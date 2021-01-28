Schedule of Reuters features from this week

(Reuters) - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world.

Below are some stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

Loved by students, scholars and writers for 450 years, Oxford pub succumbs to COVID

OXFORD, Jan 25 - A historic pub in the centre of Oxford that has served students, scholars and literary greats for over 450 years is to shut down, a cultural casualty of the COVID pandemic. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-PUB (PIX, TV), by Gerhard Mey and Eddie Keogh, 369 words)

From factory to faraway village: behind India’s mammoth vaccination drive

KORAPUT, India, Jan 25 - Reena Jani rose early, finished her chores in the crisp January cold and walked uphill to the road skirting her remote tribal hamlet of Pendajam in eastern India. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-VACCINE-DELIVERY (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), by Devjyot Ghoshal and Jatindra Dash, 1232 words) reut.rs/3plMV4N

Cambodia’s cash-strapped cyclo drivers treated to pedal-in movie

PHNOM PENH, Jan 27 - Presented with a movie, meal, medicines and a $20 cash handout, Cambodia’s cyclo taxi drivers received a rare treat at the weekend, and a brief distraction from hard times as the coronavirus takes a toll on tourism. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CAMBODIA-CYCLOS (PIX), by Cindy Liu, 328 words)

Museum buys rare hand-drawn maps of Spanish Armada to keep them in England

LONDON, Jan 27 - A set of 10 hand-drawn, 16th century maps showing the progress of the Spanish Armada that attacked England in 1588, an event that shaped national identity, will remain in the country after a museum raised 600,000 pounds ($824,000) to buy them. (BRITAIN-SPAIN/ARMADA-MAPS (PIX), by Estelle Shirbon, 390 words)

Historic English shoe-maker counts the costs of Brexit

NORTHAMPTON, England, Jan 26 - At Tricker’s, a 192 year-old maker of English luxury shoes beloved by Prince Charles and Japanese fashionistas, relief at averting a no-deal Brexit quickly turned to dismay at the new price of doing business with the European Union. (BRITAIN-EU/EXPORTERS (PIX, TV), by William Schomberg, 685 words)

Artist Saype spray paints iconic “Beyond Walls” frescoes in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, Jan 26 - On a sandy patch with tufts of grass in Cape Town’s impoverished Philippi shantytown, French artist Saype checks a laminated image before adding details to a huge fresco spray-painted on the ground, part of a global project he hopes will foster unity in an increasingly polarised world. (SAFRICA-ART/BEYOND WALLS (TV, PIX), moved, 306 words)

In depths of pandemic, one fashion designer turns hand to being a movie director

PARIS, Jan 26 - French fashion designer Julien Fournie first learned to wield a pair of scissors, then to design a dress on an iPad. Now, the global pandemic has forced him to pick up a new skill - as movie director. (FASHION-PARIS/HAUTECOUTURE-JULIEN FOURNIE (TV, PIX), by Elizabeth Pineau, 293 words)

For one survivor, Holocaust memories live on only in faded photos

JERUSALEM, Jan 27 - For some survivors of the Holocaust, the vow to “never forget” takes on a special meaning when they have only faded memories, or none at all, of parents they lost as young children. (HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/ISRAEL-SURVIVOR (TV, PIX), moved, 369 words)

Animal activist in China’s Wuhan happy to be back to routine rescues

WUHAN, Jan 23 - On the anniversary of the world’s first coronavirus lockdown, in the Chinese city of Wuhan, life for animal lover Du Fan has returned to something like normal. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WUHAN-ANIMALS (PIX, TV), by Martin Quin Pollard, 434 words)

Day-trippers brought skis, sleds, and COVID to Czech mountains, mayor says

MODRAVA, Czech Republic, Jan 25 - Czechs flocking to escape coronavirus restrictions with a day’s cross-country skiing, sledding or snow-shoeing in a national park have brought a surge of Covid infections to a tiny village, a local official said. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CZECH-VILLAGE (TV, PIX), by Jiri Skacel, 365 words)

UNDERSTANDING COVID-19

EXPLAINER-What is behind fears that UK coronavirus variant is more lethal?

FACTBOX-How companies are encouraging employee vaccinations

Vaccine tracker (tmsnrt.rs/36jDuuj)

Global COVID-19 tracker (tmsnrt.rs/32CyMHu)

U.S. COVID-19 tracker (tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR)

The Lifeline Pipeline: the drugs, tests and tactics that may conquer coronavirus (reut.rs/3bhMUaE)

Prominent people diagnosed with COVID-19 (reut.rs/38zyAtI)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT

FACTBOX-The Brexit impact so far: paperwork, process and higher prices

EXPLAINER-South China Sea tension flares again as Biden takes charge

FACTBOX-What Biden plans to do next on refugees, separated families and regional migration

FACTBOX-Biden mobilizes the federal government to tackle climate change

FACTBOX-Timeline to Trump’s impeachment trial in U.S. Senate

FACTBOX-Italy PM Conte resigns, scenarios for what comes next

NEWSMAKER-Andrea Orcel returns to shake up Italian banking

EXPLAINER-Why are pirates attacking ships in the Gulf of Guinea?

EXPLAINER-How retail traders squeezed Wall Street for bets against GameStop

TIMELINE-GameStop’s 1,600% surge in retail investor vs hedge fund battle