Release
 19-May-2020   BMO         HD.N    Home Depot Inc                   Q1 2020 Home Depot Inc Earnings Release
 19-May-2020   BMO         AAP.N   Advance Auto Parts Inc           Q1 2020 Advance Auto Parts Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 19-May-2020   07:00       WMT.N   Walmart Inc                      Q1 2021 Walmart Inc Earnings Release
 20-May-2020   AMC         CPRT.O  Copart Inc                       Q3 2020 Copart Inc Earnings Release
 20-May-2020   AMC         EXPE.O  Expedia Group Inc                Q1 2020 Expedia Group Inc Earnings Release
 20-May-2020   AMC         LB.N    L Brands Inc                     Q1 2020 L Brands Inc Earnings Release
 20-May-2020   AMC         TTWO.O  Take-Two Interactive Software    Q4 2020 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc
                                   Inc                              Earnings Release
 20-May-2020   AMC         SNPS.O  Synopsys Inc                     Q2 2020 Synopsys Inc Earnings Release
 20-May-2020   BMO         TGT.N   Target Corp                      Q1 2020 Target Corp Earnings Release
 20-May-2020   BMO         MCK.N   McKesson Corp                    Q4 2020 McKesson Corp Earnings Release
 20-May-2020   BMO         PGR.N   Progressive Corp                 April 2020 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 20-May-2020   BMO         LOW.N   Lowe's Companies Inc             Q1 2020 Lowe's Companies Inc Earnings Release
 20-May-2020   08:00       ADI.O   Analog Devices Inc               Q2 2020 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Release
 21-May-2020   AMC         ROST.O  Ross Stores Inc                  Q1 2020 Ross Stores Inc Earnings Release
 21-May-2020   AMC         NVDA.O  NVIDIA Corp                      Q1 2021 NVIDIA Corp Earnings Release
 21-May-2020   AMC         INTU.O  Intuit Inc                       Q3 2020 Intuit Inc Earnings Release
 21-May-2020   AMC         HPE.N   Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co    Q2 2020 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
                                                                    Earnings Release
 21-May-2020   AMC         A.N     Agilent Technologies Inc         Q2 2020 Agilent Technologies Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 21-May-2020   BMO         HRL.N   Hormel Foods Corp                Q2 2020 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Release
 21-May-2020   BMO         TJX.N   TJX Companies Inc                Q1 2021 TJX Companies Inc Earnings Release
 21-May-2020   07:00       BBY.N   Best Buy Co Inc                  Q1 2021 Best Buy Co Inc Earnings Release
 21-May-2020   06:45       MDT.N   Medtronic PLC                    Q4 2020 Medtronic PLC Earnings Release
 22-May-2020   BMO         DE.N    Deere & Co                       Q2 2020 Deere & Co Earnings Release
 

