Factbox: Stonks to the moon: Deciphering Reddit's WallStreetBets lingo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The unprecedented mark on U.S. equities this week made by the online traders of Reddit's WallStreetBets group, or WSB, has prompted even singer Dionne Warwick to ask on Twitter here, "What are stonks and why is it a trending subject?"

FILE PHOTO: The Reddit logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed Wall Street Bets logo in this illustration taken January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

For Warwick and others among the uninitiated, here is a guide to understanding some common WSB lingo.

STONKS

An intentional misspelling of “stocks” that originated with an internet meme.

YOLO

An acronym for “you only live once.” If someone on WSB has “yoloed” a stock, that person has poured a significant portion of their investments into it.

BAGHOLDER

Someone who has taken heavy losses on a stock, in WSB parlance: While others may have profited from a similar position in the past, that person has been left holding the bag.

TENDIES

Shorthand for chicken tenders, which WSB uses as slang for profits on a trade.

DIAMOND HANDS

Often referenced using an emoji, “diamond hands” are how members express their belief that their position is valuable and worth holding onto for maximum profit. Conversely, a trader with “paper hands” sells out early.

TO THE MOON

A rallying cry on WSB, which members use to express their belief that a stock will rise significantly. The phrase is often accompanied by a rocket emoji.