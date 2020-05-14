IN CASE YOU MISSED IT – Schedule of Reuters features from this week

(Reuters) - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world.

A combination picture shows Thanawan Thawornphatworakul, 36, an airline cabin crew member, as she poses in a park (L) and at her room at home waiting for customers to give haircut to as Thais adapt to new economic reality during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in in Bangkok Thailand, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Chili paste to haircuts: Thai tourism workers improvise as virus hits travel

BANGKOK, May 12 - As Thailand’s tourist economy suffers a near-total shutdown from travel restrictions due to the new coronavirus, employees in the industry have been forced to improvise to make ends meet. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/THAILAND-JOB CHANGES (PIX, TV), by Jiraporn Kuhakan and Jorge Silva, 405 words)

‘Gathering to kill me’: Coronavirus patients in Haiti fear attacks, harassment

PORT-AU-PRINCE - Haitian pastor Burel Fontilus feared for his life in late March when he contracted the new coronavirus. It wasn’t the COVID-19 respiratory disease that frightened him, he said, rather gun-toting vigilantes in his neighborhood near Port-au-Prince who were threatening to lynch him. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HAITI-STIGMA (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), by Andre Paultre and Sarah Marsh, 1510 words)

Coronavirus epidemic could deal mortal blow to Spain’s struggling bullfighting world

MADRID, May 12 - Usually at this time of year Madrid’s Las Ventas bullring is packed as matadors take on lethal half-tonne bulls in daily fights during the annual San Isidro festival. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-BULLS (TV, PIX), moved, 566 words)

Lessons from porn industry could help Hollywood adapt to coronavirus

LOS ANGELES, May 13 - As Hollywood tries to figure out how to resume production of movies and TV shows in the coronavirus era, one sector may be better prepared than others to deal with the challenges. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HIV-PORNOGRAPHY (TV), by Rollo Ross, 451 words)

Locked down shoppers turn to vegetables, shun ready meals

BRUSSELS, May 13 - Shoppers cut spending on ready-made meals and bought more fruit and vegetables, turning to healthier eating during coronavirus lockdowns, preliminary results of a research project showed. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOOD (PIX, TV), by Francesco Guarascio and Clement Rossignol, 623 words)

China’s Animal Crossing gamers use code words, middlemen to enter virtual world

HONG KONG, May 10 - Chinese fans of Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons are paying a premium on foreign consoles and finding ways to skirt limits imposed by local regulators on a game that has become both a breakout worldwide hit and political flashpoint. (NINTENDO-CHINA/ (REPEAT, PIX), by Pei Li, 922 words)

Stricken by coronavirus, some New Yorkers find solace in empty city streets

NEW YORK, May 12 - Harold Quintana sat nearly alone on a recent spring morning in New York City’s Bryant Park, jotting down notes at a table overlooking the almost empty surroundings. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEW YORK-EMPTY (PIX, TV), by Maria Caspani, 528 words)

No kissing, no fighting as TV soap ‘Neighbours’ resumes filming

MELBOURNE, May 13 - Australian soap opera “Neighbours” is filming again, but don’t expect any kisses, hugs or punch-ups in the new episodes as cast members adhere to strict social distancing rules imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TELEVISION-NEIGHBOURS (TV), by Sarah Mills, 375 words)

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

LONDON, May 12 - British researchers will study the genes of thousands of ill COVID-19 patients to try to crack one of the most puzzling riddles of the novel coronavirus: why does it kill some people but give others not even a mild headache? (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-GENETICS (PIX, TV), by Guy Faulconbridge, 496 words)

Lessons from around the world: How schools are opening up after COVID-19 lockdowns

May 13 - As the U.S. debates when to bring children back into classrooms, phased-in reopenings have begun in numerouscountries around the world. Here’s how schools around the world are trying to protect children as they reopen. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SCHOOLS (PIX), moved, 629 words)

UNDERSTANDING THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS:

