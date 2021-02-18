Key quotes from the GameStop testimonies: 'I'm not a cat'

(Reuters) - At a grilling by lawmakers over the frenzied trading in retailer GameStop, Keith Gill, a YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty, hedge fund managers and the head of Robinhood and Reddit defended their actions.

Those testifying were Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, Melvin Capital CEO Gabriel Plotkin, Citadel CEO Ken Griffin and Reddit CEO Steve Huffman.

Some quotes from the hearing:

KEITH GILL:

“A few things I am not. I am not a cat. I am not an institutional investor, nor am I a hedge fund. I do not have clients and I do not provide personalized investment advice for fees or commissions. I am just an individual whose investment in GameStop and posts on social media were based upon my own research and analysis.”

ROBINHOOD CEO VLAD TENEV:

“We always felt comfortable with our liquidity... The additional capital we raised wasn’t to meet capital requirements or deposit requirements... ”

“I recognize customers were very upset (from the restrictions on trading)... it would have been significantly worse if we had prevented customers from selling.

“Not at all, zero pressure (from anyone on the panel to decide to restrict trading), it was a collateral depository decision.”

“I’m sorry for what happened. I apologize. I’m not going to say that Robinhood did everything perfect and we haven’t made mistakes in the past, but what I commit to is making sure that we improve from this, learn from it, and we don’t make the same mistakes in the future. And Robinhood as an organization will learn from this and improve and make sure it doesn’t happen again, and I will make sure of that.

CITADEL CEO KEN GRIFFIN

“As I was trying to explain... the quality of the execution varies by the channel of the order, this is a commonly understood phenomenon in economics.”

“We have fought for 15 years to make that the basis by which orders are allocated because we strongly believe Citadel is better to provide better execution for retail orders in the long run.”

“We are able to share our trading acumen with retail investors, give them a better price and give payments for orderflow to firms like Robinhood.

“This has been very important for the democratization of finance.”