Compassion Party candidate arrested in Rhode Island on marijuana charges

(Reuters) - A Rhode Island gubernatorial candidate and her partner were arrested on Thursday with what police said was 48 pounds of marijuana.

Compassion Party candidate Anne Armstrong, 58, was arrested with Alan Gordon, 48, the Compassion Party’s candidate for attorney general, at their home in West Greenwich, state police said in a statement.

The couple, who have run for office unsuccessfully a number of times, were both charged with possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A 15-year-old child was in the house at the time of the arrest, police said.

“Under arrest for cannabis again,” Armstrong tweeted on Thursday morning. “I guess our poll numbers were high enough to scare them into committing an atrocity. Pray for our police.”

Police said they searched the home after receiving a complaint of a “strong odor of marijuana emanating from marijuana plants being illegally grown outdoors.”

The couple appeared in court on Thursday afternoon and did not enter pleas to the charges. They were ordered held on $25,000 bail, local media reported.