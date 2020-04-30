IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Compelling stories from Reuters

(Reuters) - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world.

Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hello, social distancing. Goodbye, handshakes?

LOS ANGELES, April 28 - It started centuries ago as a symbol of peace, a gesture to prove you weren’t holding a weapon, and over time it became part of almost every social, religious, professional, business and sporting exchange.

Parking lot prayers: Muslims in Jaffa and Jerusalem improvise for Ramadan

JAFFA, April 28 - Shortly after sunset, Muslims in the ancient Israeli port city of Jaffa filed quietly into an empty parking lot for Ramadan prayers, after the coronavirus outbreak forced mosques to close in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Parallel lives: Twin-brother ER doctors fight COVID-19 in New York, Miami

NEW YORK, April 29 - Emergency room doctor Michael D’Urso has had some bleak days on the front lines of New York City’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic. His identical twin brother plays the same role in a Miami emergency room.

Coronavirus mutes Pakistan's TV game shows over Ramadan

April 29 - In normal times, Pakistanis hungry for entertainment during the fasting month of Ramadan would avidly watch television game shows as contestants, urged on by rowdy studio audiences, compete for lavish prizes. But this is not a normal time.

Locked in under lockdown: "we can't complain", say pals stuck in pub

LONDON, April 29 - If you are going to be stuck under lockdown, there are worse places to end up than a spacious pub with free beer on tap.

Piglets aborted, chickens gassed as pandemic slams meat sector

CHICAGO, April 28 - With the pandemic hobbling the meat-packing industry, Iowa farmer Al Van Beek had nowhere to ship his full-grown pigs to make room for the 7,500 piglets he expected from his breeding operation. The crisis forced a decision that still troubles him: He ordered his employees to give injections to the pregnant sows, one by one, that would cause them to abort their baby pigs.

In Italy, four generations survive a coronavirus lockdown

ROME, April 28 - Even in Italy, where extended family relations run deep, Marzio Toniolo’s tale of a coronavirus lockdown is unusual - four generations cooped up in one house.

Gourmet meals in jars a hit in lockdown Moscow

MOSCOW, April 29 - A delivery service that provides the apartment-bound residents of Moscow with restaurant-quality ready meals squeezed into glass jars amid the coronavirus lockdown is expanding to keep pace with increasing demand, its founder said.

Singapore's 'hooligan cook' offers free meals for needy during virus lockdown

SINGAPORE, April 29 - As food stalls around him have closed during the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore, 28-year-old cook Jason Chua has vowed to stay open for the many that now depend on him.

