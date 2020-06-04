IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Schedule of Reuters features from this week

(Reuters) - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world.

FILE PHOTO: A security agent wearing a protective mask walks on the beach amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Varadero, Cuba, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Sea, sand and social distancing: Caribbean reopens to tourism

CASTRIES, June 3 - A cluster of Caribbean islands are reopening this month for international tourism, hoping to burnish their reputations as oases of tranquility after containing their coronavirus outbreaks and implementing strict new public health protocols. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CARIBBEAN-TOURISM (FEATURE, PIX), by Sarah Peter and Kate Chappell, 640 words)

TikTok has its Arab Spring moment as teen activism overtakes dance moves

NEW YORK, June 2 - Just a few months ago, 17-year-old Taylor Cassidy was spending hours flailing her arms in an attempt to pick up the latest dance move the “Renegade.” (MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/TIKTOK (PIX), by Arriana McLymore and Echo Wang, 1075 words)

Robots dish out the drinks at reopened Dutch restaurant

MAASTRICHT, June 2 - At the Dadawan restaurant in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht, an unusual group of new staffers has been brought in to help after the Netherlands eased its coronavirus lockdown this week: robots. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS (PIX, TV), moved, 296 words)

What U.S. police are shooting at protesters

June 3 - Police across the United States are using a variety of weapons on protesters as demonstrations against the police killing of George Floyd intensify. Often described as “non-lethal,” these weapons include tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets. They have sometimes seriously injured protesters. (MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/WEAPONS (FACTBOX, PIX, TV), by Mimi Dwyer, 335 words)

Holy smoke, researchers say cannabis used in ancient Israelite shrine

JERUSALEM, June 1 - The ancient Israelites may have used cannabis to get high as part of their religious ritual, according to Israeli researchers who found residue of the drug at a nearly 3,000-year-old shrine. (ISRAEL-ARCHAEOLOGY/CANNABIS (TV, PIX), moved, 163 words)

In Brazil, the elderly and loved ones reunite, with a little ingenuity

SAO PAULO, June 1 - Dirce Villas Boas, a 93-year-old resident of a nursing home in western Sao Paulo, had gone 70 days without seeing her daughter until this weekend, when the pair hugged and danced together in an emotional reunion. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-HUGS (TV, PIX), by Leonardo Benassatto, 238 words)

Sign here first: U.S. salons, gyms, offices require coronavirus waivers

June 1 - As U.S. businesses reopen after weeks of pandemic lockdowns, many have been posting coronavirus disclaimers or requiring employees and patrons to sign waivers before entering. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DISCLAIMERS-BUSINESSES (PIX), by Suzanne Barlyn and John McCrank, 552 words)

With rallies halted and tweets fact-checked, Trump campaign turns to smartphone app

WASHINGTON, June 2 - Should President Donald Trump and Twitter ultimately part ways, his campaign has a backup plan at the ready to get his voice out. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX, TV), by Jarrett Renshaw and James Oliphant, 787 words)

Outdoor Swiss hotel “rooms” give new meaning to light and airy

WALENSTADT, June 3 - Two Swiss conceptual artists are offering seven open air “hotel rooms” this summer across a “performance space” encompassing eastern Switzerland and Liechtenstein. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SWISS-ART (PIX, TV), by Arnd Wiegmann, 229 words)

After lockdown, Australians seek to learn survival skills in the bush

SYDNEY, June 3 - Learning Australian bush survival skills is becoming popular as city folk turn to nature with the easing of the coronavirus lockdown, organisers of a course outside Sydney said. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA-SURVIVAL (moved), moved, 352 words)

