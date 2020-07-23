IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Schedule of Reuters features from this week

(Reuters) - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world.

Unscathed by centuries of turbulence, London’s Beefeaters face COVID threat

LONDON, July 20 - After more than half a millennium guarding the Tower of London from rebellions and invaders, Beefeaters are facing redundancies for the first time because visitor numbers have plummeted due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-BEEFEATERS (PIX, TV), moved, 337 words)

Strip-club stimulus reveals lingering uncertainties over U.S. small-business aid

PHILADELPHIA/WASHINGTON, July 21 - Backlights off, music quiet and poles bare, strip clubs across the United States closed earlier this year in the face of COVID-19 social-distancing measures. Nearly four months since the launch of the small business loan program, it is still unclear whether they can participate. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PPP-STRIPCLUBS (PIX), by M.B. Pell and Chris Prentice, 957 words)

No kissing and disinfect the microphone: Japan nightlife sets its virus rules

TOKYO, July 20 - Campaigners for Japan’s nightlife workers say they need realistic guidelines for how to stay safe and remain in business amid the novel coronavirus, which has seen the government zero in on host and hostess bars as centres of contagion. (HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-NIGHTLIFE (PIX), moved, 403 words)

Social distancing Canadians eye new sight at Niagara Falls: crowds of Americans

NIAGARA FALLS, July 21 - The tourist hotspot of Niagara Falls has gained a new photo-op for social distancing Canadian visitors on board ferries taking them into the mist of the falls: crowds of Americans. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-USA (PIX, TV), by Carlos Osorio, 425 words)

Afghan all-girls robotics team designs low-cost ventilator to treat coronavirus patients

HERAT, July 20 - In the eastern Afghan city of Herat, 18-year-old high school student Somaya Faruqi adjusts a suction cap as she puts the finishing touches before unveiling a low-cost, lightweight ventilator created by her and six other young women. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFGHANISTAN-VENTILATOR (TV, PIX), by Storay Karimi, 312 words)

An introvert’s guide to Zoom: Four tips for remote meetings

NEW YORK, July 22 - Jia Wertz may be a documentary filmmaker in New York City, but these days she feels like a full-time resident of Zoom world. (WORLD-WORK/ZOOM (PIX), by Chris Taylor, 683 words)

Face mask fashion: Cuban quinceaneras in the coronavirus era

HAVANA, July 21 - Cuban girls are turning face masks into a fashion accessory for their quinceanera photoshoots, designing them to match their 15th birthday party outfits - both out of safety concerns and to show how they came of age during the coronavirus pandemic. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CUBA-BIRTHDAYS (PIX, TV), moved, 352 words)

Dam collapse in China could point to a ‘black swan’ disaster

YANGSHUO - The dam at a small reservoir in China’s Guangxi region gave way last month after days of heavy rain in a collapse that could be a harbinger of sterner tests for many of the country’s 94,000 aging dams as the weather gets more extreme. (CHINA-WEATHER/FLOODS-DAMS (PIX, TV), by Ryan Woo, 830 words)

Who still needs the office? U.S. companies start cutting space

NEW YORK, July 22 - Corporate America is downsizing its real estate footprint as companies allow more employees to work from home, a growing threat to the bottom line of owners of traditional office buildings and a sign that companies are looking for ways to cut costs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.(USA-RESULTS/REALESTATE (PIX) by David Randall, 673 words)

Netflix show on Indian matchmaker stokes debate on wedding culture

MUMBAI, July 21 - A new Netflix show about an Indian matchmaker catering to the high demands of potential brides and grooms, and their parents, has stoked an online debate about arranged marriages in the country. (INDIA-NETFLIX/SHOW (PIX), by Shilpa Jamkhandikar, 360 words)

