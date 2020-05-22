DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

May 22 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name 26-May-2020 BMO AZO.N Autozone Inc Q3 2020 Autozone Inc Earnings Release 26-May-2020 AMC KEYS.N Keysight Technologies Inc Q2 2020 Keysight Technologies Inc Earnings Release 27-May-2020 BMO RL.N Ralph Lauren Corp Q4 2020 Ralph Lauren Corp Earnings Release 27-May-2020 AMC ADSK.O Autodesk Inc Q1 2021 Autodesk Inc Earnings Release 27-May-2020 AMC HPQ.N HP Inc Q2 2020 HP Inc Earnings Release 27-May-2020 AMC NTAP.O NetApp Inc Q4 2020 NetApp Inc Earnings Release 28-May-2020 BMO DG.N Dollar General Corp Q1 2020 Dollar General Corp Earnings Release 28-May-2020 BMO DLTR.O Dollar Tree Inc Q1 2020 Dollar Tree Inc Earnings Release 28-May-2020 AMC ULTA.O Ulta Beauty Inc Q1 2020 Ulta Beauty Inc Earnings Release 28-May-2020 AMC CRM.N Salesforce.Com Inc Q1 2021 Salesforce.Com Inc Earnings Release 28-May-2020 AMC DXC.N DXC Technology Co Q4 2020 DXC Technology Co Earnings Release 28-May-2020 AMC JWN.N Nordstrom Inc Q1 2020 Nordstrom Inc Earnings Release 28-May-2020 16:15 COST.O Costco Wholesale Corp Q3 2020 Costco Wholesale Corp Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)