DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

July 10 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Name Event Name Time 13-Jul-2020 BMO PEP.O PepsiCo Inc Q2 2020 PepsiCo Inc Earnings Release 14-Jul-2020 BMO C Citigroup Inc Q2 2020 Citigroup Inc Earnings Release 14-Jul-2020 BMO WFC Wells Fargo & Co Q2 2020 Wells Fargo & Co Earnings Release 14-Jul-2020 BMO DAL Delta Air Lines Inc Q2 2020 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Release 14-Jul-2020 BMO FRC First Republic Bank Q2 2020 First Republic Bank Earnings Release 14-Jul-2020 BMO JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co Q2 2020 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Release 14-Jul-2020 07:00 FAST.O Fastenal Co Q2 2020 Fastenal Co Earnings Release 15-Jul-2020 BMO PNC PNC Financial Services Group Inc Q2 2020 PNC Financial Services Group Inc Earnings Release 15-Jul-2020 BMO UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc Q2 2020 UnitedHealth Group Inc Earnings Release 15-Jul-2020 BMO BK Bank of New York Mellon Corp Q2 2020 Bank of New York Mellon Corp Earnings Release 15-Jul-2020 BMO GS Goldman Sachs Group Inc Q2 2020 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Earnings Release 15-Jul-2020 BMO PGR Progressive Corp June 2020 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 15-Jul-2020 BMO USB U.S. Bancorp Q2 2020 U.S. Bancorp Earnings Release 16-Jul-2020 AMC NFLX.O Netflix Inc Q2 2020 Netflix Inc Earnings Release 16-Jul-2020 AMC JBHT.O J B Hunt Transport Services Inc Q2 2020 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc Earnings Release 16-Jul-2020 AMC PPG PPG Industries Inc Q2 2020 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Release 16-Jul-2020 BMO SCHW Charles Schwab Corp Q2 2020 Charles Schwab Corp Earnings Release 16-Jul-2020 BMO MS Morgan Stanley Q2 2020 Morgan Stanley Earnings Release 16-Jul-2020 BMO ABT Abbott Laboratories Q2 2020 Abbott Laboratories Earnings Release 16-Jul-2020 BMO JNJ Johnson & Johnson Q2 2020 Johnson & Johnson Earnings Release 16-Jul-2020 BMO TFC Truist Financial Corp Q2 2020 Truist Financial Corp Earnings Release 16-Jul-2020 BMO BAC Bank of America Corp Q2 2020 Bank of America Corp Earnings Release 16-Jul-2020 07:30 DPZ Domino's Pizza Inc Q2 2020 Domino's Pizza Inc Earnings Release 17-Jul-2020 BMO RF Regions Financial Corp Q2 2020 Regions Financial Corp Earnings Release 17-Jul-2020 BMO STT State Street Corp Q2 2020 State Street Corp Earnings Release 17-Jul-2020 BMO KSU Kansas City Southern Q2 2020 Kansas City Southern Earnings Release 17-Jul-2020 BMO CFG Citizens Financial Group Inc Q2 2020 Citizens Financial Group Inc Earnings Release 17-Jul-2020 BMO BLK BlackRock Inc Q2 2020 BlackRock Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)