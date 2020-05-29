DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

May 29 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Sart Date Start Time Company Name RIC Event Name 03-Jun-2020 BMO Campbell Soup Co CPB.N Q3 2020 Campbell Soup Co Earnings Release 04-Jun-2020 AMC Broadcom Inc AVGO.O Q2 2020 Broadcom Inc Earnings Release 04-Jun-2020 16:15 Gap Inc GPS.N Q1 2020 Gap Inc Earnings Release 04-Jun-2020 07:00 J M Smucker Co SJM.N Q4 2020 J M Smucker Co Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)