Earnings Season
June 26, 2020 / 4:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

2 Min Read

    June 26 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
U.S. EARNINGS     
 
 Start Date   Start Time   RIC        Company Name         Event Name
 29-Jun-2020  AMC          MU.O       Micron Technology    Q3 2020 Micron Technology Inc
                                      Inc                  Earnings Release
 30-Jun-2020  BMO          CAG.N      Conagra Brands Inc   Q4 2020 Conagra Brands Inc
                                                           Earnings Release
 01-Jul-2020  BMO          STZ.N      Constellation        Q2 2021 Constellation Brands Inc
                                      Brands Inc           Earnings Release
 01-Jul-2020  07:00        GIS.N      General Mills Inc    Q4 2020 General Mills Inc
                                                           Earnings Release
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before
U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from
Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types->
Select the company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below