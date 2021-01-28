Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Business News

Robinhood draws on credit lines from banks - Bloomberg News

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Trading platform Robinhood Markets has drawn down some of its credit lines with banks, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The company has tapped at least several hundred million dollars from lenders including JP Morgan Chase and Co, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the report said. (bloom.bg/2YofuT3)

Robinhood did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

