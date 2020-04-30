IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Compelling stories from Reuters

(Reuters) - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world.
Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hello, social distancing. Goodbye, handshakes?
LOS ANGELES, April 28 - It started centuries ago as a symbol of peace, a gesture to prove you weren’t holding a weapon, and over time it became part of almost every social, religious, professional, business and sporting exchange.
Parking lot prayers: Muslims in Jaffa and Jerusalem improvise for Ramadan
JAFFA, April 28 - Shortly after sunset, Muslims in the ancient Israeli port city of Jaffa filed quietly into an empty parking lot for Ramadan prayers, after the coronavirus outbreak forced mosques to close in Israel and the Palestinian territories.
Parallel lives: Twin-brother ER doctors fight COVID-19 in New York, Miami
NEW YORK, April 29 - Emergency room doctor Michael D’Urso has had some bleak days on the front lines of New York City’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic. His identical twin brother plays the same role in a Miami emergency room.
Coronavirus mutes Pakistan's TV game shows over Ramadan
April 29 - In normal times, Pakistanis hungry for entertainment during the fasting month of Ramadan would avidly watch television game shows as contestants, urged on by rowdy studio audiences, compete for lavish prizes. But this is not a normal time.
Locked in under lockdown: "we can't complain", say pals stuck in pub
LONDON, April 29 - If you are going to be stuck under lockdown, there are worse places to end up than a spacious pub with free beer on tap.
Piglets aborted, chickens gassed as pandemic slams meat sector
CHICAGO, April 28 - With the pandemic hobbling the meat-packing industry, Iowa farmer Al Van Beek had nowhere to ship his full-grown pigs to make room for the 7,500 piglets he expected from his breeding operation. The crisis forced a decision that still troubles him: He ordered his employees to give injections to the pregnant sows, one by one, that would cause them to abort their baby pigs.
In Italy, four generations survive a coronavirus lockdown
ROME, April 28 - Even in Italy, where extended family relations run deep, Marzio Toniolo’s tale of a coronavirus lockdown is unusual - four generations cooped up in one house.
Gourmet meals in jars a hit in lockdown Moscow
MOSCOW, April 29 - A delivery service that provides the apartment-bound residents of Moscow with restaurant-quality ready meals squeezed into glass jars amid the coronavirus lockdown is expanding to keep pace with increasing demand, its founder said.
Singapore's 'hooligan cook' offers free meals for needy during virus lockdown
SINGAPORE, April 29 - As food stalls around him have closed during the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore, 28-year-old cook Jason Chua has vowed to stay open for the many that now depend on him.
UNDERSTANDING THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS:
THE MEDICAL RACE
The Lifeline Pipeline: the drugs, tests and tactics that may conquer coronavirus
Ventilators: A bridge between life and death
EXPLAINER-Could warmer weather help contain the coronavirus?
EXPLAINER-What are coronavirus antibody tests?
EXPLAINER-Who's WHO? The World Health Organization under scrutiny
EXPLAINER-Why are some S.Koreans who recovered from the coronavirus testing positive again?
FACTBOX-Global pharma industry steps up efforts to battle coronavirus
FACTBOX-Coronavirus hit drugmakers as clinical trials delayed
Coronavirus and COVID-19: Fact versus fiction
LIVING THE NEW NORMAL
The last places on earth without coronavirus
Tracing COVID-19: Using technology to track the contagion
The Apocaloptimist's Manifesto
A breath of fresh air: How air quality has improved during the coronavirus crisis
Don't hoard: A calculator to help you figure out how long your food will last you while under quarantine
Livestream Calendar: A Global Guide to Virtual Events
Sheltering in small places: Tokyo's cramped homes
Coronavirus lockdown in Europe
The social distancing of America
FACTBOX-Trump's coronavirus reopening guidelines
EXPLAINER-How Trump has sealed off the United States during coronavirus outbreak
EXPLAINER-Zoom bombs make choosing video apps harder for lockdown chats
ECONOMY AND BUSINESS
FACTBOX-U.S. companies lay out plans for employees amid coronavirus pandemic
FACTBOX-Businesses signal earnings hit as coronavirus takes a toll
FACTBOX-Layoffs in corporate Australia and New Zealand due to coronavirus
EXPLAINER-What we know of EU Commission's post-coronavirus economic recovery plan
FACTBOX-Global central bank response to the coronavirus outbreak
EXPLAINER-How the U.S. could use taxpayer dollars to save oil and energy companies
FACTBOX-U.S. states, cities forecast deep revenue hit from coronavirus outbreak
TRACKING THE DISEASE
Track COVID-19 in your country
How COVID-19 deaths multiplied across countries as the pandemic spread
How the coronavirus hitched a ride through China
Breaking the wave: Measuring the death toll
PHOTO GALLERIES
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown
Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world
Life and death in ICUs around the world
Love in the time of coronavirus
America amid the coronavirus pandemic
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Life after lockdown in China's Wuhan
World races to contain coronavirus pandemic
The world's displaced brace for coronavirus
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
