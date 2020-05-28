IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Schedule of Reuters features from this week

(Reuters) - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world.

People wait to watch Times Square billboards go dark for one minute as part of the #DontGoDark campaign staged by a group of companies comprised of chefs, restaurateurs, and other small business owners to communicate a message that the most vulnerable businesses need more support to survive the coronavirus pandemic, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background on the COVID-19 pandemic. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

For mothers with coronavirus, baby’s first coo is over the phone

MOSCOW, May 27 - More than 150 babies have been born to mothers with suspected coronavirus infections at Moscow’s City Clinical Hospital Number 15, and the hospital says not a single newborn caught the infection. But to achieve that, the babies are separated from their mothers at birth, breastfeeding is banned, and the mothers are kept quarantined in a ward for two weeks. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA-HOSPITAL (PIX, TV), by Maxim Shemetov, 230 words)

Buried by Vesuvius, blighted by coronavirus, Pompeii wants to rise again

POMPEII, May 26 - Pompeii, the ancient Roman city buried in an eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD and later unearthed, is ready to rise again from the catastrophe of the coronavirus pandemic. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ITALY-POMPEII (PIX, TV), by Ciro De Luca, 302 words)

As coronavirus ‘storm cloud’ gathers, black church in Missouri braces for mourning

May 27 - When Traci Blackmon, the senior pastor for a predominantly black church in the suburbs of St. Louis, Missouri, is finally able to open the doors for service again, one of her main concerns is the collective sorrow her congregation will experience. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CHURCH (PIX), by Makini Brice, 759 words)

From wilderness camps to $50,000 RV rentals, luxury travelers ready to pay for privacy

May 26 - Before the coronavirus pandemic, Melanie Burns and her husband had five trips planned between April and September, including three to Europe. Now, she is turning to a more reliable option: driving eight hours to the 550,000-acre Vermejo resort in Raton, New Mexico, where the couple can hike, fly fish and dine under the stars while avoiding other guests. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LUXURY TRAVEL (PIX), by Helen Coster, 726 words)

Bolsonaro brought in his generals to fight coronavirus. Brazil is losing the battle

SÃO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 - Although Brazil had yet to report a single death from COVID-19, public health officials appeared to be getting out in front of the virus. Then, the ministry watered down its own advice, citing “criticism and suggestions” it had received from local communities. In fact, four people familiar with the incident told Reuters, the change came after intervention from the chief of staff’s office for Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-RESPONSE (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX), by Stephen Eisenhammer and Gabriel Stargardter, 2702 words)

Private jet demand rises as wealthy Russians spend lockdown in West

MOSCOW, May 27 - Some private jet companies have seen a rise in demand from wealthy Russians who want to spend time in the West during the coronavirus crisis but who were unable to take commercial flights amid tight restrictions by airlines and governments. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA-PRIVATE JETS (PIX), by Maria Vasilyeva and Gleb Stolyarov, 443 words)

The new normal: A guide to playing tennis

LONDON, May 26 - Some countries are again allowing non-contact sports like tennis, as long as players and venues stick to strict guidelines aimed at minimizing health risks. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HOWTOGUIDE-TENNIS (TV), by Mark John, 423 words)

Michelin-starred takeout: French chef Guy Savoy turns to lockdown deliveries

PARIS, May 27 - It’s not your typical takeout menu, even in Paris: raw trout in a sour cream followed by quail confit with a cauliflower and almond sauce. Then again, in normal times three-star Michelin chef Guy Savoy doesn’t do delivery. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-TAKEAWAY-MICHELIN (TV, PIX), by Michaela Cabrera, 284 words)

Kenya rolls out testing in Nairobi slums, but some fear stigma

NAIROBI, May 27 - Kenya is rolling out voluntary public testing for the novel coronavirus in its biggest slum, where some residents say being declared virus-free boosts their chances of getting a job. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-TESTING (TV, FILE PIX), by Edwin Waita and Jackson Njehia, 335 words)

Wanted in Hollywood: COVID-19 consultants to help keep sets safe

LOS ANGELES, May 26 - Along with hair stylists, camera operators and the hundreds of others who make magic happen for TV and film, Hollywood is counting on a new supporting member for future productions: COVID-19 consultants. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HOLLYWOOD (PIX, TV), by Lisa Richwine, 617 words)

‘She is worried’: Pandemic raises fears for pregnant U.S. inmates

WASHINGTON, May 27 - Guadalupe Velazquez has a college degree, owns a flooring company and is pregnant with a baby girl due next month. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PRISONS-PREGNANT (PIX), by Sarah N. Lynch, 578 words)

UNDERSTANDING THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS:

(New items marked with asterisk. Some URL links can only be opened with an external browser)

THE MEDICAL RACE

The Lifeline Pipeline: the drugs, tests and tactics that may conquer coronavirus (reut.rs/3bhMUaE)

* COVID SCIENCE-Anti-inflammatory drugs may help keep virus in check; mornings not ideal for fever screening

The COVID-19 testing challenge (tmsnrt.rs/3d7v0be)

FACTBOX-U.S. COVID-19 tests: What’s out there and how well do they work

EXPLAINER-Tracking the coronavirus ‘reproduction rate’ as lockdowns ease

EXPLAINER-What do studies on new coronavirus mutations tell us?

