Carlyle-backed toy retailer files for IPO in Brazil -document

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian toy retailer Ri Happy Brinquedos SA filed on Tuesday for an initial public offering on the Sao Paulo stock exchange, according to documents filed with Brazil’s securities regulator.

According to the filing, the company will issue new shares and shareholders such as buyout firm Carlyle Group LP (CG.O), which controls Ri Happy, will also sell shares. The company said it plans to use the money to expand its network of 259 stores.