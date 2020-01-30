Reynolds IPO prices towards low end of target in 2020's first mega listing: source

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN.O) raised around $1.2 billion in its initial public offering on Thursday after pricing shares toward the low end of its targeted range, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The deal is the first U.S. IPO in 2020 to raise at least $1 billion and indicates cautious investor demand for large deals after several hefty new listings struggled in 2019, such as ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies (UBER.N) and online dentistry company SmileDirectClub (SDC.O).

Unlike those companies Reynolds is profitable. Nevertheless, the company does carry a heavy leverage load, with $2.4 billion in long-term debt on a pro forma basis. The company plans to use IPO proceeds to pay down a portion of its debt.

Reynolds priced its IPO at $26 per share, the source said, compared to a target price range of $25-$28 per share. That valued Reynolds at around $5.3 billion.

A representative for Reynolds declined to comment. The source requested anonymity to speak about the deal.

Lake Forest, Illinois-based Reynolds is due to make its Nasdaq debut on Friday under the symbol “REYN”.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan were the leading underwriting banks on the IPO.