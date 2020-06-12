DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

June 12 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Date Time RIC Company Name Event Name 16-Jun-2020 AMC ORCL.N Oracle Corp Q4 2020 Oracle Corp Earnings Release 16-Jun-2020 AMC HRB.N H & R Block Inc Q4 2020 H & R Block Inc Earnings Release 16-Jun-2020 BMO LEN.N Lennar Corp Q2 2020 Lennar Corp Earnings Release 17-Jun-2020 BMO PGR.N Progressive Corp May 2020 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 18-Jun-2020 BMO KR.N Kroger Co Q1 2020 Kroger Co Earnings Release 19-Jun-2020 BMO KMX.N Carmax Inc Q1 2021 Carmax Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)