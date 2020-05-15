DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

May 15 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name 19-May-2020 BMO KSS.N Kohls Corp Q1 2020 Kohls Corp Earnings Release 19-May-2020 BMO HD.N Home Depot Inc Q1 2020 Home Depot Inc Earnings Release 19-May-2020 BMO AAP.N Advance Auto Parts Inc Q1 2020 Advance Auto Parts Inc Earnings Release 19-May-2020 07:00 WMT.N Walmart Inc Q1 2021 Walmart Inc Earnings Release 20-May-2020 AMC CPRT.O Copart Inc Q3 2020 Copart Inc Earnings Release 20-May-2020 AMC EXPE.O Expedia Group Inc Q1 2020 Expedia Group Inc Earnings Release 20-May-2020 AMC LB.N L Brands Inc Q1 2020 L Brands Inc Earnings Release 20-May-2020 AMC TTWO.O Take-Two Interactive Software Q4 2020 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Inc Earnings Release 20-May-2020 AMC SNPS.O Synopsys Inc Q2 2020 Synopsys Inc Earnings Release 20-May-2020 BMO TGT.N Target Corp Q1 2020 Target Corp Earnings Release 20-May-2020 BMO MCK.N McKesson Corp Q4 2020 McKesson Corp Earnings Release 20-May-2020 BMO PGR.N Progressive Corp April 2020 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 20-May-2020 BMO LOW.N Lowe's Companies Inc Q1 2020 Lowe's Companies Inc Earnings Release 20-May-2020 08:00 ADI.O Analog Devices Inc Q2 2020 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Release 21-May-2020 AMC ROST.O Ross Stores Inc Q1 2020 Ross Stores Inc Earnings Release 21-May-2020 AMC NVDA.O NVIDIA Corp Q1 2021 NVIDIA Corp Earnings Release 21-May-2020 AMC INTU.O Intuit Inc Q3 2020 Intuit Inc Earnings Release 21-May-2020 AMC HPE.N Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Q2 2020 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Earnings Release 21-May-2020 AMC A.N Agilent Technologies Inc Q2 2020 Agilent Technologies Inc Earnings Release 21-May-2020 BMO HRL.N Hormel Foods Corp Q2 2020 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Release 21-May-2020 BMO TJX.N TJX Companies Inc Q1 2021 TJX Companies Inc Earnings Release 21-May-2020 07:00 BBY.N Best Buy Co Inc Q1 2021 Best Buy Co Inc Earnings Release 21-May-2020 06:45 MDT.N Medtronic PLC Q4 2020 Medtronic PLC Earnings Release 22-May-2020 BMO DE.N Deere & Co Q2 2020 Deere & Co Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)