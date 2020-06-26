DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

June 26 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name 29-Jun-2020 AMC MU.O Micron Technology Q3 2020 Micron Technology Inc Inc Earnings Release 30-Jun-2020 BMO CAG.N Conagra Brands Inc Q4 2020 Conagra Brands Inc Earnings Release 01-Jul-2020 BMO STZ.N Constellation Q2 2021 Constellation Brands Inc Brands Inc Earnings Release 01-Jul-2020 07:00 GIS.N General Mills Inc Q4 2020 General Mills Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)