EXPLAINER-Could warmer weather help contain the coronavirus?

EXPLAINER-Why are some S.Koreans who recovered from the coronavirus testing positive again?

EXPLAINER-Who’s WHO? The World Health Organization under scrutiny

When medical resources are limited, who should get care first? (tmsnrt.rs/3cbqJng)

Ventilators: A bridge between life and death (tmsnrt.rs/2VNK7B2)

Protecting those fighting the coronavirus (tmsnrt.rs/2LpR7xM)

FACTBOX-Global pharma industry steps up efforts to battle coronavirus

* FACTBOX-U.S. pours billions into development of coronavirus vaccines, tests

* FACTBOX-Key upcoming clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine, touted by Trump, for COVID-19

Coronavirus and COVID-19: Fact versus fiction

LIVING THE NEW NORMAL

Tracking the lockdown: what is opening up around the world (tmsnrt.rs/2YBpGJj)

America's cautious comeback (tmsnrt.rs/3daDvmi)

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on sports events around the world

EXPLAINER-Do children spread COVID-19? Risks as schools consider reopening

The last places on earth without coronavirus (tmsnrt.rs/3cUYM31)

How to construct a face mask (tmsnrt.rs/2SfTsiz)

Don't hoard: A calculator to help you figure out how long your food will last you while under quarantine (reut.rs/2xmXgHA)

Livestream Calendar: A Global Guide to Virtual Events (tmsnrt.rs/2YhZ5AY)

The Apocaloptimist's Manifesto (tmsnrt.rs/2zHLJUf)

A breath of fresh air: How air quality has improved during the coronavirus crisis (reut.rs/3etB13s)

Tracing COVID-19: Using technology to track the contagion (tmsnrt.rs/3f00GRK)

FACTBOX-The race to deploy COVID-19 contact tracing apps

Virus exposes gaping holes in Africa’s health systems(tmsnrt.rs/3dxf7LA)

How coronavirus brought Southeast Asia's megacities to a standstill (tmsnrt.rs/3dAnu94)

ECONOMY AND BUSINESS

FACTBOX-Global economic policy response to the coronavirus crisis

FACTBOX-Global central bank response to the coronavirus outbreak

* FACTBOX-Nuts and bolts of plan to restart EU’s stuttering economy

* FACTBOX-Key climate spending in EU’s “green recovery” plan

* FACTBOX-Possible new EU taxes: how to repay the recovery stimulus

* FACTBOX-Key spending in Japan’s second stimulus package of $1.1 trln

* FACTBOX-Airlines crumble around the globe amid coronavirus pandemic

FACTBOX-Pandemic, oil crash trigger wave of bankruptcies in corporate America

FACTBOX-Businesses signal earnings hit as coronavirus takes a toll

In nautical limbo: where cruise ships sit idle with crew on board (tmsnrt.rs/2LN9lcV)

EXPLAINER-Why 14.7% U.S. unemployment rate doesn’t capture the true state of the coronavirus economy

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

TRACKING THE DISEASE

Global tracker (tmsnrt.rs/2W82n73)

U.S. tracker (tmsnrt.rs/2ySIhG0)

Where U.S. coronavirus cases are on the rise (tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR)​​​​​​​

Track COVID-19 in your country (tmsnrt.rs/35gqhkN)

How COVID-19 deaths multiplied across countries as the pandemic spread (tmsnrt.rs/3bJC2CN)

* Anatomy of Singapore's outbreak (tmsnrt.rs/2ZIYR6k)

How the coronavirus hitched a ride through China (reut.rs/2XDMFmp)

The Korean clusters (tmsnrt.rs/2KPi2mh)

Breaking the wave: Measuring the death toll (tmsnrt.rs/2SkZ23g)

PHOTO GALLERIES

* Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world (reut.rs/2AiI67i)

* Our world re-engineered for social distancing (reut.rs/2ZFd1Wh)

* Coronavirus surges across Brazil (reut.rs/2T3ZVxD)

* UK's COVID-19 outbreak worst in Europe (reut.rs/36Hky8r)

* New normal: Scenes from our socially distant world(reut.rs/3ceWNWE)

* Students graduate in a pandemic (reut.rs/3dkG45e)

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen(reut.rs/2z7EW6x)

Athletes train despite lockdown limbo (reut.rs/2SZLF9a)

Sports restart with empty stands (reut.rs/36emsNI)

Eating together apart: Restaurants reopen as lockdowns ease (reut.rs/2Ltr9JP)

Getting married despite coronavirus outbreak (reut.rs/3cy2tfe)

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown (reut.rs/2WMac3G)

Coronavirus street art (reut.rs/3dLXcRd)

Life in the age of coronavirus (reut.rs/2LnXBgK)

America amid the coronavirus pandemic (reut.rs/3cpFZgl)

More countries ease lockdown restrictions (reut.rs/2WOEFgt)

Anti-lockdown protests around the world (reut.rs/35Ub5Kr)

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines (reut.rs/3boYkZv)

Notable deaths in 2020 (reut.rs/2WNM5k9)