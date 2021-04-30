MicroVision shares tumble more than 20% as retail traders' optimism sags

(Reuters) - Shares of MicroVision Inc fell more than 20% in premarket trading on Friday and were set to open at their lowest levels in a week, a day after the laser technology company reported lower-than-expected quarterly results.

The volatile stock was drawing interest from users on trading-focused social media site Stocktwits, where message volume related to MicroVision jumped about 18%, with sentiment slowly turning negative.

MicroVision stock has been popular among members of Reddit trader forum WallStreetBets and data showed it was the seventh most traded U.S. stock among customers on Fidelity’s brokerage platform on Thursday.

The stock was trading 20.8% lower at $14.26.