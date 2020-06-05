Earnings Season
June 5, 2020 / 4:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

2 Min Read

    June 5 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
U.S. EARNINGS     
     
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC      Company Name        Event Name
                                                       
 09-Jun-2020  BMO         BFb.N    Brown-Forman Corp   Q4 2020 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Release
 11-Jun-2020  AMC         PVH.N    PVH Corp            Q1 2020 PVH Corp Earnings Release
 11-Jun-2020  AMC         ADBE.O   Adobe Inc           Q2 2020 Adobe Inc Earnings Release
   
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S.
Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select
the company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below