Revance Therapeutics' frown lines treatment succeeds in late-stage trial

(Reuters) - Medical aesthetics company Revance Therapeutics Inc said on Tuesday that its long-acting injectable drug was successful in reducing moderate-to-severe frown lines in a late-stage study.

The successful completion of the trial paves the way for Revance to submit its application for marketing approval of the drug in the first half of 2019, the company said.

More than 95 percent of patients administered with the company’s long-acting neuromodulator injection RT002 were found to have none or mild frown lines after four weeks, according to data from nearly 2,800 patients who took part in the third late-stage study.

Revance also said it will begin studies to treat lines in the forehead and crow’s feet as well as to explore the use and dosage of RT002 in the upper face in 2019.

Separately, Revance signed a license deal with China’s Fosun Pharma covering exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the RT002 drug in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

As per the deal, Revance will receive an upfront payment of $30 million and is eligible to receive additional milestone payments of up to $230.5 million, besides tiered low-double-digit to high-teen royalty payments on future net sales.