Video advertiser Taptica says to merge with RhythmOne

(Reuters) - Video advertising company Taptica International Ltd said on Monday it had agreed terms for a merger with rival RhythmOne Plc in an all-share deal to be put to shareholders for final approval.

Under revised terms of the offer, RhythmOne shareholders will now receive 28 new Taptica shares for every 33 RhythmOne shares held, said AIM-listed Taptica, which serves the likes of Amazon.com, Disney and Twitter.

Taptica said the deal already had the backing of shareholders holding respectively 46.6 percent and 50.95 percent of Taptica and RhythmOne shares.