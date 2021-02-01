Bullion broker Apmex says silver demand is delaying transactions

FILE PHOTO: A machine engraves information on an ingot of 99.99 percent pure silver at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant, one of the world's largest producers in the precious metals industry, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - U.S. bullion broker Apmex has warned of delays in processing silver transactions because of surging volumes, as coin sellers and silver dealers struggle to keep up with demand for the metal from retail traders.

“Due to the increased volume of orders, we are currently expecting a 1-3 day delay in processing times,” said a banner on Apmex’s website.