Schedule of Reuters features from this week

(Reuters) - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world.

Below are some stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

Valentine’s Day and COVID wreaths: Florists have never seen a February like this one

Feb 8 - Deborah De La Flor has been a florist for over 40 years. She’s never experienced a February like this one. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-FLORISTS (PIX, TV), by Tim Reid, 657 words)

British boy wakes from nearly year-long coma unaware of COVID pandemic

NOTTINGHAM, England, Feb 8 - A British teenager is slowly emerging from a coma nearly a year after being hit by a car, and he has no knowledge of the coronavirus pandemic even though he has caught the virus twice. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-COMA (TV, PIX), moved, 296 words)

Europe’s oldest person, 117-year-old French nun, survives COVID-19

PARIS, Feb 9 - Europe’s oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, has survived COVID-19 and will celebrate her 117th birthday this week, her caregivers said. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-SISTER (TV), moved, 235 words)

Music, marching and now a movie: How a young Black artist is pushing for justice in America

Feb 9 - Musician Nathan Nzanga has marched in Portland, Chicago, and his hometown of Seattle. (USA-RACE/FILM (TV, PIX), by Donna Bryson, 592 words)

Bolivia investigates mystery deaths of 35 giant Andean condors

LA PAZ, Feb 9 - The mysterious deaths of 35 giant condors, one of the world’s largest flying birds, are being probed in Bolivia, where they are often found in the Andean regions. (BOLIVIA-CONDORS/ (TV, PIX), by Santiago Limachi and Monica Machicao, 251 words)

Thailand’s tuk tuks, tour buses and boats marooned at Lunar New Year

BANGKOK, Feb 10 - Parked in rows with many gathering dust and cobwebs, hundreds of “tuk tuk” motorised rickshaws, tour buses and boats lie silent across the Thai capital of Bangkok, after suffering a twin blow from the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of foreign tourists. (LUNAR-NEWYEAR/THAILAND-TRANSPORT (TV, PX), by Jiraporn Kuhakan and Juarawee Kittisilpa, 394 words)

‘It’s all open!’: French flock to Madrid cafes for pandemic reprieve

MADRID, Feb 8 - French tourists weary of their strict national lockdown are flocking over the border to Madrid, where bars and restaurants are open and people can stay outdoors until 10 p.m., even as COVID-19 batters Europe in a virulent third wave. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-TOURISTS (TV, PIX), by Clara-Laeila Laudette and Guillermo Martinez, 588 words)

Spanish medics suffer mental trauma months after COVID-19’s first wave

BARCELONA, Feb 8 - It has been eight months since he last treated a patient with COVID-19, but Spanish nurse Ricardo Belmonte still feels anxious when he recalls the first wave of the pandemic at the intensive care unit of Barcelona’s Vall d’Hebron Hospital. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-MENTAL HEALTH (PIX, TV), by Joan Faus and Nacho Doce, 532 words)

In Vienna, getting a haircut can be easier for dogs than their owners

VIENNA, Feb 10 - Austrian hairdressers came out of lockdown this week grappling with coronavirus testing and capacity restrictions - the city’s pampered dogs, however, have long had no trouble getting a trim. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRIA-DOGS (PIX, TV), moved, 295 words)

Egyptian 12-year-old teaches neighbours during school closure

ATMIDAH, Egypt, Feb 10 - Every day up to 30 children gather for school lessons in a narrow village street in Egypt’s northern Dakahlia province. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EGYPT-TEACHER (PIX, TV), moved, 223 words)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT

EXPLAINER-Elon Musk loves it. So what’s all the buzz about bitcoin? Timeline

EXPLAINER-The Indian Twitter rival staging a Koo

FACTBOX-Key figures in Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s movement

FACTBOX-What changes does Britain want to N. Ireland post-Brexit rules?

FACTBOX-What Biden is doing to bring more refugees into the U.S.

EXPLAINER-What’s at stake for Israel’s Netanyahu as corruption trial resumes?

FACTBOX-Big Oil’s climate targets

UNDERSTANDING COVID-19

FACTBOX-What we know about the South African variant of COVID-19

EXPLAINER-The WHO’s theories about the origins of COVID-19 after Wuhan probe

FACTBOX-How companies are encouraging employee vaccinations

Vaccine tracker (tmsnrt.rs/36jDuuj)

Global COVID-19 tracker (tmsnrt.rs/32CyMHu)

U.S. COVID-19 tracker (tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR)