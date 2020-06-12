Earnings Season
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    June 12 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
U.S. EARNINGS     
     
 Date           Time    RIC       Company Name      Event Name
 16-Jun-2020    AMC     ORCL.N    Oracle Corp       Q4 2020 Oracle Corp Earnings Release
 16-Jun-2020    AMC     HRB.N     H & R Block Inc   Q4 2020 H & R Block Inc Earnings Release
 16-Jun-2020    BMO     LEN.N     Lennar Corp       Q2 2020 Lennar Corp Earnings Release
 17-Jun-2020    BMO     PGR.N     Progressive Corp  May 2020 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 18-Jun-2020    BMO     KR.N      Kroger Co         Q1 2020 Kroger Co Earnings Release
 19-Jun-2020    BMO     KMX.N     Carmax Inc        Q1 2021 Carmax Inc Earnings Release
 
   
 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
