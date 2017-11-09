Reports of shots fired near Rhode Island mall after police car stolen

BOSTON (Reuters) - Providence, Rhode Island, officials shut down roads near a downtown shopping mall after local media reported shots fired in the area on Thursday, hours after state police said one of their patrol cars had been stolen during a morning traffic stop.

“Police activity around the #Providence Place mall. Please avoid the area,” the Providence Emergency Management Agency said on Twitter.

The Providence Journal, citing an unidentified law enforcement source, said that one person was dead in the incident, which played out near Interstate 95, which passes near the mall.

Hours earlier, the Rhode Island State Police said a patrol car had been stolen during a morning traffic stop. The police vehicle was recovered later in the day.

A State Police spokeswoman said she could not immediately comment on reports of a shooting. A Providence police spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Live television video showed large numbers of police vehicles as well as a truck from the state medical examiner’s office parked around the Providence Place mall.