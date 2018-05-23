Revlon taps Debra Perelman as CEO, first female to hold the role

(Reuters) - Revlon Inc (REV.N) named Debra Perelman its first female chief executive officer on Wednesday, as the cosmetics maker controlled by her billionaire father, Ronald Perelman, tries to keep up with changing consumer preferences.

Debra Perelman moves into the role immediately. She replaces Fabian Garcia who stepped down in January after two years. He was hired to turn around Revlon.

With 20 years at Revlon, Debra Perelman was most recently chief operating officer at the company, where her father is also chairman.

Debra Perelman was also most recently the executive vice president MacAndrews & Forbes, the holding company through which her father owns an 85 percent stake in Revlon.

Board member Paul Meister, who was overseeing day-to-day operations of Revlon on an interim basis, will keep his position as the vice chairman, Revlon said.