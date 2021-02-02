Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy & Environment

Silver drops over 4% as retail buying frenzy pauses

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Bars of silver are placed on wooden pallets at the KGHM copper and precious metals smelter processing plant in Glogow May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

(Reuters) - Silver prices dropped more than 4% on Tuesday, halting a rally to near 8-year highs in the previous session that was the latest move in two weeks of turmoil on financial markets fuelled by a pack of Reddit-centred individual investors.

Spot silver prices were down 4.2% at $27.77 an ounce as of 0730 GMT, retreating from a high of $30.03 reached on Monday, their since February 2013.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up