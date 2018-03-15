Rheinmetall expects further success in Australia after $2.5 billion order

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Germany’s Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) said on Thursday it expects success in Australia with different vehicle types after beating BAE Systems (BAES.L) to a $2.5 billion order for armored reconnaissance vehicles.

Armin Papperger, Chief Executive Officer of German defence and automotive group Rheinmetall AG poses in front of the company's logo and headquarters following the annual results news conference in Duesseldorf, Germany March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The company, which earlier forecast a rise in sales and earnings this year, also said defense demand in Germany was a growth driver as were defense policy in the European Union and digitalization.

Speaking at a news conference, CEO Armin Papperger also said he could not yet assess whether or when it would be possible to resume sales to Turkey, which have been banned by the German government following a political row.