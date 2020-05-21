IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Schedule of Reuters features from this week

(Reuters) - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world.

Mask in a restaurant? This one can gobble like Pac-Man

OR YEHUDA, May 18 - Israeli inventors have developed a coronavirus mask with a remote control mouth that lets diners eat food without taking it off, a device they say could make a visit to a restaurant less risky. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-MASK (TV, PIX), by Eli Berlzon, 314 words)

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

SYDNEY/BEIJING/HELSINKI, May 19 - In Thailand, you cannot have food or water in flight and must wear a mask. In Malaysia and Indonesia, the plane needs to be half-empty. In the United States and Europe, it’s not mandatory for airlines to leave the middle seat open. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AIRLINES (TV, PIX), by Jamie Freed, Stella Qiu and Anne Kauranen, 654 words)

Japanese pub aims to clean up with disinfectant spray machine

TOKYO, May 20 - As Japan’s restaurants and bars slowly open up from a coronavirus lockdown, many are looking to reassure the public that dining out is safe again and one Japanese-style izakaya pub thinks it has found the perfect solution. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-PUB (PIX, TV), by Jack Tarrant, 297 words)

Empty trains, clogged roads: Americans get behind the wheel to avoid transit

NEW YORK, May 20 - As Americans plan for life after pandemic lockdowns, many want to avoid public transport and use a car instead, straining already underfunded transit systems and risking an increase in road congestion and pollution. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRANSIT (PIX), by Tina Bellon, 642 words)

‘I miss dancing’: Elderly S.Koreans lament loss of ‘playground’ as senior discos shut

SEOUL, May 20 - For years, Jeong Nam-poong has found entertainment at daytime discotheques called colatecs that cater to older folks, often losing track of time while dancing the jitterbug under fairy lights and mirror balls. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-COLATEC (REPEAT, FEATURE, TV, PIX), by Cynthia Kim, 476 words)

Argentine parents, newborn baby separated 8,000 miles by virus

BUENOS AIRES, May 18 - Jose Perez and Flavia Lavorino in Buenos Aires have yet to meet their baby Manu, who was born via a surrogate mother in Kiev 8,000 miles (12,875 km) away as lockdowns around the world and shuttered borders prevented the new parents from traveling. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/UKRAINE-BABIES-PARENTS (TV, PIX), by Juan Bustamante, 400 words)

Mariachis delight quarantined Colombians with jolts of street music

BOGOTA, May 19 - The boisterous music - usually heard at family celebrations and raucous birthdays - bursts through the eerily quiet streets of Colombia’s capital, Bogota. The mariachis have arrived. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MARIACHIS (TV, PIX), by Javier Andres Rojas, 255 words)

Rio pet delivery brings companionship to Brazilians in isolation

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 18 - Three-year-old Sansa, a black dog with a white spot on her belly, spent nearly a year in a Rio de Janeiro animal shelter before the coronavirus pandemic restricted visitors, making her odds of being adopted even dimmer. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-PET DELIVERY (TV, PIX), by Sergio Queiroz, 318 words)

A nurse struggled with COVID-19 trauma. He was found dead in his car

May 20 - Becoming a nurse in 2018 was a dream come true for William Coddington. He loved helping people and feeling needed at his West Palm Beach, Florida hospital. The 32-year-old was on the upswing of a decade-long battle with opioid addiction and other substance abuse, according to friends and family, who said he was committed to his recovery. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NURSE-DEATH (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), by Gabriella Borter, 1324 words)

