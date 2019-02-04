Deals
February 4, 2019 / 7:38 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Taptica looks to firm U.S. footprint with $177 million RhythmOne deal

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mobile video advertising company Taptica International Ltd said on Monday it agreed to buy U.S.-focused peer RhythmOne Plc for about 135 million pounds ($176.6 million) in stock as it looks to expand in the United States.

RhythmOne shareholders will receive 28 new Taptica shares for every 33 shares held, according to AIM-listed Taptica, which serves the likes of Amazon.com, Disney and Twitter.

Taptica had last week offered 16 new shares in exchange for 19 RhythmOne shares.

Taptica sees value in U.S.-based internet TV provider YuMe, owned by RhythmOne, working alongside Taptica’s Tremor Video, a platform which matches advertisers with their desired audiences.

Taptica bought Tremor Video’s Demand-Side Platform in August to push into the United States and Japan-based Adinnovation in July.

Taptica said the RhythmOne deal already had the backing of 46.6 percent shareholders of Taptica and 50.95 percent of RhythmOne.

The combined company plans to launch a $15 million discretionary share buyback program immediately following completion of the offer.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below