Yellen says SEC will prepare report on retail trading volatility

FILE PHOTO: Former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen speaks in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that an increased prevalence of zero-commission trading has spurred retail investors to get more involved in stocks, and the Securities and Exchange Commission will prepare a report on trading practices amid recent volatility.

“We really need to look at whether the trading practices are consistent with investor protection and fair and efficient markets,” Yellen told CNBC in a live interview.