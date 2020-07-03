DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Earnings Season
    July 3 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
U.S. EARNINGS     
   
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC      Company Name                  Event Name
 07-Jul-2020  BMO         PAYX.O   Paychex Inc                   Q4 2020 Paychex Inc Earnings Release
 09-Jul-2020  07:00       WBA.O    Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc  Q3 2020 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Earnings Release
   
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH -
'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates

