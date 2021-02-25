Citron Research says GameStop should buy Esports Entertainment Group

FILE PHOTO: People enter a GameStop store during "Black Friday" sales in Carle Place, New York November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Videogame retailer GameStop Corp should buy online gambling company Esports Entertainment Group Inc, former GameStop short seller Citron Research said on Thursday.

Such a move would be "obvious and easy to justify (GameStop) stock price," Citron said in a tweet, which sent Esports stock up about 27%. (bit.ly/2MocuDQ)

Esports “could easily go to $50” per share considering the synergies involved, Andrew Left-led Citron said.

“There is one way for GameStop to seamlessly both pivot away from its secularly declining retail business and monetize its customer database, and that answer is to acquire Esports Entertainment Group,” according to a Citron report.

Citron ceased publishing short-seller research earlier this year, following a brutal short squeeze on GameStop, which it had a bear thesis on.