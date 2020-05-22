DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Earnings Season
  U.S. EARNINGS     
 Start Date    Start Time  RIC        Company Name                   Event Name
 26-May-2020   BMO         AZO.N      Autozone Inc                   Q3 2020 Autozone Inc Earnings Release
 26-May-2020   AMC         KEYS.N     Keysight Technologies Inc      Q2 2020 Keysight Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 27-May-2020   BMO         RL.N       Ralph Lauren Corp              Q4 2020 Ralph Lauren Corp Earnings Release
 27-May-2020   AMC         ADSK.O     Autodesk Inc                   Q1 2021 Autodesk Inc Earnings Release
 27-May-2020   AMC         HPQ.N      HP Inc                         Q2 2020 HP Inc Earnings Release
 27-May-2020   AMC         NTAP.O     NetApp Inc                     Q4 2020 NetApp Inc Earnings Release
 28-May-2020   BMO         DG.N       Dollar General Corp            Q1 2020 Dollar General Corp Earnings Release
 28-May-2020   BMO         DLTR.O     Dollar Tree Inc                Q1 2020 Dollar Tree Inc Earnings Release
 28-May-2020   AMC         ULTA.O     Ulta Beauty Inc                Q1 2020 Ulta Beauty Inc Earnings Release
 28-May-2020   AMC         CRM.N      Salesforce.Com Inc             Q1 2021 Salesforce.Com Inc Earnings Release
 28-May-2020   AMC         DXC.N      DXC Technology Co              Q4 2020 DXC Technology Co Earnings Release
 28-May-2020   AMC         JWN.N      Nordstrom Inc                  Q1 2020 Nordstrom Inc Earnings Release
 28-May-2020   16:15       COST.O     Costco Wholesale Corp          Q3 2020 Costco Wholesale Corp Earnings Release
 
