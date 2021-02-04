GameStop, AMC shares fall in Frankfurt

Slideshow ( 2 images )

LONDON (Reuters) - Frankfurt-listed shares in retail trader darlings such as videogame store GameStop and cinema operator AMC Entertainment fell in early trade on Thursday.

Shares of GameStop, which fell to $89 in after-market U.S. trade on Wednesday, were down 12.1% to 79.20 euros ($95.09).

AMC Entertainment, which settled at $8.60 in aftermarket trade, fell 8.6% to 7.45 euros ($8.94).

(This story corrects AMC percentage fall to 8.6%, not 11%)