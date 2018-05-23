FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 23, 2018 / 12:32 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Revlon names Debra Perelman as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cosmetics company Revlon Inc (REV.N) on Wednesday appointed Debra Perelman as its chief executive officer effective immediately, taking over the post from Fabian Garcia who stepped down in January.

Perelman, who is currently chief operating officer, is the daughter of Revlon board chairman Ronald Perelman and has spent more than 20 years at the company.

Perelman will be Revlon’s first female CEO and was most recently the executive vice president MacAndrews & Forbes, the holding company through which billionaire Ronald Perelman owns an 85 percent stake in Revlon.

    Board member Paul Meister, who was overseeing day-to-day operations of Revlon on an interim basis, will retain his position as the vice chairman of the board, Revlon said.

    Garcia had stepped down from the top job after two years at the helm. He was hired to turn around Revlon, which is struggling to keep pace with changing consumer preferences.

    Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.