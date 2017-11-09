Officials in Providence, Rhode Island, probe shots fired on highway

BOSTON (Reuters) - Emergency officials in Providence, Rhode Island, confirmed on Thursday that roads were closed around a downtown mall for police activity after local media reported shots fired on an adjacent interstate highway.

“Police activity around the #Providence Place mall. Please avoid the area,” the Providence Emergency Management Agency said on Twitter.

The Providence Journal, citing an unidentified law enforcement source, said that one person was dead in the incident, which played out near Interstate 95, which passes near the mall. An earlier report said a state police patrol car had been stolen during a morning traffic stop.

A state police spokeswoman said she could not immediately comment on reports of a shooting. A Providence police spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.